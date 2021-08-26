Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt during Jan. 6 riot reveals identity

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt during Jan. 6 riot reveals identity
Jerry Dunleavy
·8 min read

The Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt, and was cleared by the Justice Department in April and by Capitol Police earlier this week, is set to reveal his identity during a national television interview on Thursday.

The Washington Examiner has been told the officer’s name is Lt. Michael Byrd.

The officer will reveal his identity in an interview with NBC News anchor Lestor Holt, who trailed the reveal, saying: "Speaking out and revealing his identity publicly for the first time, the officer will share his perspective on the events of that day, including the aftermath of the deadly insurrection and the threats he has received. He will also discuss the recent news that Capitol Police will not discipline him following an internal review, exonerating him for use of force.”

Babbitt family lawyer Terry Roberts told Zenger Wednesday night the shooter was “Lt. Michael Leroy Byrd.”

“I have heard from multiple people that Lt. Michael Byrd shot Ashli Babbitt. It is common knowledge on Capitol Hill,” a senior GOP aide told the Washington Examiner. “Like all of the USCP Officers, Lt. Byrd is an everyday hero, and we are tremendously grateful for his service. He made a tough call on Jan. 6 while he was doing his job, protecting the Capitol from violent rioters who had no business being there.”

Capitol Police determined this week the shooting of Babbitt during the Capitol riot was "lawful," and the Capitol Police officer involved will not face any internal disciplinary actions, arguing his actions might have “saved” members of Congress “from serious injury and possible death.”

CAPITOL POLICE SAY SHOOTING OF ASHLI BABBITT MAY HAVE 'SAVED' MEMBERS OF CONGRESS

Former President Donald Trump has demanded "justice" for Babbitt, saying he knows who killed her and that those who participated in the Capitol riot have been mistreated.

"Who shot Ashli Babbitt?" has become a common refrain by Trump and others.

The Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt, and who was cleared by the Justice Department in April and by Capitol Police earlier this week, is set to reveal his identity during a national television interview on Thursday. The Washington Examiner has been told that the officer’s name is Lt. Michael Byrd (pictured top center). Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg

Attorney Terry Roberts, who is preparing to file a $10 million wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of Babbitt's family, said she was killed in an "ambush."

Roberts told the Washington Examiner: “I predict the Capitol Police will not release anything substantive about its investigation because it cannot pass muster in the light of day. A one-sided inquiry behind closed doors proves nothing, and it certainly is not an ‘exoneration.’ The world has already seen citizens’ videos of the shooting and has reached a different conclusion — one which is far from clearing the officer.”

The officer’s lawyer, Mark Schamel, said his client's shouts could not be seen in video footage of the incident because his mouth was covered with a mask as a means to stop the spread of COVID-19. He also noted the videos were taken on the other side of the doors, where the rioters were making a lot of noise, and he has witness statements to back that up.

“This decision by the USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility to exonerate the lieutenant, like the decisions of the Department of Justice and United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, is the only correct conclusion following the events of Jan. 6. Every piece of evidence that is released further validates the lieutenant’s conduct,” Schamel told the Washington Examiner on Monday. “The lieutenant exercised professionalism and restraint in heroically defending and protecting members of Congress and their staff during the violent insurrection on Jan. 6."

A video shows the 35-year-old Air Force veteran and Trump supporter attempting to climb through a broken doorway window into the Speaker's Lobby during the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, when she was shot and killed by a Capitol Police officer who has not yet been publicly identified.

“The actions of the officer in this case potentially saved Members and staff from serious injury and possible death from a large crowd of rioters who forced their way into the U.S. Capitol and to the House Chamber where Members and staff were steps away,” Capitol Police said on Monday.

The FBI has said law enforcement officers began to move away from the doorway of the Speaker's Lobby after a crowd, including Babbitt, reached it. The crowd can be seen trying to bust out the glass in the entryway door windows.

The Justice Department said in April the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia’s Public Corruption and Civil Rights Section, the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, and the Metropolitan Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division “conducted a thorough investigation.” After investigators “examined video footage posted on social media, statements from the officer involved and other officers and witnesses to the events, physical evidence from the scene of the shooting, and the results of an autopsy,” the officials “determined that there is insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution.”

An American flag is seen through broken glass at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. The House and Senate resumed a politically charged debate over the legitimacy of the presidential election hours after a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol and drove lawmakers from their chambers. Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg

Dr. Francisco Diaz, the chief medical examiner for the District of Columbia, determined in April Babbitt’s death was caused by a “gunshot wound to the left anterior shoulder." Her manner of death was ruled a “homicide.” Not all homicides are determined to be unjustified or as murders.

