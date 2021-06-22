Capitol riot case against Olyphant man inches forward

Jun. 22—An Olyphant man charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot case will have his next day in federal court July 29 at 9:30 a.m.

A federal judge set that date Tuesday for the next status conference on the prosecution of Michael J. Rusyn, 35, who is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building, the Capitol; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, the Capitol; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

During a similar, virtual conference Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, sitting in Washington, D.C., excluded the time between Tuesday and July 29 from counting against time limits for bringing a federal defendant to trial. In general, federal trials must begin with 70 days of the filing of charges, but that may be extended to up to one year, according to federal law.

Federal prosecutors, faced with hundreds of riot defendants, have regularly asked for more time to turn over evidence to defense lawyers, who have routinely agreed to the delays.

Rusyn remains free, but his travel and other behavior is restricted.

