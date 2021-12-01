Capitol riot defendant cried during interview when using a stun gun on an officer, officials say

In a tearful interrogation with investigators, an alleged Capitol rioter acknowledged using a stun gun Jan. 6 on a federal officer during a mob assault, according to videos released Tuesday by federal authorities.

“What do you want me to tell you? That I Tased him? Yes,” Daniel Rodriguez, 39, of Fontana, California, said on the video footage released by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Why did you Tase him?” an investigator asked Rodriguez.

“I don’t know,” Rodriguez said through tears. “I’m sorry. I know he’s a human being with children. … And he’s not a bad guy, it sounds like. He is just doing his job."

Videos show the investigators referred to the assaulted officer by his last name, Fanone. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone suffered a heart attack and traumatic brain injury in the Jan. 6 attack and has testified before the House select committee about his experience.

Rodriguez’s attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

But they have argued that statements he made about the officer are inadmissible in court, and they requested all of Rodriguez’s statements be suppressed regarding Fanone’s alleged assault, according to a court filing this week.

When he was questioned in March, Rodriguez told officials that “Trump called us to D.C.,” the video shows.

An investigator asked him how the former president did that?

“If he’s the commander in chief and the leader of our country, and he is calling for help. I thought he was calling for help,” Rodriguez said, his voice cracking. “I thought I was doing the right thing.”

Rodriguez was indicted in March on charges that include assaulting a federal officer with a dangerous weapon; impeding, obstructing or interfering with law enforcement during the commission of a civil disorder that obstructs an official proceeding and theft of government property.

Federal officials last week announced an added conspiracy charge against him from a superseding indictment. Rodriguez has been detained since his March 31 arrest, federal officials said in November.

Story continues

According to the superseding indictment, in the fall of 2020, Rodriguez and others created a Telegram group chat, called the "Patriots 45 MAGA Gang," and used it to advocate violence against certain groups and individuals that supported the 2020 presidential election results or held positions of authority in government, a DOJ statement read.

“The group’s activities included collecting weapons and tactical gear to bring to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, storming past barricades to gain unlawful access to the Capitol, and coordinating activities before, during, and after the riot," the department said.

Fanone, who was among four officers who testified at the first hearing of the Jan. 6 House select committee, told the panel that he was at risk of getting killed with his own firearm by the mob.

“I was grabbed, beaten, Tased, all while being called a traitor to my country,” he said in his opening statement.

Rioters dragged him to the crowd, grabbed his badge and ammunition and beat him with the metal objects and their fists, he said. “I was electrocuted again and again and again with a Taser,” he said.