Then-acting House sergeant-at-arms Timothy Blodgett appeared to let Byrd’s name slip during February testimony before the House Appropriations subcommittee on the legislative branch. Blodgett had been deputy sergeant-at-arms before the Capitol riot, and his LinkedIn now lists him as the chief of staff at Capitol Police as of August.

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, a Washington Republican, asked Blodgett about communications failures among law enforcement during the Capitol riot, saying, “They were getting no leadership, they were getting no direction, there was no coordination, and you could see the fear in their eyes.”

Beutler added: “I want to know if you’re fixing that.”

Blodgett replied: “Yes, that’s something we need to fix, and we need to fix it immediately … Communication needs to be enhanced.”

He then added: “The situation where you discussed, where Officer Byrd was at the door when Ms. Babbitt was shot. It was our sergeant-at-arms employee who rendered the aid to her at that site.”

Independent journalist Tyler Hansen publicly named Byrd as the shooter in tweets starting in April. Real Clear Investigations reported in July that “now a new name has surfaced in the Babbitt imbroglio — Lt. Michael L. Byrd — and while USCP Communications Director Eva Malecki won’t confirm he is the shooter, in this case she isn’t denying it.”

In June, Roberts said on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News that he believed the officer who shot Babbitt was the same officer who left a loaded handgun in a Capitol bathroom.

“I think one of the reasons why they’re hiding his identity is they don’t have a good explanation for this shooting," he said.

Byrd reportedly “left his Glock 22 in a bathroom in the Capitol Visitor Center complex,” Roll Call reported in 2019.

Driver's license photo showing Ashli Babbitt. (Maryland MVA/Courtesy of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Republican Rep. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma said he spoke with Byrd after Babbitt was shot during the Capitol riot, and the officer was “distraught” afterward.

“I guarantee you he’s never had to pull his weapon in a manner like that before," Mullin said in July. "He’s the last person in the world to ever want to use force like that."

Reports emerged claiming the police officer who shot Babbitt was part of the security detail for specific Democrats, such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Capitol Police denied this, and numerous reports in July cited officials who said the officer who shot Babbitt was not part of the security detail for a specific member of Congress.

Capitol Police said Monday the officer “is not being identified for the officer’s safety” and that “this officer and the officer’s family have been the subject of numerous credible and specific threats.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Babbitt was the only person determined to have been killed during the Capitol riot. Two protesters suffered fatal heart attacks, and another died of a suspected drug overdose.

Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, 42, died the day after responding to the riot. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told the Washington Examiner in April Sicknick’s death was "natural" and caused by two strokes.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Capitol, January 6

Original Author: Jerry Dunleavy

Original Location: Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt during Jan. 6 riot reveals identity

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The police officer who shot and killed Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt will reveal his identity in a Lester Holt interview

    The officer was formally exonerated of wrongdoing in Babbitt's killing following an internal investigation, NBC News previously reported.

  • Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt to reveal identity

    The U.S. Capitol Police officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 will reveal his identity this week.

  • Officer who shot Ashli Babbitt during Capitol riot breaks silence: 'I saved countless lives'

    In an exclusive interview with NBC News, Lt. Michael Byrd said he opened fire only as a “last resort” after the rioters failed to comply with his commands.

  • Camila Cabello Is an Example of Why Latinxs Need to Confront Our Own Racial Biases

    When it was first announced that Camila Cabello would play Cinderella, my initial thought was, "Damn, those are big shoes to fill." Cabello is following the legacies of previous women of color who have played Cinderella, like Brandy in the 1997 version coproduced by Whitney Houston and Dominican actress Danira Ramirez in Once Upon a Time.

  • 'Horrific': School Leaders Describe Reopening Amid Fights Over Masks, Delta

    As officials in Broward County, Florida, approached the 2021-2022 school year, they did so with a measure of optimism. According to School Board Chair Rosalind Osgood, educators and district leaders had “a lot of hope about moving our students back into face-to-face school environments in their loving school families and communities where we could love […]

  • Groundbreaking Costume Designer Zerina Akers Scores an Emmy for Beyoncé's Black Is King

    The creator of the online platform and marketplace Black Owned Everything now has a Black Owned Emmy! Zerina Akers, who has long been identified as the expert curatorial eye behind Beyoncé’s wardrobe (in addition to stints styling Ava DuVernay, Yara Shahidi, and Niecy Nash, among others) is now getting well-deserved flowers for her onscreen work. On Wednesday, it was announced that the style star, along with Bey’s longtime tailor Timothy White, had earned a 2021 Emmy for Outstanding Costumes for

  • Can employers require workers to get COVID shot?

