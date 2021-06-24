Capitol riot: Lawyer for rioter who confronted police officer blames media and ‘crowd hysteria’

Nathan Place
·1 min read
Doug Jensen was caught on video confronting Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman during the 6 January attack (Igor Bobic)
Doug Jensen was caught on video confronting Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman during the 6 January attack (Igor Bobic)

The lawyer for an accused Capitol rioter has blamed the news media and “crowd hysteria” for his client’s actions.

“He got taken!” an attorney for Doug Jensen, 41, told a judge on Thursday, according to NBC4’s Scott MacFarlane.

Mr Jensen, 41, was arrested by the FBI in January after photos and videos emerged of him at the attack on the Capitol. Dramatic footage showed him chasing Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman up a flight of stairs, leading a mob dangerously close to the Senate chamber before Mr Goodman lured them in a different direction.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'QAnon Shaman' lawyer says all Americans had a role in U.S. Capitol riot

    The participant in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" for his horned headdress argued through a lawyer on Tuesday that all Americans - and disinformation - are to blame for the deadly violence. Jacob Chansley of Arizona is currently in federal custody awaiting trial on six criminal charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct. He was one of hundreds of supporters of then-President Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election.

  • Venezuela receives first shipment of Cuban coronavirus vaccine

    Venezuela received its first shipment of doses of leftist ally Cuba's Abdala coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, the South American country's vice president said, while slamming wealthy countries for "sabotaging" the COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme. Authorities did not specify how many doses had arrived from Cuba, but did say that Venezuela had signed a contract to purchase 12 million doses of the shot. Cuba said earlier this week that the three-shot Abdala vaccine had proved 92.28% effective in last-stage clinical trials.

  • Shani Warren: Man arrested over Lady in Lake murder of woman 34 years ago

    Victim, 26, found bound and gagged in Buckinghamshire in April 1987

  • Longtime Havasupai leader was staunch advocate for his tribe

    A longtime leader of the Havasupai Tribe who fought to protect its resources by lobbying against mining around the Grand Canyon and snowmaking at an Arizona ski resort has died. Services for Rex Tilousi begin Friday with a traditional wake at the family's home in the village of Supai, followed by public events over the weekend at the Grand Canyon, where Tilousi retired as a cultural interpreter for the national park. Tilousi served as a tribal leader for more than 30 years, including multiple stints as chairman and vice chairman of the small tribe whose reservation lies deep in a gorge off the Grand Canyon.

  • Iowa man charged over pipe bomb found by a young girl – but police fear someone else left another device near by

    Investigators find fireworks, fuse, zip ties, screws, nuts and other materials at suspect’s workbench

  • Colombia union leader vows bigger antigovernment protests if demands not met

    Colombia's antigovernment protests could grow in the second half of the year if neither the government nor Congress meet the economic and social demands driving them, a union leader said on Thursday. Protests against the government of President Ivan Duque exploded at the end of April in opposition to a now-withdrawn tax reform.

  • Dad transforms trunk into hidden diaper changing station: 'This is a game changer, wow!'

    A husband has gone viral for turning his car's trunk into a diaper changing station — and TikTok thinks it's genius. Posted by mom @m_ekg, the super popular diaper changing hack has been viewed over 500K times, and hundreds of TikTokers have left comments in praise of the clever idea. As Mom explains in her video, her husband made this brilliant diaper changing station for their baby. She explains in the caption that they were tired of changing their baby's diaper in "dirty bathrooms" while shopping . Neatly hidden away beneath the floor of the car (so no storage space is lost in their trunk), Dad's diaper station is fully-loaded ... ... with a comfortable bassinet, clean diapers, and baby wipes. TikTok parents leapt into the comments of this video to sing their praises. "I love this! I cannot tell you how many times when we have been traveling that gas stations don’t have changing tables!" one user wrote

  • ‘He Wouldn’t Just Leave’: Mom Recounts ‘Surreal’ Hunt to Find Son Allegedly Murdered by Ex

    La Plata County SheriffAbout two hours after learning her 13-year-old son, Dylan Redwine, had vanished while visiting his father over Thanksgiving in 2012, Elaine Hall sent her ex a pointed message: “He wouldn’t just leave. He would have called me. I am so suspicious of you right now. How could he just disappear?” Later, Hall would be informed her suspicions of Mark Redwine were correct after prosecutors allege the 59-year-old killed his son inside his Durango, Colorado, home on Nov. 18, 2012, a

