Capitol riot: What we know about allegations of inside help from members of Congress

Josh Salman, USA TODAY

Some Democratic members of Congress are searching to answer how a throng of violent rioters breached the Capitol with such ease during the Jan. 6 riot, finding their way to the offices of liberal lawmakers – and some are now beginning to point to their colleagues on the other side of the aisle.

In the days since the insurrection, speculation has spiraled online as to whether Capitol riot that left five dead was facilitated by people on the inside. Democrats are now calling on formal investigations, citing an unusual uptick in visitors sporting MAGA gear the day before the attempted coup. But few other details have been released.

"Let's be clear, there's no way those groups could have gotten into the Capitol without a Member of Congress or a staff member of a member of Congress," said U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill, a Democrat from New Jersey.

Capitol riot arrests: See who has been charged

FILE- In this May 19, 2017, file photo, Mikie Sherrill joins protesters with NJ 11th for Change outside of U.S. Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen&#39;s Morristown office.
Here’s a breakdown of what we know so far:

What’s been alleged?

Some members of Congress, including those who say they’re trained to spot suspicious activity from their time in the military, said in a letter that they witnessed an usual number of outside groups visiting the complex on Jan. 5, the day before the riot. They allege some of those visitors may have been involved in the deadly insurrection the following day.

The letter, which demands that the House Sergeant at Arms, Senate Sergeant at Arms and Capitol Police investigate the link between those visitors and the subsequent violence in the Capitol, garnered more than 30 signatures.

Those lawmakers say that the building has been mostly closed to the public since March 2020 and cited “a concerning departure from the procedures” the day before the riot. The letter also notes that these visitors appeared to be associated with the Trump rally, but offered no other details. It goes on to question whether there were any sign-ins, logbooks, video footage or facial recognition software available. The letter also questions the tracking involved for staff members who want to bring official guests into the building and which other agencies have potentially accessed these records.

Some members of Congress grew suspicious because the only people who could have facilitated such tours, they contend, are fellow lawmakers. One Democrat said the emergency call buttons were removed from her office. Another said pipe bombs found earlier in the day were a clear diversionary tactic to get Capitol Police to leave the perimeter. Many have also questioned how the rioters knew their way around the maze of the Capitol so quickly and why only liberal offices appear to have been targeted.

“Stop the Steal” organizer Ali Alexander further exacerbated these theories when he claimed that three Republican House members – Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar of Arizona and Mo Brooks of Alabama – had helped him plan the rally. Biggs and Brooks have explicitly denied a role. Gosar has not commented on his alleged involvement.

With the White House in the background, Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ark., speaks Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, at a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the &quot;Save America Rally.&quot; (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) ORG XMIT: DCJM416
Who is investigating?

Congressional Democrats have asked the House Sergeant at Arms, Senate Sergeant at Arms and Capitol Police to investigate the link between the visitors and riots. It’s unclear exactly where that status of that probe stands. Other agencies, including the FBI and Metropolitan Police, have helped with criminal investigations into the various individuals arrested, but it’s unclear if they’re examining the possible connections to GOP lawmakers.

In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo rioting supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
Who was involved in the tours?

The Democrats haven’t named names, but some have suggested the visitors mostly consisted of Trump supporters, which would not necessarily be usual taken by itself. It’s also not clear if they spotted individual members of Congress helping get anyone inside.

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, told reporters in the Capitol Wednesday he'd heard names of lawmakers who gave tours but didn't want to say until he got verification. "I don’t want to throw any member under the bus," he said.

Federal law and safety rules amid the coronavirus pandemic prohibit members of the public from entering the building. All public tours have been canceled since March 2020, and only lawmakers, staff, media and their guests with proper credentials are allowed in.

Supporters loyal to President Donald Trump clash with authorities before successfully breaching the Capitol building during a riot on the grounds, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
“Who’s responsible for this thing?” said Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minnesota. “Because clearly, long before any speeches were being made down by the White House, something was already afoot up here.”

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Florida, said he did not see anything like what Rep. Sherrill and others have alleged, calling her allegations “hard to believe.”

“Congresswoman Sherrill's claims of a criminal conspiracy by unnamed members of Congress is startling and hard to believe,” Buchanan said. “If she has evidence that a member of Congress conducted 'reconnaissance tours' to help the rioters plan last week's attack she needs to release it immediately. I saw nothing of the kind when I was on the House floor that week and would be shocked to learn it was true.”

Is there evidence that rioters targeted Black lawmakers, Pelosi and other specific members?

Pictures and video show one rioter trotting through the halls of Congress with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s stolen lectern tucked under his arm. Another image shows a Trump supporter in her office with his feet kicked up on a desk.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said many House Republicans had refused to adhere to new security rules put in place after riots at the U.S. Capitol.
Rioters also made off with Pelosi’s laptop. U.S. Rep. Ayanna Soyini Pressley, D-Massachusetts, said emergency call buttons were removed from her office. And after they trashed part of his office and took his iPad, U.S. Rep. James Clyburn, D-South Carolina, also said he believed members of Congress were also complicit in the attack. But no one has offered an exact breakdown of whose offices were breached.

Neither lawmakers nor investigators have answered questions about what video or other evidence exists that could help answer whether the tours correspond to offices that were breached or if there is other evidence of targeting.

Could rioters have navigated the halls of Congress without help?

Some have argued that the Capitol building layout is so dizzying that no one could have navigated its halls, finding the offices of Pelosi, Clyburn and others that quickly, without help.

There is no public listing of the specific offices of individual lawmakers, but Pelosi and other offices are clearly marked on maps easily found online. Video also has circulated social media of rioters discussing the building’s blueprints and coordinating how they’ll move through the floor plan.

“I’m a member of Congress, I could not tell you with that level of detail how to get around the Capitol,” U.S. Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-California, said on Morning Cheddar. “I think it’s clear that there was some sort of collusion, some sort of coordination.”

Contributing: USA TODAY reporters Nick Wu and Katie Wedell, and USA TODAY Network reporter Zac Anderson

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Capitol riot: What we know about allegations of inside help

