Capitol Police warn Democrats of MAGA plot to surround capitol with armed insurgents as secret service officer investigated

The Capitol Police have briefed Democratic lawmakers on a trio of potentially dangerous demonstrations in the coming days that conservative extremists are openly planning in online groups.

The new leadership of the Capitol Police told the lawmakers on a call on Monday night that they were monitoring the situation closely.

One of the demonstrations discussed is being billed as the "largest armed protest ever to take place on American soil," while another is ostensibly to honor the memory of Ashli Babbitt, the QAnon and Trump supporter who was shot and killed while attacking the US Capitol.

HuffPost reported that the plot that concerned police the most was one in which armed insurrectionists plan to encircle the Capitol, the White House and the Supreme Court, and then prevent Democrats from entering the three seats of government in an effort to ensure the country is ruled only by Republicans.

Members of Congress who participated in the call that spoke with HuffPost were alarmed and said they were instructed not to divulge details of the plans, claiming that part of the plan was to try to get journalists to report on the demonstrations.

“Some of their main communications to organize these have been cut off, so they’re purposely trying to get the media to report on this as a way to further disseminate information and to attract additional support for their attacks,” the individual told the HuffPost.

According to the lawmakers, the Capitol Police and National Guard are preparing for potentially tens of thousands of armed protesters to go to Washington DC, and are establishing rules of engagement for the insurrectionists.

Apparently the plot to encircle the White House is intended to protect Donald Trump, and the plot to circle the court is to essentially cease its function.

The plan to encircle the Capitol also calls for the assassination of Democrats and a number of Republicans that the domestic terrorists view as traitors.

During the discussion, the Capitol Police warned the Democrats that some of their Republican colleagues may be in league with the insurrectionists. As a result, the Capitol Police are suggesting all members of Congress be subject to a metal detector before entering sessions or major events, like Joe Biden's inauguration, in the immediate future.

The discussion also included increasing security for lawmakers traveling from their homes to the Capitol and the low likelihood that law enforcement will receive backup from the Pentagon - as it is currently controlled by Trump loyalists - in the event of an attack.

As Democrats prepare for the next possible round of violent insurrection at the Capitol, Mr Trump's advisers are trying to help him understand the potential fallout he could face for his part in the insurrection.

At the same time, The Washington Post reported that a Secret Service agent has been placed under investigation for allegedly spreading conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and calling lawmakers treasonous.

While neither of those actions is illegal, they would likely be grounds for dismissal for an individual tasked with protecting the lives of the lawmakers they view as treasonous.

The agent appears to have shared a meme on Facebook with the title “Here’s to a peaceful transfer of power” alongside an image of Mr Trump shaking hands with himself.

On the day following the insurrection, an account bearing the agent’s name made a post criticising the call for Mr Trump to be removed from office, and claimed that lawmakers who accepted the electoral votes the day prior were “committing treason on live TV.”

The social media post also repeated a lie spread around on social media and by Trump loyalist Rep. Matt Gaetz that antifa was actually behind the Capitol riot.

"Good morning patriots! Yesterday started out beautiful and as usual Antifa soured the mood and attacked police and an Air Force veteran was murdered....It's OFFENSE time finally!!," it said.

The US Secret Service did not offer comment on the matter, but did issue a statement to news organisations asking for details on the investigation.

"Any allegation that an employee is not carrying out their duties in that manner will be investigated. As this is a personnel matter, the agency will not be further commenting," a spokesperson for the agency said.

Business Insider reported that Mr Trump's aides were attempting to draw his attention to the potential civil damages that could arise from inciting the insurrection attempt on 6 January.

In addition to facing potential impeachment and conviction in the Senate, Mr Trump may also be facing major civil litigation.

"Think OJ," one of the aides reportedly warned, invoking OJ Simpson, who was found innocent of murdering his wife in 1994 but was saddled with $35m in civil damages.

Sources inside the White House told The Washington Post that Mr Trump was reluctant to address the Capitol riot as it was unfolding, preferring instead to watch the live news coverage of the event. It took hours and at least three takes before staff could produce a video message from the president calling on his supporters to stop their assault.

Following the riot, Mr Trump aired a video finally admitting that a new administration was taking over, but refused to actually concede and continued to push lies about the results of the 2020 election. He has since said he regrets making the video at all, claiming it makes him look "weak."

