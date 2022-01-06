A year after the Capitol riot, what happened to the 11 defendants from Hampton Roads?

In the year since a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, when a mob of then-President Donald Trump supporters forced their way into the Capitol building and halted the certification of electoral college votes in the 2020 presidential election, more than 700 people have been charged with taking part in the attack.

Of them, 11 are from Hampton Roads and neighboring cities and counties ― including Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Newport News, Matthews County, Gloucester, and Williamsburg.

The local group ranges in age from 27 to 59 and includes a father and daughter, two brothers, and a man and a woman in their late 50s who’ve been friends since high school. Their charges range from assaulting a police officer to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

In remarks marking the one-year anniversary of the assault, Attorney General Merrick Garland called the investigation into the attack “one of the largest, most complex, and most resource-intensive investigations in our history.”

“The actions we have taken thus far will not be our last,” said Garland, speaking Wednesday at the U.S. Department of Justice. “The Justice Department remains committed to holding all January 6th perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law — whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy.”

President Joe Biden took sharp aim at the former president Thursday, accusing Trump of inciting the attack by creating and spreading a “web of lies about the 2020 election” because he could not accept his legitimate defeat.

Amid the chaos of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack, a U.S. Capitol Police officer shot and killed one woman who’d stormed the building as she climbed through a broken window. That officer was cleared of wrongdoing. A Capitol Police officer who was injured in the attack died the following day of natural causes. Four other law enforcement officers who responded that day have since committed suicide. The cost of the damage to the Capitol is estimated to be $1.5 million.

Of the approximately 725 people across the country who’ve been charged so far, about 165 have pleaded guilty, according to a report released last week by the Justice Department. Of that group, about 70 have been sentenced. Thirty-one got time behind bars and 18 were sentenced to home detention. The rest got probation.

The longest sentence issued so far was to Robert Palmer, a 54-year-old Florida man seen on video throwing a fire extinguisher, plank and pole at Capitol police. Palmer pleaded guilty in October to assaulting officers with a dangerous weapon. He was sentenced last month to five years and three months in federal prison.

Three of the defendants from the Hampton Roads area have pleaded guilty and been sentenced while the rest are still waiting for their cases to be resolved. All were initially charged in U.S. District Court in Norfolk and Newport News and later had their cases transferred to federal court in Washington, D.C., where all Capitol riot defendants are being prosecuted.

Like many of the other defendants from across the country who’ve been charged, most of them were identified through tips provided to the FBI by family members and friends who saw the defendant’s posts, pictures and videos on social media about their involvement. The following is a look at their cases and where they stand now.

Jacob “Jake” Hiles of Virginia Beach

Jacob “Jake” Hiles, 42, is a charter boat captain from Virginia Beach. On the day of the riot, Hiles posted multiple photos of himself on social media, including one of him siting in a vehicle and wearing a cap, sunglasses, and gaiter with the caption: “Feelin cute … might start a revolution later, IDK – in Capitol Hill.” Another showed him wearing goggles and a gaiter inside the Capitol.

Charging documents said a person who’d known Hiles for more than five years helped FBI agents identify him. Hiles was charged about a week after the riot with four misdemeanors and surrendered to the FBI office in Chesapeake. He was allowed to remain free on bond while he awaited trial.

He pleaded guilty in September to a charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building in exchange for prosecutors agreeing to drop the other counts. He was sentenced last month to two years of supervised probation, and was ordered to serve 60 hours of community service and pay $500 in restitution.

Politico reported in November that the prosecutor in Hiles case recommended he get probation after he testified before a grand jury about a Capitol police officer who allegedly sent him messages shortly after the attack urging him to delete his posts about his involvement in the riot. The prosecutor also noted that Hiles helped identify another rioter, had expressed contrition, and had been cooperative from the start.

The U.S. Capitol Police officer, Michael Riley, was later charged with two counts of obstruction of justice and resigned from the police force. According to the Politico story, Riley didn’t know Hiles, but shared an interest in fishing and decided to contact him through Facebook messages after seeing his posts.

Douglas Sweet and Cindy Fitchett of Matthews County

Matthews County residents Douglas Sweet, 58. and his longtime friend, Cindy Fitchett, 59, were among the first arrested in the case. Both were still inside the Capitol when officers detained them, according to court documents.

The two, who attended Matthews High School together, drove to Washington with about three others that day to attend a rally in support of then President Trump. Afterward, they marched with the crowd to the Capitol and entered after the mob forced its way in.

Fitchett recorded a video of them approaching the building’s entrance in which she yelled, “We are storming the Capitol. We have broken in. Patriots arise,” according to court documents. Surveillance cameras inside the building captured the pair walking through a corridor toward a group of police officers who’d formed a defensive line. They were arrested shortly after that, issued a summons and then released.

Sweet did an interview with a local TV station after his arrest in which he said he went to Washington that day to “talk to” members of the House and Senate, the documents said. He also said he realized he might have to “pretty much force (his) way in.”

Fitchett told FBI agents she “got caught up in the moment” but grew fearful after seeing the “ruckus” some of the people in the crowd were creating, according to the documents. She also admitted to making “wrong decisions” and took responsibility for her actions. She wrote in a letter to the court that the impact her actions that day have had on her have been “humiliating.”

Sweet and Fitchett pleaded guilty in August to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Both were later sentenced to three years of supervised probation. They also were ordered to perform 60 hours of community service and pay $500 in restitution.

