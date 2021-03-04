Capitol Police Request National Guard Remain for Additional Two Months

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zachary Evans
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

U.S. Capitol Police have requested that the National Guard continue to deploy service members at the Capitol for at least two months, the Associated Press reported on Thursday.

The request is currently being reviewed by the Pentagon, defense officials told the AP. Representative Elissa Slotkin (D., Mich.) said that the request was made within the past 36 hours.

“We want to understand what the plan is,” Slotkin said. “None of us like looking at the fencing, the gates, the uniformed presence around the Capitol. We can’t depend on the National Guard for our security.”

The news comes after the House decided to cancel its session on Thursday due to a potential security threat. Capitol Police warned on Wednesday of a “possible” plot by an unspecified militia group to attack the building.

National Guard members have been deployed at the Capitol since a mob of supporters of President Trump stormed the building in early January, injuring dozens of police officers. The Capitol is currently surrounded by fencing to prevent intrusions.

“Decisions about security are made by the security leadership here and we’ll see what that ask is,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) told reporters regarding the request to extend the National Guard presence. “We should have them here as long as they are needed.”

Slotkin said that despite the decision to cancel the Thursday House session, she would be working from her office at the Capitol.

“I’m not going to let these guys scare me away,” Slotkin said.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Ottawa extends wage and rent subsidy levels for businesses

    "This isn’t the time to pull back on support for workers or business owners," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

  • National Guard on alert for potential second Capitol uprising

    FOX News correspondent David Spunt has the latest from Washington on 'Special Report'

  • Capitol Police requests extended National Guard presence on the Hill

    More than 5,200 Guard members are currently deployed to Washington in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

  • Spring snowfall, group meditation, Capitol security: World in Photos, March 4

    A look at the top photos from around the globe.

  • Looming Trump ban ruling is a distraction from Facebook's real oversight crisis

    The societal harms from the lack of accountability and oversight in Facebook's slipstream are long past the crisis point.

  • 'Be polite and negotiate everything': the TikTok feminist saving people from medical debt

    Tori Dunlap, a self-proclaimed personal finance expert, and Shaunna Burns, a former debt collector, tell people how to gain control of debt in 15-60 seconds Tori Dunlap’s TikTok video explaining how to negotiate medical bills went viral, surpassing 100,000 likes. Photograph: AP During the Covid-19 pandemic, the greatest crisis of our generation, healthcare has been top of mind for many Americans. For the one in six Americans drowning in medical bills, reform can’t come soon enough. From riding in an ambulance to delivering a baby, families are regularly hit with thousands of dollars in medical expenses, even when they have health insurance. In the new Biden administration, progressive politicians such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders hope to finally push through a nationalized, universal, single-payer healthcare bill into law. But until some version of universal healthcare is closer to a reality, hundreds of thousands of people are turning to an unlikely place for answers: TikTok. Tori Dunlap is a 26-year-old self-proclaimed personal finance expert and the founder of HerFirst100k, a brand she says is dedicated to delivering a financial education to women in order to fight the patriarchy. Last year, her TikTok video explaining how to negotiate medical bills went viral, surpassing 100,000 likes. In her video entitled “Universal healthcare please!”, Dunlap explains that her medical bill, which she believed should have been covered by insurance, was not because it was not “coded” correctly as a preventive visit. This clerical error meant that Dunlap owed $268 for a routine gynecology appointment. She records herself negotiating the bill with the medical office. Dunlap, originally from Tacoma, Washington, works on building her brand full-time in Seattle. Stories and questions from young people about Dunlap’s tips flooded the comments section of her video. She credits her parents – her father is a salesperson, her mother a homemaker – for her financial education “My parents taught me about saving money, the potential dangers of credit cards, and how to invest,” Dunlap said. “I negotiate everything. My dad is the master negotiator. I watched my dad growing up negotiate our cable bill, negotiate our car insurance, negotiate our phone bill.” Her videos come from personal experience. When Dunlap quit her corporate job to run her own business, her insurance changed, which meant some of her visits to the doctor would not be covered by her insurance company. When she was charged hundreds of dollars, she tried to find another way. “I asked ‘Can you provide a one-time exception?’” Dunlap said. “They gave it to me after me incessantly calling.” To save time explaining what to say to medical billing departments, Dunlap keeps a free script on her website about how to negotiate common recurring bills. “What you saw me do on that TikTok [video] is a variation of that script. Be polite. Be cordial. Treat them with respect because they’re people and they deserve it and we’re more likely to get what we want if we’re kind.” Dunlap said the gynecologist appointment wasn’t the first time she received an outrageous medical bill. “It actually happened two other times,” Dunlap said. “I got charged $700 for a procedure I hadn’t even had yet. I hadn’t even scheduled it.” Thousands of people may have watched her TikToks, but even those in her own circle benefit. Dunlap’s friend, Kristine Ota, 34, had a $180 medical bill from one doctor’s visit. After watching her friend’s TikTok video, she decided to try negotiating what she owed after visiting a liver specialist that wasn’t covered by her insurance plan. Ota got on the phone with the billings department at the doctor’s office and asked for a discount for paying that same day. They gave her 20% off. “I always took [medical bills] at face value,” Ota said. “Luckily, I had the money to be able to pay for it. I think it emboldened me to try it again.” When hospital or doctor’s office bills are left unpaid, collection agencies can purchase the debt in bulk for pennies on the dollar. Shaunna Burns, a former debt collector and Tik Tok creator, also uses her channel to share strategies for dealing with medical debt once it goes into collection. Some strategies include reporting collection agencies if they call outside of business hours, asking for an itemized receipt, and requesting “proof of claim” for the alleged debt. In one of her TikTok videos, Burns explains that a debt held by a collection agency can expire after a certain amount of time and said sometimes she just “lets the clock run out”. But those statutes of limitations vary by state. Christine Kingston, a California-based attorney specializing in debt, agrees with Burns’s strategy. “It’s called debt validation. Everyone has a right to ask for evidence of the right to collect a debt before they pay it. It’s under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act.” For Burns and Dunlap, making these TikTok videos is about cutting through the complicated fine print and telling people in a 15-60 second format how to gain back control of their medical debt, and financial power. Dunlap herself saved her first $100,000 back in 2019, just a few years after graduating from the University of Portland. Soon after, she appeared on Good Morning America and quit her desk job to become a full-time money educator. She recalled being the go-to financial adviser for many of her female friends in college. “I graduated college in 2016. I came into adulthood and womanhood in Trump’s America. I realized just how unequal and inequitable our society is. And a lot of it has to do with money,” Dunlap said. “A financial education is our best form of protest as women. If we can start getting more money into more women’s hands, we can absolutely change the world.”

