Capitol Police uses memory of Jan. 6 attack to inspire recruits: Video



The United States Capitol Police released a recruitment video Tuesday highlighting the events of Jan. 6 and calling on people to serve their country as officers, according to the video.

"For many of us, when we saw what occurred on Jan. 6, it stirred something in us — it certainly stirred something in me," Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said. "It was the first time since I've been retired that I wished I was not retired. I wanted to be a police officer again. I wanted to be there to help."

The department is seeking to hire over 200 officers to protect Congress, according to a press release.

"We are looking for really good men and women who have that spirit for public service, who want to serve their country, whether you have an interest in being a SWAT officer, being a K-9 officer doing investigations, doing dignitary protection," Manger said.

Becoming an office in the Capitol Police means joining something bigger than oneself, he added.

"When you look at the Capitol itself, just that majestic building, and you think about what goes on inside that building, it just makes you really feel like what you're doing means something and makes a real difference in our world," Manger said.

The Capitol Police has been the victim of attrition in the past year, as has been the case with many police departments around the country.

"According to the International Association of Chiefs of Police, 78% of law enforcement agencies reported having difficulty recruiting qualified candidates," the release said. "[Twenty-five percent] reported having to reduce or eliminate agency services, units, or positions because of staffing problems."

The Capitol Police has lost over 100 sworn officers.

"That number, which is slightly higher than normal, includes a couple mandatory retirements, a few disability retirements and nearly two dozen officers who moved onto local, state and federal agencies," the press release said.

