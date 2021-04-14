Capitol Police officer who shot pro-Trump rioter Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6 won't face charges

Orion Rummler
·1 min read

The Capitol Police officer who fatally shot Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6 as she joined a pro-Trump mob ransacking the Capitol will not face criminal charges, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

Driving the news: In their investigation, federal prosecutors were unable to prove that the officer was not acting in self-defense or acting to defend members of Congress.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • The officer who fired the shot that killed Babbit was placed on administrative leave within days of the Capitol attack, Capitol police chief Steven Sund said.

Details: Babbitt was shot in the left shoulder by an officer after she tried to climb through a broken window on a door into the Speaker's Lobby — located just off the House chamber floor.

  • A USCP response team transported her to Washington Hospital Center, where she died from her injuries.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • No charges for Capitol Police officer who shot Jan. 6 rioter, Justice Department says

    The slain rioter, Ashlii Babbitt, was an Air Force veteran and an avid Trump supporter.

  • Prosecutors: No charges for officer in Capitol riot shooting

    Federal prosecutors will not charge a police officer who shot and killed a woman as she climbed through the broken part of a door during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Authorities had considered for months whether criminal charges were appropriate for the Capitol Police officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt, a 35-year-old Air Force veteran from San Diego. The Justice Department’s decision, though expected, officially closes out the investigation.

  • Olivia Rodrigo Announces Her Debut Album Sour Will Be Out Next Month

    The 11-track project will feature Olivia Rodrigo's hit single, "Drivers License"

  • U.S. FDA to scrutinize vaccine design behind COVID-19 shots linked to blood clots

    With two COVID-19 vaccines now under scrutiny for possible links to very rare cases of blood clots in the brain, U.S. government scientists are focusing on whether the specific technology behind the shots may be contributing to the risk. In Europe, health regulators said last week there was a possible link between the AstraZeneca Plc vaccine and 169 cases of a rare brain blood clot known as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), accompanied by a low blood platelet count, out of 34 million shots administered in the European Economic Area. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday recommended temporarily halting use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after reports of six cases of CVST in women under age 50 among some 7 million people who received the shot in the United States.

  • When Your Wife Dimes You Out to the FBI as a Capitol Rioter

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyImagine the FBI knocking on your door to question you about your participation in the deadly pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol. You’re foolish enough to invite them, without your legal counsel present, into your home, at which point the feds show you a photo—of you, rioting. You think you can wiggle your way out of this. You lie, and tell them that it’s not you in the photo.Now, imagine your wife or girlfriend then stepping into the room and, unprompted, identifying you as the man in the photo, unintentionally snitching you out to the feds in your own house.As more and more MAGA rioters have gotten caught or charged in the months-long fallout from the Jan. 6 mob violence, that is the kind of story that has followed so many of the indictments and federal investigation—suspects have been identified or busted in so many of the dumbest possible ways that you’d expect the whole saga to be a scene out of Step Brothers.On this week’s episode of The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast, hosts Will Sommer and Asawin Suebsaeng sit down with Ryan J. Reilly, a senior reporter at HuffPost covering U.S. law enforcement and its hunt for Trumpist rioters. Reilly has spent the past three months meticulously cataloguing the dark, perversely humorous ways in which many of these far-right extremists have found their way into FBI custody. They gratuitously incriminate themselves. They pretend to be tough guys, and then are revealed to be impersonating a trooper or a federal agent. The feds keep making fun of the defendants in affidavits and in court documents. Often, they get ratted out by old high-school chums and rivals, loved ones, or even a random “Facebook stalker” from their home town.Reilly discusses cases such as that of Brent Bozell IV—son of famous conservative activist Brent Bozell—in which the right-wing scion and alleged Capitol rioter was busted not because of FBI in-house sleuthing but because of an amateur online sleuth in Hershey, Pennsylvania, who “described herself to me as the person that everyone [in town] goes to when they need to look into what their new man is up to… So, when any of her girlfriends get a new man, they come to her and she does all the online sleuthing.”Along the way, Suebsaeng also takes listeners inside the Trump 2020 campaign’s “voter fraud” hotline room, which was created by the campaign shortly following former President Donald Trump’s clear loss to Democrat Joe Biden. The hotline and email tipline, in its brief and painful existence, also became a magnet for trolls and pranksters who wanted to inundate Trump staffers with as many grotesque or ludicrously pornographic images as possible.He Was Partners With ‘QAnon.’ Now He Wants Them Arrested.Suebsaeng was recently sent a trove of images, and offered graphic descriptions of others, that had flooded the Trump team in the days following Election Day 2020. He reviewed them—much to his palpable disgust—for Fever Dreams fans’ listening pleasure.“There were deep fakes of then-President Trump in his underpants, or if not in his underwear… just a completely nude Donald Trump with no genitalia. One person who was subjected to rifling through these images described how there was a point where they had to zoom in on the fake photo to confirm that the Donald Trump in that image indeed had no dick, and wasn’t just a nude Donald Trump,” Suebsaeng said.This is one way in which the Trump re-election campaign met its undignified end. And there was a lot more... so if you want a deeper glimpse into what Trump forced his staffers to be subjected to in November, check out the whole episode.Listen to Fever Dreams on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Video of Black man being accosted for walking ‘in the wrong neighbourhood’ goes viral

