New Capitol riot charges added as trial nears

Oct. 3—A former Trinity man was arraigned Friday on added charges in his U.S. Capitol riot case just two weeks before he is set to go to trial.

Bradley Stuart Bennett, 43, now faces six charges, two more than he originally did: knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds, entering and remaining in the gallery of Congress, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, parading demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, and obstruction of an official proceeding.

Bennett pleaded not guilty to the charges at Friday's hearing, which was held by videoconference.

Jury selection in Bennett's trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 16 in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Bennett and a Texas woman, Elizabeth Rose Williams, were at the Capitol together and both went inside. They were not accused of attacking police.

The two originally were charged as co-defendants, but Williams pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor charge in February 2022 and is expected to be called as a witness at Bennett's trial.