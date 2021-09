The Guardian

Claim that FBI lacked authority to conduct further investigation into Kavanaugh may be inaccurate The FBI was called to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct against Brett Kavanaugh during his Senate confirmation in 2018, after he was accused of assault by Christine Blasey Ford. Photograph: Susan Walsh/AP The FBI director, Chris Wray, is facing new scrutiny of the bureau’s handling of its 2018 background investigation of Brett Kavanaugh, including its claim that the FBI lacked the authori