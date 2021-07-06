Capitol police opening field offices to address increased threats to lawmakers

(AP)

Six months after the Capitol attack, US Capitol Police announced plans to open field offices in California and Florida to investigate threats to lawmakers, among other security measures in the wake of a deadly riot that has magnified the state of security in and around the halls of Congress.

Federal law enforcement agencies have arrested more than 500 people in connection with the attack, and officials have suggested dozens of other arrests will be made, as House Democrats prepare to lead an investigation into an assault fuelled by false election conspiracy theories amplified by Donald Trump and his allies.

But sweeping security steps among law enforcement agencies to prevent a similar attack have not been made clear, and congressional Republicans have objected to parallel probes into the attack as they downplay the events of 6 January and point to in-progress investigations at the US Department of Justice, while also suggesting FBI officials were complicit.

US Capitol Police is implementing several recommendations from congressional reviews, including from a Senate Homeland Security committee, as well as a security review performed by Lt Gen Russel Honore’s task force and several other reports from federal watchdogs.

The agency “has been working around the clock with our congressional stakeholders to support our officers, enhance security around the Capitol Complex, and pivot towards an intelligence-based protective agency,” according to a statement from Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman.

