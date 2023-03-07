Capitol Police says it reviewed just one Jan. 6 clip Tucker Carlson showed

4
Dominick Mastrangelo
·1 min read

U.S. Capitol Police say they saw just one of the many clips from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol that Fox News host Tucker Carlson aired on Monday night, after he was granted access by Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

“We repeatedly requested that any clips be shown to us first for a security review,” Capitol Police told The Hill on Monday. “So far we have only been given the ability to preview a single clip out of the multiple clips that aired.”

The limited consultation comes after McCarthy said Capitol Police would be consulted before the video aired to address security concerns.

“We work with the Capitol Police as well, so we’ll make sure security is taken care of,” McCarthy told reporters last week.

Carlson said on his show that his team checked with Capitol Police before airing the footage, and that their reservations were “minor” and “reasonable.”

His show blurred the details of an interior door in the Capitol due to those concerns.

A senior GOP aide with knowledge of the process of releasing the footage said that there was coordination with Capitol Police.

The Capitol Police gave a list of what would be considered security sensitive.

When Carlson’s team picked out the clips to air, only one of those – the clip with the door – was considered to be security sensitive based on that list, and then given to the Capitol Police to review.

The Capitol Police then cleared that clip, with the details of the door being blurred.

A representative for Fox News did not immediately return a request for comment.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • Tucker Carlson Shows January 6th Capitol Footage To Try To Downplay Riot: “They Were Sightseers”

    UPDATED, with additional details and reaction: Tucker Carlson aired the first clips of January 6th Capitol surveillance footage on Monday, and the Fox News host spent much of the time using clips to downplay the attack on the Capitol and cast doubt on the 2020 presidential election. Carlson had heavily promoted the footage, suggesting that […]

  • Tucker Carlson falsely suggests 2020 election was 'unfairly conducted'

    Fox News's Tucker Carlson falsely claims the 2020 US presidential election was unfairFox News

  • New accusations surface in latest wave of Capitol riot prosecutions

    A new wave of cases, many of which involve higher-level charges of assaults against police, continues to expand a prosecution that is already the largest in American history.

  • Oscars 2023: When and where to watch the Academy Awards, plus who's hosting

    Ready for the Oscars? The 2023 Academy Awards air March 12. Everything you should know, from where to watch (ABC) to who's hosting (Jimmy Kimmel).

  • House Judiciary Committee Subpoenas Former DHS ‘Disinformation’ Czar Nina Jankowicz

    The GOP-led House Judiciary Committee on Monday subpoenaed Nina Jankowicz, the former "disinformation" czar of the Department of Homeland Security, for testimony.

  • Why Automakers Are Suddenly Obsessed With E-Bikes

    The rise of electric bikes has been rumbling away for a few years now. In 2022, e-bike sales even outpaced electric and hybrid car sales here in the U.S. In fact, the global e-bike market is predicted to become an $80-billion industry by 2027. It should come as no surprise, then, that new brands are popping up in the e-bike space all the time. Sure, legacy bike builders like Specialized and Giant remain popular, but startups such as California-based RadPower Bikes and Dutch company VanMoof are h

  • Georgia Capitol riot defendant among 2 missing that FBI is searching for

    A federal judge issued bench warrants for their arrest last week after the court was notified that they had tampered with or removed the ankle monitors that track their location.

  • John Fetterman Resumes Some Senate Duties While Continuing Mental Health Recovery

    A photo shows the Pennsylvania Democrat working while still hospitalized for clinical depression.

  • Feds say Proud Boys associates fanned out to facilitate Jan. 6 breach

    Leaders of the far-right group used some rioters as "tools," prosecutors argued to a judge.

  • A Tennessee high school club tried to put up flyers for transgender awareness month. The school said they were illegal.

    The school's principal said the flyers, which displayed the dictionary definition of "transgender," were too "political," according to a student.

