Capitol riot: Democrats set up committee to probe 6 January attack

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they push barricades to storm the US Capitol
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they push barricades to storm the US Capitol

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced the creation of a committee to investigate the Capitol Hill riot in January this year.

Mrs Pelosi said the Democratic-led committee would aim to "establish the truth of that day and ensure that an attack of that kind cannot happen".

The move comes after Senate Republicans blocked a bill to establish a bipartisan commission into the attack.

Allies of former President Donald Trump said a commission was not necessary.

His supporters stormed Congress in Washington DC on 6 January in a failed bid to overturn the certification of Democratic President Joe Biden's election victory in November.

The riot left five dead, including a Capitol police officer.

The assault led to the political impeachment and acquittal of Republican Mr Trump, who was accused by lawmakers of inciting the riot.

What will the committee do?

It will "investigate and report on the facts and the causes of the attack and it will report recommendations for the prevention of any future attack," Mrs Pelosi said at a news conference on Thursday.

"The timetable will be as long as it takes," Mrs Pelosi said.

The structure, powers and members of the committee will be announced at a later date, she said.

The committee will be controlled by Democratic lawmakers in the House of Representatives, the lower legislative chamber of Congress.

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi holds a news conference
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the committee would aim to "establish the truth" of the events on 6 January

Mrs Pelosi said she and her Democratic colleagues "see this as complementary, not instead of" an independent commission into the events of 6 January.

She had hoped to avoid forming a committee that put Democrats in charge of the investigation.

It is not clear how much support the investigation will receive among House Republicans, who may see it as an overtly political process.

Earlier this week, Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said whatever decision Mrs Pelosi made about a committee would be "political".

This charge of partisanship is why Democratic lawmakers had sought to legislate for an independent investigation modelled on the commission into the 11 September 2001 attacks on the US.

Democrats argued that forming a commission would prevent any repeat of a similar invasion on the Capitol.

Committee vs commission: Expect findings, regardless

Analysis box by Anthony Zurcher, North America reporter
Analysis box by Anthony Zurcher, North America reporter

For weeks Nancy Pelosi has been telegraphing that she would create a special congressional committee to investigate the attack.

After Senate Republicans banded together to block an independent commission, a "select committee" was her most obvious play.

It will allow her to hand pick the participants of the investigating body, rather than rely on an existing congressional committee whose membership is already determined. It will also, of course, permit the Republican leadership to pick its members - virtually guaranteeing the presence of some of the more pugnacious conservatives, such as Jim Jordan of Ohio.

Republicans are already accusing Democrats of making this investigation a partisan affair - a criticism that could have been defused under an independent commission. Instead, this may more resemble the committee investigating the 2012 attack on the US consulate in Benghazi, which held days of hearings.

That investigation was also dismissed as a partisan inquisition, but it did unearth the existence of the private email server Hillary Clinton used as secretary of state - a revelation that would eventually take a political toll.

Many Republicans fear an investigation could be used to damage them politically before important 2022 congressional elections, known as the midterms.

In the Senate last month, six Republicans broke ranks and voted with Democrats to launch the commission, but it was four short of the number needed to advance the bill.

The vote to reject the bipartisan commission was seen as a test of Republican loyalty to Mr Trump.

He still wields significant influence among Republican lawmakers and is widely tipped to run for the next presidential election in 2024.

A Senate report released earlier this month touched on security and intelligence failures surrounding the attack but, notably, did not discuss the role of Mr Trump.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. government prepares to issue landmark report on UFOs

    The U.S. government, once openly dismissive of UFO sightings that for decades sparked the popular imagination, is poised to issue an expansive account of what it calls "unidentified aerial phenomena," based heavily on observations by American military pilots. The U.S. intelligence community, in conjunction with the Pentagon, is due in the coming days to submit a report to Congress on the subject. The Pentagon in recent years has released or confirmed the authenticity of video from naval aviators showing enigmatic aircraft exhibiting speed and maneuverability exceeding known aviation technologies.

  • Bipartisan group of senators reach deal for 'framework' of infrastructure package, to meet with Biden tomorrow

    Senators leaving the meeting indicated that they reportedly agreed on how the spending would be financed.

  • ‘Blue-collar attitude, white-collar job’: How new Arlington Mayor Jim Ross plans to lead

    New Arlington Mayor Jim Ross found support from the city’s biggest names and those who could relate to his previous hard times.

  • COVID-19 vaccine generally safe for teenagers and young adults, government officials and medical groups say

    A group of government health officials and medical organizations issued a statement supporting the COVID-19 vaccines for adolescents and young adults after a meeting of a special advisory committee with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • Ex-NRA president tricked into addressing 3000 empty seats at symbolic graduation of students killed by gun violence

    The event was orchestrated by a couple whose son died in the 2018 Parkland shooting

  • Pelosi Announces House Select Committee On Jan. 6 Attacks

    Republicans blocked a 9/11-style independent commission last month that would get to the bottom of the Capitol riot.

