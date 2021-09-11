Capitol Police recommend disciplinary action against 6 officers for Jan 6. riot conduct

Capitol Police on Saturday recommended disciplinary action for six officers over their alleged roles in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Why it matters: The announcement follows an internal review into officers' conduct during the Capitol riot, which saw six officers suspended with pay and 29 others placed under investigation for their conduct during the attack.

What they found: The report found six violations: Three for "conduct unbecoming;" one for failure to comply with directives; one for improper remark and; one for improper dissemination of information.

The U.S. attorney’s office reviewed all 38 cases and determined no crimes were committed, according to a Capitol Police statement.

What they're saying: "The six sustained cases should not diminish the heroic efforts of the United States Capitol Police officers," the Capitol Police said.

"On January 6, the bravery and courage exhibited by the vast majority of our employees was inspiring."

Of note: The conduct of the Capitol rioters was alluded to earlier on Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

George W. Bush, president in 2001, spoke at a Flight 93 memorial ceremony in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and warned about homegrown, violent extremists who — like the hijackers — are determined "to defile national symbols."

The former president’s remarks come a week before a planned Sept. 18 rally, spearheaded by former Trump campaign official Matt Braynard, in support of those arrested for storming the Capitol.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