  • The 'Seinfeld' Theme Actually Makes Ted Cruz's Cringeworthy COVID-19 Gags Funny

    A mashup of the Texas Republican's CPAC speech is going viral.

  • Trump may have delayed sending National Guard to Capitol riot to serve his political narrative, former FBI agent says

    Police were braced for more violence at the Capitol on Thursday

  • Capitol Police to ask that National Guard stay for another 60 days

    Two U.S. officials said that the Capitol Police will be asking for a 60-day extension of the National Guard and that it’s being reviewed. A third official said a formal request from the Capitol Police has not yet arrived at the Pentagon, though they are aware it is pending. There are currently more than 5,000 National Guard members still in the city from a peak of 25,000 present for security at the Jan. 20 inauguration.

  • US Capitol braces for possible QAnon attack on Congress

    The US Capitol is braced for a possible attack by Qanon conspiracy theorists who believe that Donald Trump will retake the Presidency on Thursday. House members were sent home on Wednesday and much of the political centre of Washington DC is fenced off as police warn of “a possible plot to breach the Capitol.” Security has been beefed up after both federal authorities and the sergeant-at-arms warned of discussions by “militia violent extremists” to seize control of the complex on or around March 4. The date has been earmarked for trouble because until the 1930s, March 4 was the date of Presidential inaugurations. Qanon conspiracy theorists, who believe that Mr Trump is waging a war behind the scenes against elite Satan-worshipping paedophiles in high ranking roles, want to see him returned to office. An unidentified group of "militia violent extremists" discussed plans in February to "take control of the U.S. Capitol and remove Democratic lawmakers on or about March 4," according to a bulletin issued on Tuesday by the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI.

  • Pentagon moved slowly to approve January 6 Capitol Police request for National Guard

    Pentagon officials took more than three hours to approve a request by the U.S. Capitol Police for National Guard troops to back up police under attack by rioters at the Capitol on Jan. 6, a military commander told a Senate hearing Wednesday. Major General William Walker, the District of Columbia's National Guard commander, told senators that an emotional Capitol Police chief Brian Sund, who resigned after the riot, contacted him at 1:49 p.m. on Jan. 6 to request urgent National Guard backup as violent demonstrators began to attack the Capitol building. Walker told a hearing of the Senate Homeland Security and Rules committees that the day before the riot, he requested and received Pentagon permission to have on standby a 40-member "quick reaction force" and 155 other D.C. guard members.