  • Don’t make travel row personal, Andy Burnham tells Nicola Sturgeon

    Andy Burnham has accused Nicola Sturgeon of making their dispute over the Scottish National Party’s travel ban “personal” in an effort to distract from the harm her policy is causing. The Mayor of Greater Manchester said he was merely doing his job when he criticised the Scottish First Minister’s policy, which means about one million of his constituents have been banned from Scotland. Ms Sturgeon initially dismissed Mr Burnham’s concerns by suggesting he was only trying to start a high-profile r

  • The Ray, CORE SC Announce Collaboration to Advance Clean Infrastructure Innovation for South Carolina

    June 24, 2021 /3BL Media/ -South Carolina’s Center of Resilience Excellence (CORE SC) and The Ray launched a formal partnership to collaborate on initiatives that will advance technology and innova...

  • Pelosi announces select committee to investigate Capitol riot

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is launching a select committee to investigate the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

  • There’s an app for that: Biden plans to bring tips on domestic terror to police phones

    The Biden administration’s national strategy to combat domestic extremism seeks to help local law enforcement.

  • Indiana Woman Is The First Capitol Defendant Sentenced

    Anna Morgan-Lloyd told the court she “felt ashamed that something meant to show support for the President had turned violent."

  • ‘The risk is not the same in every season’: Doctor on the spread of viruses

    Dr. Natasha Kathuria, Global Outreach Doctors Board of Directors & Emergency Medicine Physician joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down her thoughts on the COVID-19 delta variant and the current state of vaccinations in the U.S.&nbsp;

  • Biden OK's $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan

    BIDEN: “Really good meeting. And to answer your direct question, we have a deal” U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a bipartisan Senate deal had been struck to spend hundreds of billions of dollars on infrastructure projects. The $1.2 trillion proposal came after months of White House negotiations with Democratic and Republican lawmakers… Something Biden embraced in his later remarks inside the White House...“...a bipartisan group of senators, five Democrats, five Republicans, part of a larger group, has come together and forged an agreement that will create millions of American jobs and modernize our American infrastructure to compete with the rest of the world known in the 21st century.” The deal has $579 billion in new spending that includes major investments in the nation's power grid, broadband internet and passenger and freight rail. BIDEN: “...what we agreed on today is what we could agree on the physical infrastructure. There was no agreement on the rest.” What was left out of Thursday’s deal was new spending on home health care and child care… key initiatives for some progressive Democrats.The Democrats who control Congress by razor-thin margins aim to cover those areas in another spending package that they want to maneuver through the Senate without Republican votes.One member of the bipartisan group of 21 senators who negotiated Thursday's deal, Republican Rob Portman, said this: "We didn't get everything we wanted but we came up with a good compromise that is going to help the American people."

  • Ride MARIO KART’s Rainbow Road with New Hot Wheels Set

    Hot Wheels newest set will let you ride Mario Kart's Rainbow Road without the fear of falling over the side into oblivion. The post Ride MARIO KART’s Rainbow Road with New Hot Wheels Set appeared first on Nerdist.

  • NASCAR Hall-of-Famer Jeff Gordon is leaving FOX Sports. Here’s what he’s up to next

    Gordon has been part of FOX Sports’ coverage of NASCAR since 2016. Before that, he raced for Hendrick Motorsports for 23 years, winning 93 Cup Series races and four titles.

  • 13 Katy group home residents found living in 'deplorable conditions'

    The 13 residents were taken out of the home and sent to a hospital to be evaluated.

  • Analysis: Biden rebuts doubts, wins bet on bipartisanship

    Day after day, as the partisan battle lines hardened on Capitol Hill over President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda, his calls for bipartisanship seemed increasingly out of step. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said his goal was to focus “100%” on stopping Biden's agenda. Progressive Democrats, meanwhile, pushed Biden to use the brute force power of a majority, even the most slender one, to pass legislation without any GOP support.

  • House Republican leader to finally meet with officer hurt in Capitol riot

    A police officer who was injured in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and has pushed for an independent commission to investigate the attack will meet with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on Friday, according to two people familiar with the meeting.

  • CDC extends final eviction moratorium for 30 days

    The Biden administration has issued a 30-day extension to the temporary halt in residential evictions, the CDC announced on Thursday.Why it matters: The eviction moratorium, implemented to prevent a wave of evictions caused by pandemic-related economic decline, was scheduled to expire on June 30. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.According to the CDC, this order is intended to be the final extension of the moratorium, which is slated to expire on July 31.

  • US to keep 650 troops in Afghanistan to protect diplomats from insurgent attacks

    America will keep roughly 650 troops in Afghanistan to secure diplomats after the main US force completes its withdrawal in the coming days. The bulk of some 4,000 American troops in the country in recent months will be gone as early as the first week of July. Several hundred other American forces will remain at Kabul airport, helping Turkish troops until they can set up a more permanent Turkey-led security operation, Associated Press reported. Details of America's future posture in the country