  • Oklahomans head to polls for one issue: legal marijuana

    Other conservative states have legalized recreational cannabis use, including Montana in 2020 and Missouri last year, but several have rejected it, including Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota. “We don't want a stoned society,” Keating said Monday, flanked by district attorneys and law enforcement officers from across the state. The proposal, if passed, would allow anyone over the age of 21 to purchase and possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana, plus concentrates and marijuana-infused products.

  • Biden plans tax on high-earners in bid to save Medicare

    U.S. President Joe Biden will seek to raise the Medicare tax on high earners and push for more drug price negotiations to help keep the federal health insurance program solvent through at least 2050 as part of his budget proposal this week, the White House said. The tax increase from 3.8 percent to 5 percent on earned and unearned income above $400,000 is part of a package of proposals aimed at extending the solvency of Medicare’s Hospital Insurance (HI) Trust Fund by at least 25 years, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday. "Let’s ask the wealthiest to pay just a little bit more of their fair share, to strengthen Medicare for everyone over the long term," Biden wrote separately in a New York Times guest essay.

  • Biden climate law will stumble without permitting reform, industry warns

    The Biden administration's climate law, which provides hundreds of billions of dollars in clean energy incentives to fight global warming, won't be fully effective without permitting reform, executives told the CERAWeek energy conference on Monday. U.S. President Joe Biden last year approved the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which extends tax credits to wind, solar and other clean energy projects, but a parallel effort to speed up environmental permitting - which can take years to complete - has stalled in Congress. "If the permitting reform doesn't happen, the IRA may not get its full use and benefit," Bold Baatar, who runs the copper business at mining giant Rio Tinto Plc, told the Houston conference.

  • Biden backs tax hike on investment income to bolster Medicare, as he rolls out his budget proposal

    President Biden is due to give a speech Thursday about his proposed budget in the swing state of Pennsylvania, but some details are already out.

  • Suella Braverman says 'enough is enough' as she unveils crack down on illegal migration

    Suella Braverman has vowed tough new laws to combat illegal immigration will send a message to Channel migrants: “Do not get into that flimsy dinghy.”

  • In Iraq, German minister condemns Iran's cross-border attacks

    Iranian missile attacks across the Iraqi border are unacceptable and put both civilians and regional stability at risk, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on a visit to the Iraqi capital nearly 20 years after the U.S.-led invasion. "With its missile attacks, the Iranian regime shows not only that it recklessly and brutally suppresses its own people, it also puts human life and the stability of the whole region at risk to hold on to power," she said on Tuesday. Last year, Tehran fired missiles at bases of Kurdish groups in northern Iraq it accuses of involvement in protests against its restrictions on women, displacing hundreds of Iranian Kurds and killing some.

  • Martin County schools remove more than 80 book titles for sexual, racial content after complaints

    About 140 challenges were filed in 13 of the district's schools, Julie Marshall, who filed the challenges, told the School Board.

  • ​Arizona School Board Cuts Ties With Anti-LGBTQ+ Christian University​

    The board voted to stop bringing in student-teachers from the nearby university.

  • Social media influencer admits to $1 million U.S. pandemic loan fraud

    A social media influencer and self-proclaimed con artist pleaded guilty on Monday to fraudulently obtaining more than $1 million in COVID-19 pandemic-related loans from the U.S. government that she used to bankroll a lavish lifestyle that she flaunted on Instagram. Danielle Miller, whose scams in this and other cases were chronicled in a New York Magazine profile last year, appeared before a federal judge in Boston by video from a jail cell to plead guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identify theft charges. As a part of a plea deal with prosecutors, the 33-year-old agreed to forfeit $1.3 million and serve six years in prison, 16 months of which may overlap with a five-year sentence she received in October in a separate Florida bank fraud case.

  • 'We are going to keep showing up.' Activists rally at Oklahoma Capitol for gun reforms

    Domestic abuse victim advocates and gun safety activists rallied Monday in Oklahoma City to meet with state legislators on "common sense" gun reforms.