  • This Iconic Company Is Closing Dozens of Stores

    Even outposts of the most magical place on Earth can still fall victim to the economic woes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Disney has announced that it will be closing 20 percent of its current Disney Store locations worldwide as the company shifts towards online sales and e-commerce, CNBC reports. Read on to see why your next trip to the mall could be a little less nostalgic, and for more on retailers feeling the pandemic pinch, check out This Beloved Chain Is Closing All Its Stores.The Walt Disney Co.'s announcement specified that 60 of their North American shops out of the 300 Disney Stores globally would be shuttered in the coming months, USA Today reports. However, the company said that its plans would not affect any of the 600 shopping experiences it offers in Disney Parks, store-in-store locations within Target, outlets, or third-party retailers.“While consumer behavior has shifted toward online shopping, the global pandemic has changed what consumers expect from a retailer,” Stephanie Young, president of consumer products, games, and publishing, said in a statement, via People. "Over the past few years, we've been focused on meeting consumers where they are already spending their time, such as the expansion of Disney store shop-in-shops around the world. We now plan to create a more flexible, interconnected e-commerce experience that gives consumers easy access to unique, high-quality products across all our franchises."The company says they have plans to beef up their online offerings on the ShopDisney website, which will include more premium home products, collectibles, and an increase in adult apparel, CNBC reports. They hope to reach a wider audience by expanding beyond the traditional offerings found at brick-and-mortar Disney Stores, which typically focus on children's apparel, games, and toys.While Disney may be one of the biggest players to face COVID-related shutterings, they are far from alone. Read on to see who else is closing up shops, and for a beloved restaurant that's also against the ropes, check out This Popular Pizza Chain Just Filed for Bankruptcy. 1 Paper Source After more than 37 years in business, beloved gift store Paper Source filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Mar. 2. The brand announced that due to losses stemming from the COVID pandemic, it plans to close at least 11 of its 158 stores, according to court documents obtained by Retail Dive.The Chicago-based company’s bankruptcy filing also notes that Paper Source had recently expanded to 161 retail locations after it acquired 27 stores from competitor Papyrus, which filed for bankruptcy in Jan. 2020 and started closing its retail locations the following month. Company sales for 2020 were reported to be $104 million, down more than 30 percent from $153.2 million the year prior. And for more retail news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. 2 Victoria’s Secret L Brands, the parent company of iconic lingerie retailer Victoria’s Secret, announced on Feb. 24 that up to 50 of the mall staple's stores would shutter by the end of 2021. Victoria’s Secret had already seen major closures in 2020—in May 2020, it was announced that at least 250 stores would be closing, CNN reported. And for more clothing companies winding down their retail footprint, check out This Iconic Fashion Brand Is Starting to Shut Down Stores. 3 Solstice Sunglasses chain Solstice filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Feb. 18 after a massive hit last year. Sales for the brand, which operates 66 brick-and-mortar stores nationwide, were down more than 50 percent between 2019 and 2020.“We are optimistic about reorganization as we continue to see increasing business in our stores as COVID restrictions are lifted and in the new fashions that our vendors are providing," Solstice CEO Mikey Rosenberg said in a statement. "We are now dedicating ourselves to the necessary changes to our business and the restructure of our obligations for the benefit of our employees, critical suppliers and other stakeholders." And for another company in trouble, check out This Beloved Movie Theater Chain Just Filed for Bankruptcy. 4 L’Occitane Popular beauty and self-care company L’Occitane filed for bankruptcy on Jan. 26, announcing that it would soon be shuttering 23 of its 166 stores in the U.S. as part of its “store footprint optimization plan.”“Over the past year, we have moved aggressively to address COVID-related challenges head-on," L’Occitane North America Managing Director Yann Tanini said in a statement. "We look forward to working collaboratively with our landlords to achieve partnerships that make economic sense in this current retail environment and best position our marquee brand's boutique offering for years to come.” And for more companies pulling out of retail altogether, check out This Iconic Store Is Closing All Its U.S. Locations.

  • Takeaways: What hearings have revealed about Jan. 6 failures

    Many questions remain unanswered about the failure to prevent the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Officials who were in charge of protecting the Capitol, and the people inside it, have pointed fingers at each other in testimony to the House and Senate.

  • A Texas city booked vaccine appointments for its seniors by using the Meals on Wheels database

    Meals on Wheels already had a database of homebound seniors and pre-planned routes, which city officials used to reach out directly to the residents.

  • Netanyahu says SNL joke about Israel vaccine discrimination is ‘so outrageous’

    Israel lead the world in vaccinations per capita, but isn’t vaccinating Palestinians

  • Trump served with lawsuit accusing him of breaking ‘Ku Klux Klan’ laws on day of Capitol riot

    NAACP accuses Trump of disenfranchising Black voters and trying to ‘destroy democracy’

  • Georgia governor says he would ‘absolutely’ back Trump as 2024 nominee despite former president’s calls for his resignation

    Brian Kemp says ‘the president deserves a lot of credit and he’s not going away’

  • 16 Best Poufs, Ottomans, and Footstools for Your Every Need

    Footrest, coffee table, laptop stand, bar cart—these tiny but mighty multipurpose pieces get it all doneOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • How Rishi Sunak's Budget will affect household finances in the UK

    The UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak revealed his budget for the coming year on Wednesday. Here's the main measures and what they mean for people in the UK.

  • White House admits Biden cannot force people to wear masks or get vaccines as Texas and Mississippi drop safeguards

    With Republican governors in Texas and Mississippi rolling back Covid-related public health safeguards, the Joe Biden administration has recognised the stark reality when it comes to overseeing the pandemic response: There’s only so much the White House can do. On Wednesday, Mr Biden was highly critical of Governors Greg Abbott of Texas and Tate Reeves of Mississippi, who have both decided to dispense with mask mandates in their states and limitations on businesses, including restaurants that had previously been forced to operate at reduced capacity.