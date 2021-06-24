Capitol riot: Lawyer for rioter who confronted police officer blames media and ‘crowd hysteria’

Doug Jensen was caught on video confronting Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman during the 6 January attack (Igor Bobic)

The lawyer for an accused Capitol rioter has blamed the news media and “crowd hysteria” for his client’s actions.

“He got taken!” an attorney for Doug Jensen, 41, told a judge on Thursday, according to NBC4’s Scott MacFarlane .

Mr Jensen, 41, was arrested by the FBI in January after photos and videos emerged of him at the attack on the Capitol. Dramatic footage showed him chasing Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman up a flight of stairs, leading a mob dangerously close to the Senate chamber before Mr Goodman lured them in a different direction.

