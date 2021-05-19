Capitol Police officers reportedly write anonymous letter expressing 'profound disappointment' at GOP opposition to Jan. 6 commission

Tim O'Donnell
·2 min read

Members of the Capitol Police on Wednesday reportedly sent an anonymous letter to members of Congress expressing their "profound disappointment" with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for not supporting House Democrats' proposal for a Jan. 6 commission. Capitol Police officers, of course, were in the middle of the worst of the riot that day, tasked with protecting lawmakers as the pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol.

The letter is not an official statement from the Capitol Police, and a spokesperson said the agency does not know who specifically sent it. It's also unclear how many members may have been involved, and the Capitol Police said it can't confirm the letter was actually authored by any officers. But Rep. Jamie Raskin's (D-Md.) office said those who endorsed the letter preferred to remain anonymous "because they are afraid of retribution for speaking out," while the letter itself said they did so because "we are expected to remain neutral and do our jobs with honor and integrity."

As for content, the letter says "we would hope that the members whom we took an oath to protect, would at the very minimum, support an investigation to get to the bottom of everyone responsible and hold them 100 percent accountable no matter the title or position they hold or held," adding that it's "inconceivable" any lawmakers "would downplay" the Capitol riot and "unconscionable" that anyone would suggest "we need to move forward or get over it."

  • House GOP leader McCarthy opposes 9/11-style commission on Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    A day before the House is expected to vote on bipartisan legislation that would form a 9/11-style commission to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has come out against it.

  • Problem Solvers Caucus, a key bipartisan group, backs congressional inquiry into January 6 US Capitol riot, as members of the GOP defect from McCarthy's stance

    More than 75% of the group's 58 members supported the call to form a commission that would examine the lead up and response to the insurrection.

  • Kevin McCarthy rejects bipartisan commission to investigate Jan. 6 assault

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy won't support a bipartisan agreement to hold a 9/11 style commission investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol assault.

  • An accused Capitol rioter asked for a separate trial after the 'QAnon Shaman' lawyer said insurrectionists have 'brain damage'

    An accused member of the Proud Boys argued the lawyer's offensive comments will "directly impact" his right to a fair trial.

  • GOP Rep. Katko asks colleagues to put politics aside and vote for Jan. 6 commission

    Speaking on the House floor, Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., appealed to his colleagues to set aside politics and vote in favor of legislation that would create a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Katko, who helped craft the bill, cited the names of Capitol police officers who were killed and injured in the attack, and wanted them and their families to know that in voting for the legislation “we are doing it for them.”

  • Corporations donated millions of dollars to Republicans who voted to overturn presidential election

    A comprehensive report by the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) released Wednesday shows the myriad ways that a dollar can make its way from a company to these 147 lawmakers even without a direct donation.

  • McConnell expresses 'surprising' openness to Jan. 6 commission

    Unlike House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) seems open to a negotiated House bill that would set up a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Even though a bipartisan deal was struck in the lower chamber last week, McCarthy slammed the result Tuesday morning, and it was widely assumed the proposal was dead on arrival in the Senate anyway after it presumably passes the Democratic-majority House. But McConnell surprised some analysts Tuesday when he said Senate Republicans were "undecided" about the bill and are "willing to listen" to arguments in favor of it. The senator certainly seems to have his concerns — namely that the commission may be unbalanced in favor of Democrats — but he didn't reiterate his previous suggestion that it needs to expand its scope beyond the riot (which is McCarthy's main gripe). Fascinating. McConnell says Senate GOP is “undecided” about Jan. 6 commission. expresses a bit of pause about Democrats controlling staff hiring. But this is surprising, given what we had been hearing from the rank and file. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 18, 2021 Regardless, Brian Rosenwald, a contributer at TheWeek.com, thinks that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) may be able to get to 60 votes without too much haggling. If all seven senators who voted to convict former President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial back the bill, the Senate would need just three more defectors, and Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) has already hinted at his support. This makes me think Schumer can get to 60 votes. Because you had 7 Rs who voted for impeachment and Rounds wasn’t one of them. https://t.co/m3bOA2ShOB — Brian Rosenwald (@brianros1) May 18, 2021 More stories from theweek.comStephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme CourtA$AP Rocky confirms romance with Rihanna: 'The love of my life'The COVID lab-leak debate is asking the wrong question

  • Fox News says it was covering 'both sides' of Trump's election-fraud conspiracy theory in its motion to dismiss Dominion's defamation lawsuit

    Dominion Voting Systems said Fox News pushed debunked theories that the company flipped the 2020 election.

  • Can a 9/11-style probe provide answers about the Capitol riot?

    Supporters say an independent commission can provide a definitive account of the deadly attack. Skeptics fear it would be just another partisan sideshow.

  • GOP leaders speak out against bipartisan commission on January 6 Capitol riot

    The House is preparing to vote on a bill to establish a bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the Capitol. However, several GOP leaders have come forward in opposition. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joins CBSN with the latest.

  • 'QAnon Shaman' lawyer makes offensive comments about Capitol rioters: 'They're all f---ing short-bus people'

    Albert Watkins told Insider he made the "politically incorrect" comments to call attention to the mental health of some defendants.

  • Pelosi on what Republicans fear about a Jan. 6 commission: 'It sounds like they're afraid of the truth'

    During a press conference on Wednesday, before the vote on a bill that would create a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responded to a reporter’s question about what some Republicans fear from such a panel. “I don’t know. You’d have to ask them what they’re afraid of,” Pelosi said. “It sounds like they’re afraid of the truth, and that’s most unfortunate.”

  • Pennsylvania voters impose new limits on governor's powers

    Pennsylvania voters became the first in the nation to curb their governor’s emergency powers, approving constitutional amendments proposed by Republican lawmakers angry over Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak. The vote on Tuesday's statewide primary ballot came as Republican lawmakers across the country have sought to roll back the emergency powers governors wielded during the COVID-19 pandemic. The constitutional amendments will give lawmakers much more power over disaster declarations, to apply whether the emergency is another pandemic or natural disaster.

