Capitol Police officers speak out on Trump Jan. 6 indictment: ‘I want justice’

Some U.S. Capitol Police officers embraced the news Tuesday that former President Trump was indicted on four counts related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, characterizing the development as another step closer to justice.

Trump, who is the front-runner in the GOP presidential primary, was indicted on four criminal charges related to his attempts to cling to power after losing the 2020 election, which culminated in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The indictment charges him with three distinct conspiracies: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against people’s rights.

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn — who has been outspoken about the trauma he endured while defending the Capitol on Jan. 6 — issued a formal statement through a lawyer in response to the news.

“All I have wanted from day one is accountability and justice for the law enforcement men and women who fought bravely on January 6th. As we get closer to the proverbial finish line, I can only reflect on how long this fight has been,” Dunn said in the statement posted by attorney Mark Zaid on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“I would be lying if I did not acknowledge my numbness with the news of the indictment today of a former President of the United States. I am confident our legal system will handle this case properly,” Dunn continued in the statement.

Earlier, Dunn posted on X writing, “937 days and counting… An indictment is only a mile marker along the highway to justice and accountability.”

Former U.S. Capitol Police Officer Winston Pingeon posted a photo of himself in front of the U.S. Capitol building and responded to the news by demanding “justice.”

“I want Justice for what my fellow officers and I endured while defending democracy on January 6th. One step closer,” Pingeon wrote in a post on X.

Former D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone — who has also been vocal about his struggles after defending the Capitol on Jan. 6 — issued a statement responding to the news, slamming House Republicans for defending Trump after this indictment.

“I saw the Trump-fueled MAGA attack before my eyes. It was calculated, premeditated, and malicious. It disgusts me that House Republicans are heinously coming to the defense of Trump’s criminal behavior while putting up the foundation of our democracy as collateral,” Fanone said in his statement, which specifically called out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) for defending the former president.

