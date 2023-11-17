Capitol riot defendant who withdrew from plea deal hears jury's verdict

WASHINGTON, DC - A Lindenwold man has been found guilty on all counts after a trial for crimes at the U.S. Capitol riot.

Michael Oliveras, who withdrew a plea agreement for a single offense in August, heard "guilty" seven times following a four-day trial in federal court.

The jury returned its verdict shortly after the prosecution and defense had delivered closing arguments earlier in the day.

The Justice Department had alleged Oliveras, a carpenter, was ejected from the Capitol twice during the January 2021 riot by supporters of then President Donald Trump.

Haddonfield rioter hurt his own case Jury got to see Capitol rioter's Jan. 6 videos; then found him guilty

It said he carried an American flag, wore a red Trump hat, and shouted expletive-filled threats while remaining in the Capitol or on its grounds from shortly before 1 p.m. into the evening.

The prosecution said Oliveras posted numerous photos and live-streamed videos during the riot, which attempted to block the election of President Joe Biden.

One video showed items belonging to the media being thrown in a pile.

A surveillance photo shows a man alleged to be Michael Oliveras of Lindenwold entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The narrator, believed to be Oliveras, says, "That's what happens when the f---ing fake news shows up at a patriot rally," according to a prosecution filing.

In a video filmed inside the Capitol, Oliveras allegedly can be heard saying, "Where are the f---ing traitors. Drag them out by the f---ing hair!"

Oliveras did not take the stand at the trial.

Capitol riot defendant Michael Oliveras awaits sentencing

Howell scheduled sentencing for March 15, 2024.

Before Oliveras withdrew his plea agreement, the Justice Department had sought a 30-month prison term.

Defense attorney William Shipley asserted then that a year and a day in prison would be "fair and just."

Under the plea bargain, Oliveras was to admit guilt to a single charge: assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers.

In turn, the prosecution was to seek dismissal of four misdemeanor counts.

Oliveras was indicted again in August, this time for two additional felonies.

The new charges were civil disorder and the actual or attempted obstruction of an official proceeding.

He again faced a charge of assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers. But the charge this time included additional language, asserting Oliveras's involved physical contact and the intent to commit another felony.

The jury also found him guilty of four misdemeanor charges, including disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

In reaching its verdict on civil disorder, the jury found Oliveras' actions had "obstructed, delayed, or adversely affected" the conduct or performance of a federally protected function.

It reached the same finding regarding "commerce of the movement of any article or commodity in commerce."

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Michael Oliveras faced trial for three felonies and four misdemeanors