Capitol riot leads to charges against 38 Ohioans so far
The list of Ohio men and women charged in connection to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 includes veterans, business owners and school officials.
So far, six of the 38 Ohioans accused of crimes ranging from disorderly conduct to assault have pleaded guilty. Five received sentences ranging from probation to 45 days in jail. The cases are being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. The following is a list of Ohio defendants:
Note: Ages listed are at time of arrest
Jared Hunter Adams
Age: 26
From: Plain City
Charges include: Violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Status: Case pending
Stephen M. Ayres
Age: 38
From: Warren
Charges include: Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.
Status: Case pending
Steven Billingsley
Age: 45
From: Richmond
Charges include: Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds
Status: Case pending
Therese Borgerding
Age: NA
From: Piqua
Charges include: Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; Parading, demonstrating or picketing in any of the Capitol buildings.
Status: Case pending
Gabriel Burress
Age: 22
From: Swanton
Charges include: Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building: Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Status: Case pending
Donovan Crowl
Age: 50
From: Woodstock
Charges include: Conspiracy; Obstruction of an official proceeding; Destruction of government property; Tampering with documents or proceedings.
Status: Case pending
Luke Faulkner
Age: NA
From: Blanchester
Charges include: Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.
Status: Case pending
Troy E. Faulkner
Age: 39
From: Whitehall
Charges include: Engaging in physical Violence in a restricted building or grounds; Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; Stepping, climbing, removing, or injuring property on the Capitol grounds.
Status: Case pending
Timothy Allen Hart
Age: 52
From: Huber Heights
Charges include: Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building; Obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder
Status: Case pending
James Matthew Horning
Age: 44
From: New Holland
Charges include: Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; Parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol buildings; Obstruction of justice and Congress.
Status: Case pending
Derek Jancart
Age: 39
From: Canal Winchester
Charges included: Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.
Status: Pleaded guilty July 23, 2021 to disorderly conduct in a Capitol building. Sentenced Sept. 29, 2021 to 45 days incarceration and $500 restitution.
Caleb Jones
Age: 23
From: Columbus
Charges included: Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Status: Pleaded guilty Sept. 21, 2021 to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. Sentenced on Dec. 1, 2021 to 24 months probation, including two months home confinement, and $500 restitution.
Jared Kastner
Age: 24
From: Beavercreek
Charges include: Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Status: Case pending
Terry Lynn Lindsey
Age: 53
From: Dayton
Charges include: Violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Status: Case pending
Robert Anthony Lyon
Age: 27
From: Columbus
Charges include: Obstruction of an official proceeding; Theft of government property; Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Status: Case pending
Clifford Mackrell
Age: 20
From: Lorain
Charges include: Obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Status: Case pending
David Mehaffie
Age: 62
From: Kettering
Charges include: Assaulting, resisting or impeding police officers and aiding and abetting obstruction of an official proceeding; Civil disorder; Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; Act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.
Status: Case pending
Walter Messer
Age: 50
From: Englewood
Charges include: Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; Parading, demonstrating or picketing in any of the Capitol buildings.
Status: Case pending
Brandon Miller
Age: 34
From: Bradford
Charges included: Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; Parading, demonstrating, or picketing In a Capitol building.
Status: Pleaded guilty Sept. 10, 2021 to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. Sentenced Dec. 15, 2021 to 20 days in jail.
Stephanie Miller
Age: 30
From: Bradford
Charges included: Uttering loud, threatening or abusive language or engaging in disruptive conduct; Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Status: Pleaded guilty Sept. 10, 2021 to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. Sentenced Dec. 15, 2021 to 14 days in jail.
Bennie Parker
Age: 70
From: Morrow
Charges include: Conspiracy; Obstruction of an official proceeding; Destruction of government property; Tampering with documents.
Status: Case pending
Sandra Parker
Age: 62
From: Morrow
Charges include: Conspiracy; Obstruction of an official proceeding; Destruction of government property; Tampering with documents.
Status: Case pending
Madison Pettit
Age: 20
From: Swanton
Charges include: Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building: Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Status: Case pending
Christine Priola
Age: 49
From: Willoughby
Charges include: Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds: Unlawful activities on Capitol grounds.
Status: Case pending
Erik Rau
Age: NA
From: Columbus
Charges included: Uttering loud, threatening or abusive language or engaging in disruptive conduct; Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Status: Pleaded guilty July 23, 2021 to disorderly conduct in a Capitol building. Sentenced Sept. 29, 2021 to 45 days in jail and $500 restitution.
Oliver Sarko
Age: NA
From: Columbus
Charges included: Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds
Status: Pleaded guilty Nov. 9, 2021 to demonstrating in a Capitol building. He is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 11.
Ethan C. Seitz
Age: 31
From: Bucyrus
Charges include: Obstruction of an official proceeding; Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.
Status: Case Pending
Paul Seymour Jr.
Age: 33
From: Hamilton
Charges include: Entering or remaining in a restricted federal building or grounds without lawful authority; Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Status: Case pending
Paul Seymour Sr.
Age: 61
From: Trenton
Charges include: Entering or remaining in a restricted federal building or grounds without lawful authority; Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Status: Case pending
Alexander Bennett Sheppard
Age: 21
From: Powell
Charges include: Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.
Status: Case pending
Justin Stoll
Age: 40
From: Wilmington
Charges include: Interstate threats; tampering with a witness by threat.
Status: Case pending
Cole Temple
Age: 20
From: Swanton
Charges include: Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building: Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Status: Case pending
Kenneth Joseph Owen Thomas
Age: 38
From: East Liverpool
Charges include: Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or on restricted grounds; Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or on restricted grounds.
Status: Case pending
Dustin Byron Thompson
Age: 36
From: Columbus
Charges include: Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building; Obstruction of an official proceeding; Theft of government property.
Status: Case pending
Jessica Watkins
Age: 38
From: Woodstock
Charges include: Conspiracy; Obstruction of an official proceeding; Destruction of government property; Tampering with documents or proceedings.
Status: Case pending
Jodi Lynn Wilson
Age: 43
From: Swanton
Charges include: Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building: Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Status: Case pending
John Douglas Wright
Age: 54
From: Canton
Charges include: Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; Disorderly conduct; and making a false statements to federal agents.
Status: Case pending
Elijah Yazdani
Age: 31
From: Albany
Charges include: Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; Impeding passage through or within a Capitol building.
Status: Case pending
Sources: USA Today Network; U.S. Department of Justice
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Capitol riot: 38 Ohioans charged. Six pleaded guilty. Five sentenced.