    ‘You better start walking right now. … You’re in the wrong neighbourhood motherf*****. Get out’

  • U.S. raises death threats against Fadi Elsalameen with Palestinian Authority

    The U.S. has raised concerns with the Palestinian Authority over death threats made against a prominent Palestinian American critic of President Mahmoud Abbas, two sources familiar with the issue tell me.Why it matters: Fadi Elsalameen, an activist who writes to an audience of more than a million followers on Facebook and other social media platforms, has become a major irritant to Abbas and other senior Palestinian officials due to his criticism of corruption in the Palestinian Authority.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Abbas, who is in the 16th year of his four-year term, faces growing rifts within his Fatah party ahead of parliamentary elections on May 22."My life is in danger and the Palestinian Authority’s refusal to condemn a death threat against a U.S. citizen is a green light to use violence against me."Fadi Elsalameen, to AxiosHow it happened: Elsalameen, also a non-resident fellow at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, traveled to the West Bank in March to visit his family in Hebron.After he arrived, the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, an armed group affiliated with Fatah, issued a statement threatening to shoot him.State Department officials including deputy assistant secretary for Israeli-Palestinian affairs Hady Amr subsequently raised the threats with Palestinian officials and stressed that the U.S. was concerned by the situation.Lawmakers including Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Lee Zeldin and Rep. Ilhan Omar also asked the State Department for clarifications about the threats against Elsalameen, a source familiar with the issue tells me.What they're saying: Elsalameen said that even after the State Department registered a complaint, the Palestinian Authority refused to condemn the death threat or call it off.A senior U.S. official said the State Department was aware of the situation but wouldn't comment on the specifics. “The welfare and safety of U.S. citizens abroad is the State Department's highest priority," the official said.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 'Call me when you're an American': Noem says South Dakota won't help manage border crisis

    'Call me when you're an American,' Noem tweets after reports the Biden administration wants to fly migrants from southern border to northern and coastal states.

  • CIA director: Afghanistan withdrawal poses "significant risk" of terrorist resurgence

    CIA director William Burns acknowledged Wednesday that there is a "significant risk" that the withdrawal of U.S. and coalition forces from Afghanistan could allow al-Qaeda and ISIS to rebuild, but stressed that these groups currently do not have the capacity to attack the U.S. homeland.Why it matters: President Biden is set to formally announce on Wednesday that the U.S. will withdraw all forces from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, potentially bringing America's longest war to a close after 20 years.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: "We cannot continue the cycle of extending or expanding our military presence in Afghanistan hoping to create the ideal conditions for our withdrawal, expecting a different result," Biden will say as he sets out a plan for withdrawal that will ultimately not be conditions-based.The decision to withdraw from Afghanistan, ending a war has that killed 2,200+ American troops, wounded 20,000 and cost the U.S. as much as $1 trillion, has prompted a wide range of reactions from Democrats and Republicans. Some, like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), warned that the withdrawal undermines the U.S. commitment to the Afghan people and could destabilize the country.Progressives and some Trump-aligned populists have applauded Biden for seeking to end a so-called "forever war."What they're saying: "We have to be clear-eyed about the reality, looking at the potential terrorism challenge, that both al-Qaeda and ISIS in Afghanistan remain intent on recovering the ability to attack U.S. targets, whether it's in the region, in the West, or ultimately in the homeland," Burns testified at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on global threats."When the time comes for the U.S. military to withdraw, the U.S. government's ability to collect and act on threats will diminish. That's simply a fact," the longtime diplomat continued."It is also a fact, however, that after withdrawal, when that time comes, the CIA and all of our partners in the U.S. government will retain a suite of capabilities — some of them remaining in place and some of them that we'll generate — that can help us to anticipate and contest any rebuilding effort."Go deeper: Taliban to boycott peace talks until U.S. leaves AfghanistanLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Biden begins to undo Trump's ban on abortion referrals

