Capitol riot defendant pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy, agrees to cooperate

Capitol Riot Test Image





A Capitol riot defendant who was among a group of Oath Keepers charged with seditious conspiracy pleaded guilty on Wednesday, agreeing to cooperate with federal prosecutors as they pursue their most ambitious case following last year's Jan. 6 attack.

Joshua James pleaded to one count of seditious conspiracy and one count of obstructing an official proceeding.

During a virtual court hearing on Wednesday, a federal judge suggested he could still face up to nine years in prison.

Under the agreement outlined in court, James, an Alabama resident and Army veteran, must fully cooperate with prosecutors including testifying in trial or before a grand jury.

James and 10 others affiliated with the Oath Keepers were indicted in January on seditious conspiracy charges for their participation in the Capitol breach. Prosecutors say that the group had been planning in the weeks following the November 2020 election to use force to prevent President Biden from taking office.

James on Wednesday became the first of the group to reach a plea agreement with prosecutors, and his cooperation could be used against his alleged co-conspirators.

Prosecutors say that the conspiracy was led by Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, who rallied the group to prepare for violence in support of former President Trump's baseless claims of a stolen election, going so far as to purchase thousands of dollars worth of firearms and weapons equipment before and after Jan. 6.

The indictment alleged that groups of Oath Keepers moved into the Capitol in two military-style "stack" formations. Prosecutors say that James was the leader of the second stack, entering through the east side of the complex and forcing their way past to police officers.

According to the indictment, James got into a violent altercation with officers, who used pepper spray on him and another member of stack two.