Capitol Police investigate whether GOP Rep. Andy Harris tried to take gun on House floor

Garrett Haake and Dartunorro Clark and Alex Moe

U.S. Capitol Police are investigating a report that Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., tried to take a gun onto the house floor Thursday, a department spokesperson said.

During a House vote Thursday afternoon, Harris was stopped at security and then immediately turned around. He briefly huddled with Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., by the elevators and may have discussed the weapon with Katko, according to a report by HuffPost.

"One security official present saw a firearm on the person of Rep. Harris and relayed that to his superiors," a Capitol official told NBC News. "To be clear, Rep. Harris did not enter the Floor."

The metal detectors were ordered put in place by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., after the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. They have become a flashpoint among some Republican members, and they have at times created tension with police.

Some Republican members have chafed at walking through magnetometers and submitting to hand wandings. At one door alone Thursday, at least a half-dozen evaded or brushed past officers, despite the threat of fines.

The Capitol official added that House members are allowed to carry firearms "in the halls and on Capitol grounds, including the Capitol Building but not the Floor," adding that "ammo has to be separately compartmentalized."

Harris' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