    The Biden administration on Wednesday began to undo a Trump-era ban on clinics referring women for abortions, a policy directive that drove Planned Parenthood from the federal family planning program and created new complications for women trying to get birth control. The proposed rule from the Department of Health and Human Services follows through on President Joe Biden's campaign promise to reverse his predecessor's family planning policy, branded a “gag rule” by women's groups and decried by medical associations as violating the doctor-patient relationship. The 2019 Trump administration policy “abandoned (a) client centered approach over the objection of every major medical organization without any countervailing public health rationale,” HHS wrote in the Biden proposal.

  • Sheriff investigates ‘disturbing’ video of Black man threatened in Columbia

    A video shows a confrontation between an older white man and younger Black man in a Columbia neighborhood.

  • Smartmatic says Fox News shouldn't have journalism protections in defamation lawsuit over election conspiracy theories

    Smartmatic's $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit goes after Fox News over conspiracy theories that it rigged the 2020 election against Donald Trump.

  • Analysis: Hot or cold war? Investors try to second guess Russia's military manoeuvres

    Fund managers are trimming exposure to Russia and Ukraine on fears that years of tensions could finally erupt into outright war, bringing economic ruin for Ukraine and more sanctions on Russia. "People are very sanguine," said Tim Ash, senior EM sovereign strategist at BlueBay Asset Management. Concerns about an escalation, including the immediate threat of sanctions, were partly assuaged after a phone call on Tuesday between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in which Biden proposed a summit meeting between the pair and stressed U.S. commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity.

  • Caron Nazario case shows hate is an American disease, not just a white one

    The fact that diversity isn't a solution to hate isn't limited to police abuse cases. It extends to all hate crimes as tracked by the FBI.

  • Ford, GM among Michigan companies opposing Republican-backed voting limits

    The top executives of more than three dozen Michigan-based companies, including General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co, on Tuesday issued a joint statement opposing Republican-backed legislation to restrict voting. The move appeared to be pre-emptive, after Georgia companies such as Coca-Cola Co and Delta Air Lines Inc endured public backlash for failing to take a stronger stance before that state enacted a raft of voting limits last month. "Government must avoid actions that reduce participation in elections - particularly among historically disenfranchised communities," the statement, which bore the names of 37 top executives, read in part.

  • Soccer star Brandi Chastain: Gender pay gap persists because of ‘fear'

    As the battle for equal pay persists, World Cup Champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brandi Chastain said it’s time for change, telling Yahoo Finance the reason the gender pay gap persists is because of ‘fear.’

  • Cruise lines and Florida are on track for a standoff over COVID-19 vaccine requirements

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' issued an executive order banning the requirement of vaccines, but many cruise lines have already announced vaccine mandates.

  • Top U.S. House Republican on tax policy to retire

    U.S. Representative Kevin Brady, one of the Republican Party's leading voices on tax policy in Congress, announced on Wednesday that he will retire from the House of Representatives when his current term ends in 2023. A chief architect of then-President Donald Trump's 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, Brady told a business conference in his native Texas that he faces a six-year term limit as the top Republican on the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee.

  • Vanderpump Rules Alums Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor Explain Their 'Religious' Baby Name

    Naming a child is both fun and overwhelming, as former Vanderpump Rules stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor discovered when planning for the arrival of their first baby. The couple announced that their baby boy was born on Monday, April 12, and just gave E! News the scoop on the inspiration behind the unique name. […]

  • U.S. closes probe of Capitol Police shooting of woman killed in Jan. 6 riot

    The U.S. Justice Department has closed its investigation into the death of Ashli Babbitt, a participant in a Jan. 6 riot shot by U.S. Capitol Police, saying there was no evidence to prove the officer who shot her had violated her civil rights. Federal and local investigators have determined "there is insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution," the Justice Department said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that her family had been informed of the decision. Babbitt, 35, was an Air Force veteran and ardent supporter of former Republican President Donald Trump who endorsed his false claims that the election was stolen.