Capitol riot: The lingering questions surrounding the death of a police officer and bombs planted in DC

Police clear the US Capitol Building with tear gas as supporters of Donald Trump gather outside, in Washington on 6 January, 2021 (REUTERS)

As Donald Trumps stands trial for his alleged role in inciting the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January, questions about what exactly happened that day – and who exactly carried out what actions – are still lingering.

Although there have been more than 200 arrests tied to the Capitol riot, there has been little new information regarding the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, the identity of the individual or individuals who planted bombs at the headquarters of both the Republican and Democratic parties in Washington DC, and whether or not charges will be brought in the death of QAnon supporter Ashli Babbit.

Mr Sicknick was killed during the Capitol attack after he was struck in the head with a fire extinguisher.

Although Mr Sicknick made it back to his police unit after he was hit in the head, he later died of his injuries. He was the fifth Capitol police officer to die while on duty.

Thus far, no one has been charged with Mr Sicknick's death.

Though there have been 20 individuals charged with assaulting federal police officers on the day of the attack, none of them appear to be tied to the encounter that caused Mr Sicknick's death.

In the wake of Mr Sicknick's death, the US Capitol Police issued a statement saying that Washington DC's Metropolitan Police homicide division and federal officers would take charge of the investigation.

The medical examiner who performed Mr Sicknick's autopsy said there were no signs of blunt force trauma contributing to the officer's death.

According to CNN, investigators were still examining the numerous photos and videos produced on the day of the attack to try to identify Mr Sicknick's killer.

Mr Sicknick's was not the only one killed at the Capitol; Ashli Babbit, a QAnon adherent and Trump supporter who participated in the attack, was shot by a Capitol police officer while she tried to enter the inner chambers of the building.

Video from the Capitol captured the moment Ms Babbit was shot. In the footage, Ms Babbit can be seen trying to climb though a window that had been destroyed by another rioter. As she movies through, a Capitol police officer can be seen entering the frame with her gun drawn. A moment later, Ms Babbit falls backward through the window and onto the ground.

Story continues

A preliminary investigation into the shooting found there was not enough evidence to justify charges against the officer who shot Ms Babbit.

A New York Times report indicated that the investigation is still ongoing.

Ms Babbit became something of a martyr in the QAnon and unwavering pro-Trump community.

In addition to the lingering questions about the deaths at the Capitol, there has also been no new information regarding the individual or individuals who planted the bombs at Republican and Democratic headquarters on 6 January.

The most promising lead came from the FBI, which released a photo of an individual in a grey hoodie carrying a backpack and wearing Nike tennis shoes. According to the FBI, the bombs were placed the night before the attack on the Capitol.

The FBI offered a $50,000 reward for anyone who could help them identify the individual, and later increased the amount to $75,000 and again to its current level, $100,000.

Thus far, no one has claimed the reward, and the would-be bomber or bombers are still unidentified.

Read More

Senators react to shocking video of Capitol assault at Trump impeachment trial

Trump impeachment trial opens with video of him telling supporters to march on Capitol and mob turning violent

Man who wore horns at riot apologizes for storming Capitol

MAGA mob turns on Trump: More than a dozen capitol rioters say ex-president directed them to violence

Ashli Babbit: Husband pays tribute to ‘great patriot’ and QAnon believer shot dead in attempt to storm Capitol

Man charged in US Capitol riot worked for FBI and held top-secret security clearance, lawyer says