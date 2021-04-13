Capitol Police Officer William Evans lies in honor at Capitol today; Biden to attend ceremony

Savannah Behrmann, USA TODAY
·2 min read

WASHINGTON – United States Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans is lying in honor in the Capitol rotunda Tuesday.

Evans, an 18-year member of the force who served on the agency's First Responders Unit, died during an attack at the Capitol earlier this month.

Evans' flag-draped coffin arrived at the Capitol with a police escort shortly after 10:30 a.m. Dozens of uniformed officers lined both sides of the East Front steps as pallbearers carried the casket into the Rotunda, where it will rest on a black-draped catafalque for the ceremony.

Several events are scheduled in Evans' honor, including a congressional tribute at 11 a.m. that will be attended by congressional leadership, President Joe Biden and others.

A viewing period will follow for members of the USCP force, with a viewing period for members of Congress that extends into the evening. A ceremonial departure from the Capitol will occur at 6:30 p.m.

More: Capitol Police Officer William Evans, killed in attack, will lie in honor at US Capitol

A man struck two officers near the Capitol with a car April 2 and then rammed a barrier, killing Evans and leaving another officer hospitalized. Police fatally shot the attacker, 25-year-old Noah Green.

Speaking from the Senate floor Monday evening, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Evans could not have been "a more faithful protector to keep us safe."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Monday noted the significance of Evans lying in honor in the Capitol rotunda, "the very center of the democracy he gave his life to protect."

Only a few other private citizens have laid in honor, according to a House history of the tradition, including two other Capitol Police officers who died in the line of duty in 1998: Officer Jacob J. Chestnut Jr. and Detective John M. Gibson.

More: Officer William Evans, killed in Friday's attack at Capitol, described as 'wonderful guy'

While rare, Evans will now be the second Capitol Police officer to lie in honor this year. Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, laid in honor in early February.

The tradition of using the Capitol rotunda to pay tribute to distinguished Americans began in 1852, but historically that honor has been given to military officers and elected officials who have lain in state. More recently, Congress has allowed citizens to lie in honor.

"We must never — never — take for granted the work" the Capitol police do "day-in and day-out, to guard this citadel of democracy," Schumer said Monday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fallen Capitol Police Officer William Evans lies in honor at Capitol