    Rep. Andy Barr and Senator Mitch McConnell weigh in on employers potentially requiring COVID vaccine.

  • Lady Of The Manor

    Past and present collide in this supernaturally funny buddy comedy when stoner-slacker Hannah (Melanie Lynskey) is hired to portray Lady Wadsworth (Judy Greer), a Southern belle who died in 1875, in a tour at Wadsworth Manor. Hannah, a hot mess, figures she can fake it —until the ghost of Lady Wadsworth appears! Lady Wadsworth tells Hannah it’s time to change her wild ways — and she’ll haunt her until she does — in this hilarious movie costarring Justin Long and Ryan Phillippe.

  • Taylor Swift Pokes Fun At Herself For Being a Cat Lady In Hilarious TikTok Video

    It's official: Taylor Swift is a cat lady – and by her own definition! The "Exile" songstress recently launched her own TikTok account, and in her second-ever video, she took the opportunity to poke fun at her enduring love of felines. She shared a clip of a 2014 interview where she revealed that her friends assured her she wouldn't be a cat lady unless she had three of them. Then, she cut to present day, where she was parading around all three of her cats!

  • Capitol Officer Who Fatally Shot Ashli Babbitt Reveals His Identity

    A police investigation recently cleared Lt. Michael Byrd of any wrongdoing in the Jan. 6 shooting.

  • Disturbing review of California sheriff’s department finds serious abuses

    Investigators found significant problems with every part of the Orange county department’s use of force policies and practices An Orange county sheriff’s deputy walks into the Orange county Central Men’s Jail in Santa Ana, California. Photograph: Allen J Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Rex/Shutterstock Over the past year, as employees of the scandal-plagued Orange county sheriff’s department received their official use-of-force training, independent investigators from the county were sitting in. Their

  • Top US general warns ISIS attacks likely to continue in Afghanistan, says military will pursue those responsible

    "The threat from ISIS is extremely real," McKenzie said. "We believe it is their desire to continue those attacks."

  • 622 people have been charged in the Capitol insurrection so far. This searchable table shows them all.

    Thousands of pro-Trump supporters descended on the US Capitol on January 6. Seven months later, 622 people have been charged with crimes.

  • Biden warns Kabul airport attackers: 'We will hunt you down'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden, his voice breaking with emotion, vowed on Thursday the United States would hunt down those responsible for twin explosions at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan and said he asked the Pentagon to develop plans to strike back at them. Biden spoke hours after the blasts killed at least a dozen American troops and scores of civilians, the worst day of casualties for U.S. forces there in a decade. Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K), an affiliate of militants who previously battled U.S. forces in Syria and Iraq, claimed responsibility for the attack.

  • Lawmakers' trip to Kabul 'deadly serious' -Pelosi

    U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday a trip to Kabul by two members of the House was "deadly serious," prompting a warning that such trips could divert resources from the evacuation of Americans and at-risk Afghans. Seth Moulton, a Democrat, and Peter Meijer, a Republican, both of whom served in the Iraq war before running for Congress, said in a statement they went to Kabul on Tuesday to gather information as part of Congress’ oversight role.As their visit was made public, Pelosi sent a letter to House members that did not mention Moulton or Meijer but cautioned that the Pentagon and State Department had asked lawmakers not to travel to Afghanistan "during this time of danger." Pelosi, a Democrat, told reporters a large number of House members wanted to go to Afghanistan, but she said in the letter such travel would be unwise.

  • These tummy-control leggings 'hold all the squishy parts in place' — grab them on sale for $15 at Amazon

    Equally important: They have oversized pockets.

  • Hiker survives Alaska grizzly bear attack at Denali National Park

    The victim might have cut the attack short by deploying bear spray, officials said.

  • Man rushed to UK Hospital with burns after Central Kentucky explosion, police say

    Lexington police blocked off intersections on Nicholasville Road to try to help get the ambulance to the hospital as quickly as possible.

  • Donald Trump and Allies Sued by 7 Capitol Police Officers Over Jan. 6 Riot

    Former President Donald Trump and his allies were hit with another lawsuit over their role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, this time from seven Capitol Police officers. In a suit filed Thursday in Federal District Court in the District of Columbia, Officers Conrad Smith, Danny McElroy, Byron Evans, Governor Latson, Melissa Marshall, Michael Fortune and Jason Deroche named not only Trump, but his 2020 presidential campaign, allies like Roger Stone, groups like the Proud Boys and accused r

  • Police raid turns up rare flying reptile fossil

    The discovery will provide new insight into the reptile's behaviour and ecology.