  • Man sparks neighborhood controversy with his ‘uncomfortable’ bedtime routine

    A man is feuding with his neighbors over how he uses his hammock. He asked Reddit's "Am I the A******" for advice on the dilemma. He recently bought a house next to an older couple. When his air conditioner broke, he realized it would be much cooler to sleep in his hammock outside on his property. But when his neighbors saw him, they called the police. "The day after, the husband came to me, and he asked if I could not do that because it’s not really 'appropriate'". The homeowner apologized to his neighbors but continued to sleep outside despite their request not to. "Now the wife isn’t happy. They’ve both asked me a few times to stop it, and I already said no. It’s quiet and peaceful, [I] get a good night's rest and it’s my house" . Reddit users weighed in on the situation. "I see nothing wrong with you sleeping in your hammock on your property," a user wrote. "It’s his house, his yard. He can sleep wherever he wants," another said

  • 'You really want to do this?' Ex-commander of US forces in Europe challenges Matt Gaetz for smirking at military chief

    The congressman claims military members ‘loathe’ critical race theory, but provided no evidence to his claim

  • Rev. Jesse Jackson, Bishop William Barber II and More Arrested During Protest Against Republican Filibuster

    At this point, I assess racial progress in America by asking myself one question: Is Rev. Jesse Jackson still getting arrested at protests?

  • Protesters Gather in Rock Hill, South Carolina, Following Violent Arrest of Two Brothers

    Demonstrators took to the streets of Rock Hill, South Carolina, on Wednesday night, June 23, following the forceful arrest of two brothers at a gas station earlier that day.Footage streamed live on Facebook by Rye Martinez shows demonstrators gathered in Rock Hill on Wednesday night.Video of the arrest that sparked the protest was streamed live on Facebook. The footage showed officers taking down two men, becoming increasingly physical until both men are handcuffed.Police said they arrested Ricky Roderick Price, “a known offender," for possessing two bags of marijuana and a pistol. While he was being arrested, his brother, Travis Price, arrived on scene and approached officers.Both brothers were charged – one with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and marijuana, and other charges; the other brother was charged with hindering police.Police said they were conducting an internal review of the incident. Credit: Rye Martinez via Storyful

  • No fraudits allowed: I banned fraudulent election audits so Colorado won't become Arizona

    We will not allow the pinnacle of democracy, our elections, to be used to spread disinformation and take away Americans’ constitutional right to vote.

  • Newly released Capitol riot videos show police battling the mob

    The footage was released for public viewing after a coalition of media outlets, including CBS News, filed a motion to access the evidence.

  • Gifted education programs don't benefit Black students like they do white students

    Affluent students also benefited more from gifted programs compared to students from low-income backgrounds. SDI Productions/E+ via Getty ImagesThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Participating in a gifted and talented program improved high-ability students’ reading and math achievement, on average, nationwide, I found in a new study. However, in reading, these achievement gains were not universal. Black students benefited less from participating in g

  • Pacific Northwest braces for record-breaking heat wave

    Record-high heat is forecast in the normally mild-weathered Pacific Northwest this weekend, raising concerns about wildfires and the health of people in a region where many people don't have air conditioning. City officials in Seattle were opening libraries as cooling centers and crews were being sent to places in Oregon where the risk of wildfires was high. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch and predicted “dangerously hot” conditions Friday through at least Tuesday.

  • Gov. Parson unsure if Kevin Strickland is innocent. Here’s why prosecutors say he is

    Kevin Strickland’s attorneys said they would be happy to sit down with Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and “go over the evidence.”

  • Progressives make demands before signing on to bipartisan infrastructure deal

    As the White House moves closer to endorsing the G20's bipartisan infrastructure deal, progressive Democrats are making clear they won't get on board without a guarantee.Why it matters: Left-leaning Democrats want a commitment the Senate will also act on a reconciliation bill — and some are insisting they vote on one first. They fear getting left behind as lawmakers from both parties increasingly sign on to the G20 framework.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for f

  • Former Houston megachurch pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell reports to prison

    Caldwell pleaded guilty earlier this year to defrauding investors in a multi-million dollar scheme.

  • Chief fires Miami’s most powerful police couple. They vow to fight for their jobs

    Two of Miami’s top-ranked police officers — a couple with almost a half-century of combined law enforcement experience and personnel jackets brimming with commendations and promotions — were fired Tuesday for not being truthful about an accident involving a city-issued SUV, said Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo.