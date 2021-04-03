Capitol Police officer, suspect dead after driving into barrier: What we know

Jeanine Santucci, USA TODAY
·7 min read

WASHINGTON — A police officer was killed and another injured on Friday when a man rammed his car into a barrier outside the U.S. Capitol; the suspect was fired upon and also died.

The incident triggered a lockdown of the Capitol complex while both chambers were out of session and most lawmakers in their home districts, and came nearly three months after the Capitol Building was under attack by a mob of mostly Donald Trump supporters in the deadly Jan. 6 riot.

The loss of officer William Evans on Friday is a blow to a force that has already faced the death of another officer due to the Jan. 6 attack, Brian Sicknick, and two others who died by suicide afterward.

"It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of Officer William 'Billy' Evans this afternoon from injuries he sustained following an attack at the North Barricade by a lone assailant," acting U.S Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said in a statement.

Here's what we know about the incident:

Chain of events at the Capitol

U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021.
U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021.

At 1:02 p.m. ET on Friday, the driver rammed his blue sedan into two Capitol Hill police officers and continued to hit the barrier on Constitution Avenue.

The suspect then exited the car and "started to lunge aggressively toward U.S. Capitol Police officers while brandishing a knife. At least one of the officers fired at the suspect after he ignored verbal commands from the officers.

The suspect later died from his injuries at the hospital at about 1:30 p.m., according to a USCP statement.

D.C. Police said it received a 911 phone call at 1:05 p.m. about the incident alerting of a potential shooting.

The Capitol Police said the Capitol was immediately placed on lockdown after the incident. An email from USCP sent to Capitol Hill staff at 1:20 p.m. EDT said, "The external security threat located at all of the U.S. Capitol Campus Buildings continues."

The lockdown was lifted at about 3:00 p.m.

Attack on officers leads to one death

Evans, the officer who died from his injuries on Friday, was an 18-year USCP veteran who served in Capitol Division’s First Responder’s Unit, Pittman said.

Terrance Gainer, who served as Capitol police chief when Evans joined the force, described Evans as "a wonderful guy."

"He was held in high regard by the force and Capitol staff," Gainer said. "The officers are crushed, their resilience stretched."

More: Officer William Evans, killed in Friday's attack at Capitol, described as 'wonderful guy'

David Popp, a spokesman for Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell, said Evans' death was personal for him.

"Officer Evans was often at that barricade when we arrived for work. He was so friendly and professional, and seeing him was always a plus,” he tweeted. “Today is a very sad day.”

The second officer who was injured was transported to a hospital after being struck by the car. The officer is in "stable and non-threatening condition" as of Friday evening, USCP announced. The second officer's identity has not been released.

President Joe Biden said on Friday he was "heartbroken" over Evans' death, and ordered flags to fly at half-staff "as we mourn the loss of yet another Capitol Police officer."

"We know what a difficult time this has been for the Capitol, everyone who works there, and those who protect it," he said.

"We're in their debt," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a tweet. "We thank the Capitol Police, National Guard, & first responders for all they do to protect the Capitol and those inside."

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, told reporters on Friday that Evans' death is another loss to the "family" of officers, members of Congress and staffers that has become a community since Jan. 6.

Who is the suspect in the Capitol shooting?

Noah Green, 25, was identified as the suspect in the attack, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the inquiry.

People who knew Green told USA TODAY they started to see a change in what he posted on Facebook, including support for the Nation of Islam, an anti-Semitic extremist group, as designated by the Southern Poverty Law Center, and its leader, Farrakhan.

The Southern Poverty Law Center describes the Nation of Islam as a hate group that aims to uplift African Americans but promotes anti-Semitic and racist theology.

More: Noah Green went from jock to posting about paranoia, extremist groups

Green was born in West Virginia but spent most of his life growing up in a sparsely populated area of Virginia with a large family, including nine siblings, USA TODAY learned through multiple interviews. He was athletic, playing basketball and football growing up.

He graduated from Christopher Newport University in 2019, where he played football as a defensive back, a spokesman for the school in Newport News, Virginia, told USA TODAY.

One of Green's brothers told The Washington Post that Noah Green appeared to have mentally unraveled in the last several years. He abruptly moved from Virginia to Indianapolis and told his brother, Brendan, he was suffering from hallucinations, heart palpitations, headaches and suicidal thoughts.

A few months ago, Noah Green moved to Botswana, his brother told the Post. The brothers kept in contact and at one point, Noah told Brendan that "his mind was telling him to basically commit suicide" and said he'd jumped in front of a car, Brendan told The Post. Several weeks ago, Brendan allowed Noah to come live with him after Noah said he was "in a really bad situation."

D.C. Metropolitan Police Chief Robert J. Contee III said there is no reason to believe he is linked to the Jan. 6 attack, nor that terrorism is involved. Authorities have treated the incident as a "lone-wolf" event, and said Green was not on their radar prior to Friday.

An investigation into Green's motive is still ongoing, Contee said Friday. Investigators are looking to obtain warrants to find out more about Green's background and whether he had any mental-health issues.

Security measures at the Capitol

The event on Friday will also surely renew debate over security measures at the Capitol, which have been ramped up since the Jan. 6 attack, though Friday's incident did not appear to have any connection to the Jan. 6 attack, authorities said.

Two layers of 8-foot fences, topped with barbed wire, were erected after Jan. 6. One fence surrounded the Capitol, while another surrounded the overall complex and blocks of other federal buildings.

The outer fence was taken down late last month, which allowed pedestrians and vehicles closer access to the Capitol, including the area where this incident took place. The incident on Friday occurred at a gated entrance that is mostly used by staff and senators.

Before Friday, lawmakers had decried the idea of the remaining fencing being permanent, further closing off the "People's House" to the public. But permanent barriers have already been a topic of consideration following the deadly event Friday.

More: Friday's attack is the latest violence at the US Capitol, the site of shootings, bombings and riots over the last 50 years

Ryan, who chairs the House Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee, which oversees Capitol Police funding, told reporters Friday after the incident that there would be a review process to determine what appropriate safety measures should be taken going forward.

He noted that it will take lawmakers setting aside their partisan views to come to a solution together.

"I recognize that the fence is a disturbance. It’s an eyesore. It sucks. Nobody wants that there. But the question is, is the environment safe enough to be able to take it down? And in the meantime maybe that fence can prevent some of these things from happening," he said.

"We’ve seen members of Congress who have pointed at that wall and made speeches and sent out emails and fundraised based off of it," Ryan said. "It can’t fall into the other political arguments that we’re having."

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C. who was back in South Carolina but had some of his staff in his Capitol Hill office, told Fox News, "To think just about 10 days ago, we were removing the fences that created the border around the Capitol.”

“I’m sure there’s going to be a new conversation about what that looks like going forward,” he continued.

Contributing: Savannah Behrmann, Ledyard King, William Cummings, Christal Hayes and Kevin Johnson

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Capitol attack: Capitol Police officer killed after man rams barrier

Recommended Stories

  • Noah Green: Everything we know about the US Capitol attack suspect

    Citing law enforcement sources, Noah Green, 25, was named as the suspect in the Capitol Hill assault by both NBC and CNN. The authorities say he was not known to police and terrorism does not appear to have been a motive. On Friday, he is alleged to have ploughed his car into a barrier outside the US Capitol, killing one police officer and injuring another. It is claimed that he then emerged from the car with a knife and lunged at the officers before he was shot. Green was taken into custody but died a short while later. He is understood to come from Indiana, but originally hailed from Covington, Virginia and was driving on a Virginia licence. He is reported to have been a college footballer, playing as a defensive back for Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Virginia. According to his university biography, Green was one of seven sisters and two brothers.

  • These are the Best PC Deals You Can Find Online Right Now

    If you are a diehard fan of PC tech, you’ll be happy to know there is never a dull day when it comes to computer deals. At any time, you can find hundreds — if not thousands — of discounts online for PC-related things, from laptops to external SSDs to monitors. Amazon is usually the place …

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz says he will not resign from office amid a growing sex-trafficking scandal

    Gaetz told The Hill rumors that he planned to resign were false and it was "very safe" to say he wouldn't step down.

  • New COVID-19 restrictions to impact French growth - minister

    PARIS (Reuters) -New COVID-19 restrictions in France will impact economic growth this year but it is too early to say by how much, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday. President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday ordered France into its third national lockdown and said schools would close for three weeks as he sought to push back a third wave of COVID-19 infections that threatens to overwhelm hospitals. Le Maire reiterated that the new lockdown measures would force the temporary closure of 150,000 businesses at a cost of 11 billion euros per month.

  • The Best Bathroom Flooring Materials to Consider for Your Remodel

    When choosing the best flooring for your bathroom, it's important to consider your style, budget, and lifestyle. This simple guide to popular bathroom flooring materials, such as ceramic tile, vinyl, and laminate, can help you narrow the choices.

  • Andrew Cuomo Impeachment Probe to Examine Possible Staff Help on Memoir

    The impeachment investigation into the New York governor will examine whether official state resources were used to produce the memoir that he published in October, a key state lawmaker said.

  • Bronx man, wife arrested for allegedly trying to join ISIS

    A Bronx man and his wife were arrested attempting to board a cargo ship in Newark bound for the Middle East, where they planned to fight with the terror group ISIS, according to authorities.

  • 13-year-old sexually assaulted in broad daylight at her complex: HPD

    "He was very bold to sexually assault her at 1 p.m. when people were walking by. Someone could have seen something," HPD detective said.

  • Dr. Marc Siegel: Policy of COVID fear breeds distrust, uncertainty

    CDC walks back claim vaccinated people do not carry virus; FOX News medical contributor reacts on 'Fox News @ Night'

  • Fully vaccinated people can travel: CDC

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that with precautions like wearing masks, avoiding crowds and social distancing, fully vaccinated people can travel again.

  • Two Police Officers Injured as Vehicle Rams Barrier Outside US Capitol

    The US Capitol was placed on lockdown on April 2 after reports that a vehicle rammed into two Capitol Police officers.Both officers were injured, police said, and a suspect was taken into custody. All three were transported to a nearby hospitals.Heavy police activity was seen as officers redirected traffic and erected barriers on the streets.This is a developing story. Credit: Bennett Brinkman via Storyful

  • Australia: Geologist beaten up by 'angriest octopus' on beach

    In a video, the octopus can be seen in shallow waters lashing out at geologist Lance Karlson.

  • Policing Bill: Protest ban will turn UK into Putin’s Russia, warns David Blunkett

    Banning protests will turn the UK into “Putin’s Russia”, a former home secretary has said. David Blunkett, who held the position under Tony Blair said that the government’s proposed policing bill would lead to “more ugly conflicts between the public and the police.” Writing in the Guardian he said the bill would “leave a bad taste in the mouths of British people who value tolerance, democracy and open debate”. “Banning protest would make us more like Putin’s Russia than the UK. It would be a lasting and toxic legacy for Boris Johnson,” he added. “By giving police forces sweeping discretion about how they deal with protesters, this law would drive a wedge between them and the public. “Tolerating dissent and protest is a British value, and it’s central to our democracy. It’s ironic that this bill would mean far harsher treatment for protesters in Parliament Square, where statues commemorate Mandela and Gandhi, leaders of historic disruptive, noisy and annoying protest movements now taught in British schools.” His comments came as more ‘kill the bill’ protests were planned over the weekend, with protesters warned by police that they may be in reach of Covid-19 restrictions.

  • Your body is trying to tell you something

    Chronic stress doesn't just show up in our feelings, it shows up in our bodies.

  • Former GOP House Speaker John Boehner in new book excerpt calls Ted Cruz a 'reckless a--hole who thinks he is smarter than everyone else'

    Boehner had comparatively nicer things to say about former President Barack Obama, whom he said was targeted by GOP "kooks" and conspiracy theorists.

  • I made cinnamon rolls using 3 celebrity-chef recipes, and the best one blew me away

    I followed recipes from Alton Brown, Sandra Lee, and Ree Drummond to see which famous chef would help me make the best cinnamon rolls for breakfast.

  • UCLA gymnast Margzetta Frazier breaks the mold after Janet Jackson routine

    UCLA senior Margzetta Frazier became a viral sensation this season, as well as a voice for racial equality in gymnastics and an advocate for mental health.

  • Headteacher to remove Union flag after hundreds of pupils protest over 'racist' policies and uniform rules

    The head at Pimlico Academy in central London has reportedly written to parents saying the Union flag will not be flown at the school while a review is carried out.

  • Five killed in Myanmar protests as junta cracks down on online critics

    Despite the killing of more than 550 people by the security forces since the Feb. 1 coup, protesters are coming out every day, often in smaller groups in smaller towns, to voice opposition to the reimposition of military rule. Security forces in the central town of Monywa fired on a crowd killing thee people, the Myanmar Now news service said, while one man was shot and killed in another central town, Bago, and one in Thaton to the south, the Bago Weekly Journal online news portal reported.

  • Over 171,000 migrants were apprehended at the US border in March, the highest number in 15 years

    The massive uptick comes as the Biden administration is under increasing scrutiny over the situation at the border.