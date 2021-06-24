Capitol riot defendant to remain in jail

Jun. 24—TRIAD — A federal judge ordered a Kernersville man to remain in detention while awaiting trial on charges in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol, citing evidence at a court hearing Wednesday such as the defendant making reference to armor-piercing ammunition in a digital message afterward.

Federal Judge Timothy Kelly ruled that Charles "Charley" Donohoe, 33, will remain at a detention center in North Carolina pending his trial in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Kelly made his ruling after a two-hour teleconference court hearing.

Donohoe is accused of being part of a leadership group in the far-right Proud Boys that prosecutors say planned and organized to attack the Capitol. Donohoe is president of a regional chapter of the group.

Donohoe's attorney, Lisa Costner of Winston-Salem, argued that U.S. Department of Justice prosecutors haven't presented evidence that Donohoe took part in or directly organized any violence.

"I don't believe he is a threat to the community," Costner said.

Costner was seeking to have Donohoe transferred to at-home custody with electronic monitoring at his grandparents' home in North Carolina.

Kelly expressed reservations almost from the outset of the hearing about releasing Donohoe from federal detention.

Near the end of the proceedings, the judge referenced a communication presented as evidence by prosecutors that was part of an exchange among Proud Boys members when it became apparent Congress would reconvene to certify President Joe Biden's Electoral College victory. After one person said it would be "too late" to do anything if Biden became president, Donohoe replied that it would never be too late and made a reference to "green tips" that prosecutors say is a type of armor-piercing ammunition.

"That's quite a statement there," Kelley said. "That's something that's going to get a judge's attention. It certainly got mine."

Story continues

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason McCullough said that Donohoe's actions leading up to, during and after the insurrection backed up his violent rhetoric. Prosecutors referenced profanity-laced messages Donohoe made that were threatening in nature.

The charges against Donohoe include resisting law enforcement officers and attacking the Capitol as part of an organized mob, McCullough told the court.

"He is charged with interfering in democracy itself," he said.

Costner countered that federal attorneys didn't present clear evidence that Donohoe took part in violence. She said of the ammunition reference, "Certainly it's an unfortunate comment," but said he was just "venting and being emotional" from disappointment.

Costner said Donohoe didn't flee or hide out after Jan. 6, returning to Kernersville to work and care for his young son, and had no weapons at home when he was arrested.

"He was just living his normal life," Costner told the court.

Costner also cited Donohoe's service in the U.S. Marine Corps and as a military contractor.

But Kelly ended up ruling for the Justice Department, saying in his concluding remarks that the evidence weighed heavily toward keeping Donohoe in federal detention.

Donohoe has been in custody since his arrest in Kernersville this past February. His initial hearing was in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina in Winston-Salem before the case was transferred to the District of Columbia.

