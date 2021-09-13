Capitol Police recommends discipline against six officers in connection with Jan. 6

The Capitol Police announced recommendations that six officers face disciplinary action in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot but found no wrongdoing in 20 other cases.

Three of the officers participated in “conduct unbecoming” of the Capitol Police, one for failure to comply with directives, one for improper remarks, and one for improper dissemination of information, investigations revealed Saturday.

The Capitol Police launched 38 internal investigations in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot and was able to identify officers involved in 26 of the cases. The United States Attorney’s Office did not find enough evidence to say that any of the officers committed a crime, the department said.

An additional investigation into one officer for “unsatisfactory performance and conduct unbecoming” is pending.

CAPITOL POLICE OFFICER WHO SHOT ASHLI BABBITT DURING JAN. 6 RIOT REVEALS IDENTITY

Details of which officers face disciplinary action for their actions are not public information. The historically secretive Capitol Police that reports directly to Congress, and is tasked with protecting its members and grounds, does not have many transparency measures of other police forces.

Capitol Police officers came under fire during the Jan. 6 Capitol breach and its aftermath after an officer was pictured taking a “selfie” with rioters and other officers appeared to clear the way for rioters to get to the Capitol.

The police force received additional criticism, as well as acclaim, for one officer shooting and killing 35-year-old rioter Ashli Babbitt, an Air Force veteran, as she attempted to climb through a window to the Speaker’s Lobby outside the House chamber. The Department of Justice in April closed an investigation into the case after finding that the officer involved violated the law by shooting her. Michael Byrd, the officer, revealed his identity last month in a national television interview.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Story continues

In February, Capitol Police suspended six of the officers under investigation with pay. The department did not immediately clarify if those six are the same as the six it recommended disciplinary action against.

“The six sustained cases should not diminish the heroic efforts of the United States Capitol Police officers,” the department said in a statement. “On January 6, the bravery and courage exhibited by the vast majority of our employees was inspiring.”

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Congress, U.S. Capitol Police, U.S. Capitol Building, January 6

Original Author: Emily Brooks

Original Location: Capitol Police recommends discipline against six officers in connection with Jan. 6