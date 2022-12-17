Capitol riot defendant charged in plot to attack Knoxville FBI office, kill law enforcement

FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Two Tennessee men face multiple federal charges for an alleged plot to attack the Knoxville Federal Bureau of Investigation office and kill law enforcement.

Federal prosecutors say the two men planned the attack in retaliation against a federal investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and breach of the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C.

One of the defendants, 33-year-old Edward Kelley, was already facing federal charges in D.C. related to an assault of a law enforcement officer on Jan. 6.

Kelley and Austin Carter, 26, have been charged with conspiracy, retaliating against a federal officer, interstate threats and solicitation to commit a crime of violence. Both men were arrested and appeared in federal court on Thursday.

According to court documents, Kelley, who is from Maryville, Tenn., obtained a list of law enforcement involved in his D.C. criminal investigation.

Kelley later discussed plans to kill those officials with Carter. Both men have been arrested and appeared in court Thursday.

According to court documents unsealed earlier this year, Kelley and two other men fought with a Capitol Police officer in front of the Capitol Building on Jan. 6.

Kelley allegedly broke through a Capitol window with a piece of wood and later kicked open a door to the U.S. Senate, allowing other rioters in.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Capitol riot defendant charged in plot to attack Knoxville FBI office