Robert Keith Packer of Newport News

Robert Keith Packer, 57, of Newport News is best known for what he was seen wearing the day of the riots: a black hooded sweatshirt emblazoned with the words: “Camp Auschwitz.”

Packer was arrested a week later and charged with three misdemeanors: entering and remaining in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

He was allowed to remain free on bond while he awaited trial. According to court documents, he’s scheduled to enter a plea in the case on Jan. 26.

Willard Thomas “Tom” Bostick and Meghan Rutledge of Virginia Beach

Willard Thomas Bostick, 56, and his daughter Meghan Rutledge, 27, weren’t arrested in the case until October, when they were both charged with four misdemeanor counts: entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Surveillance video recorded at the Capitol shows the two going in through a door next to a broken window, according to a charging document. Once inside, they can be seen taking pictures and recording videos with their cellphones.

Bostic’s cellphone data also placed him there, and investigators obtained screenshots from Rutledge’s Facebook account that show the two inside the building, the documents said.

“After miles and miles of walking and climbing and climbing some more we made it inside the capitol building,” a post on Rutledge’s Facebook page reportedly said. “What an experience for the books.”

When agents went to Bostic’s home, he appeared to be wearing the same blue flannel shirt he was seen wearing in photos and videos from inside the Capitol, the document said.

The two were arraigned Dec. 21 in U.S. District Court in Washington and entered pleas of not guilty. Their next court date is March 1.

Kene Brian Lazo of Norfolk

Kene Brian Lazo of Norfolk was arrested in May at his home in Norfolk and charged with four misdemeanors: knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds or in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Lazo was seen inside the Capitol wearing a helmet, goggles, a face mask, and an American flag worn like a cape, according to charging documents. On the helmet was the word “rodbustars.”

Agents believe the sticker refers to the company Rodbustars, LLC, which is registered to Jen Lazo and has an office address that’s the same as Lazo’s home address, according to the Virginia State Corporation Commission. Using cell tower data, the agents determined a phone number connected to the business was in or near the Capitol at the time of attack.

Lazo also posted on Facebook about going to Washington, D.C. and being inside the Capitol, according to the FBI. He reportedly wrote he “will be the only 1 with a boi boi representing asians,” an apparent reference to a Walis Tambo broom, which is commonly used in the Philippines. The day after the attack, he wrote, “...i took a boi boi to the Capitol and swept the floor literally…,” the charging documents said.

Lazo’s next court date is scheduled for Feb. 1, according to his court file.

Jonathan Gennaro Mellis of Williamsburg

Jonathan Gennaro Mellis, 34, of Williamsburg is the only one of the local defendants who’s been charged with felony counts and was ordered to be jailed without bond. The most serious of his 10 charges include assaulting a police officer with a deadly weapon and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Mellis, also known as Jon Gennaro, was arrested Feb. 16 at his family’s home in Williamsburg. He was captured on an officer’s body camera video swinging and stabbing a stick at law enforcement officers trying to protect the building’s west entrance, according to the FBI.

Several photos included with the court document show a man wearing a straw cowboy hat and black quilted jacket just outside the entrance. In one, he’s seen taking a long stick from another man. Another appears to show him standing on a raised area near the entrance, stabbing the stick in a downward motion at the officers below him, the charging document said.

In one photo, he appears to be swinging the stick at an officer’s neck, between the man’s helmet and body armor, where he was not protected. The officers in the pictures are wearing helmets with their plastic face shields pulled down. Mellis can be heard in the body camera footage saying, “Knock their masks off,” the complaint said.

After the riot, Mellis posted on his Facebook page about “storming the castle,” the court document said. “We want a forensic audit of the vote. Simple,” the post said. “We will not go away. We will not surrender.”

Mellis also posted about his anger that Antifa and Black Lives Matter were being accused of conducting the attack, the complaint said. “Don’t you dare try to tell me that people are blaming this on antifa and BLM,” the post said. “We proudly take responsibility for storming the Castle.”

Mellis’ attorney wrote in a court filing that his client was yelling at the crowd not to hurt the officers, and was using the stick to try to defend others from what he saw as an “imminent threat.”

Since being jailed, Mellis has been a model prisoner, the attorney wrote in a court document. In May, the defense lawyer asked to have Mellis released from jail for a week to attend his father’s funeral, but the request was denied.

Melody Steele-Smith of Gloucester

Melody Steele-Smith, 58, was arrested Jan. 20 at her home in Gloucester and charged with several misdemeanor offenses: obstruction of an official proceeding, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, entering and remaining in certain rooms in the Capitol building, and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

The FBI reportedly got a tip from one of Steele-Smith’s relatives that she had participated in the riot and posted about it afterward on Facebook. Although the photos were later deleted, investigators said they found pictures showing Steele-Smith in the office of of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. They also said they found surveillance footage showing her entering the building.

Steele-Smith’s next court date is March 3.

Eric and Paul Von Bernewitz of Virginia Beach

Brothers Eric and Paul Von Bernewitz of Virginia Beach were arrested March 24 and charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds and violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

According to a statement of facts filed in the case, Eric Von Bernewitz wanted to attend a rally for then-President Trump that day and his brother, Paul, agreed to go with him. Paul Von Bernewitz said he went along to “take care of” his brother because his right arm is paralyzed, the document said.

The two men marched to the U.S. Capitol after the rally. Eric Von Bernewitz told the agent they “got caught up in the excitement of the crowd” and went into the building. He said they stayed inside for about 10 minutes and left.

Both are due in court today in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

