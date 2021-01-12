Capitol riot live updates: More arrests, violence across US as Pope Francis condemns 'this movement'

John Bacon, USA TODAY

Corrections & Clarifications: An earlier version of this article listed the wrong state for Rocky Mount, Virginia.

Authorities investigating last week's siege of the U.S. Capitol made more arrests this weekend amid revelations from a white supremacist monitoring group that the attack was openly planned online for weeks.

House Democrats could introduce an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump as soon as Monday alleging "incitement of insurrection" for his role in encouraging a "wild" rally that morphed into a deadly riot. Some Republicans also have expressed support for Trump's removal from office.

Rita Katz, director of the SITE Intelligence Group, a non-governmental organization that tracks online activity of white supremacists and jihadist groups, says many Americans don’t understand how openly the riot was planned.

Katz tweeted late Saturday that the riot, which led to scores of arrests and five deaths, came after a month of "rampant strategizing and incitements ... to storm and occupy Congress and kidnap/arrest lawmakers."

Katz said protesters were urged to "consider bringing zip ties" and make citizens arrests. At least one man seen in photos and videos carrying zip-tie handcuffs amid the Capitol chaos was later arrested.

Capitol riot live updates: Air Force veteran fired after reported participation

Trump promoted the protest for weeks in advance, promising on Dec. 19 that the rally "will be wild." Followers believed Trump could not promote an open revolt, but they inferred that was his meaning, Katz says.

President Donald Trump calls on supporters to head for the Capitol to protest the Electoral College confirmation of Joe Biden as president Jan. 6.
President Donald Trump calls on supporters to head for the Capitol to protest the Electoral College confirmation of Joe Biden as president Jan. 6.

"Trump’s words were fuel to the fire," Katz says. "Supporters interpreted this as their green light."

Katz added that her group publicized online planning activity dozens of times in the two weeks leading up to the riot, but that Capitol police still were unprepared for the onslaught.

The seeds were sown within days of Trump's election defeat to President-elect Joe Biden. Trump's baseless claims that a "landslide" victory was stolen from him fueled "Stop the Steal" groups on social media platforms. The New York Times reports that one such group at one point was gaining 10 followers a second, reaching 320,000 followers before Facebook shut it down.

Yogananda Pittman becomes acting chief of US Capitol Police

Yogananda D. Pittman became acting chief of the U.S. Capitol Police on Friday, a day after Steven Sund's resignation, according to the agency's website.

A Capitol Police officer since 2001, Pittman was one of the first Black female supervisors to become a captain, according to her website bio. In that role, she led efforts to provide the security footprint for the 2013 Presidential Inauguration.

Capitol Police announced Thursday that Sund would resign effective Jan. 16. He already has left, News4 reported.

At least 25 people under investigation for terrorism after Capitol riot

At least 25 people are under investigation for terrorism related to Wednesday's siege at the Capitol, according to a Defense official and a member of Congress.

Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat of Colorado and a former Army Ranger, said he spoke with Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy on Sunday and was told that "at least 25 domestic terrorism cases have been opened as a result of the assault on the Capitol."

A Defense official who was informed about the call initially confirmed that the cases involved troops but later corrected that statement. The official said some troops – active and reserve duty – may have been involved in the riot, and the military will investigate them as necessary.

2 men accused of carrying plastic restraints into US Senate arrested

A Tennessee man and a Texas man accused by online researchers of carrying plastic restraints into the U.S. Senate during Wednesday's riot were jailed and charged Sunday.

Eric Munchel and Larry Rendell Brock are allegedly the subjects of extensive online efforts to identify two men in photos carrying hand restraints in the Senate. Both have been charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, as well as violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, the U.S. District Attorney's office said.

"Photos depicting his presence show a person who appears to be Munchel carrying plastic restraints, an item in a holster on his right hip, and a cell phone mounted on his chest with the camera facing outward, ostensibly to record events that day," the federal prosecutor's office in Washington said in a news release.

Brock was identified as one of the individuals who allegedly unlawfully entered the U.S. Capitol "wearing a green helmet, green tactical vest with patches, black and camo jacket, and beige pants," the releae said.

Virginia police officers on leave after attending riot

The police department in Rocky Mount, Virginia, said it had notified federal authorities that two of its off-duty officers were present at Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol. No details on how the officers were involved or how the department learned of their involvement was immediately released.

“The Town of Rocky Mount fully supports all lawful expressions of freedom of speech and assembly by its employees but does not condone the unlawful acts that occurred that day,” a news release said. About a dozen members of Black Lives Matter of Franklin County gathered outside the police department building after the announcement, The Roanoke Times reported.

“We came out to let them know enough is enough, and they have to all be held accountable for the two officers’ actions this past Wednesday,” Bridgette Craighead, the chapter president, told the Roanoke Times. “Nobody has ever challenged them before. We want to know what’s going on in our courthouse and the police departments behind closed doors."

White House lowers flag in homage to fallen Capitol Police officer

The U.S. flag at the White House was flying at half-staff Sunday to honor U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered flags at the Capitol lowered to half-staff Friday, and calls had been growing for Trump to show similar respect at the White House. Sicknick was injured engaging with pro-Trump rioters at the Capitol on Wednesday and died the next day. Sicknick, 42, joined the force in 2008.

Fallout coming fast for some after Capitol riot

Not everyone arrested at the Capitol was parading around in buffalo horns or taking viral selfies from a seat of power. But that doesn't mean they are in the clear. Bradley Rukstales, CEO of Chicago-area tech company Cogensia, was arrested for unlawful entry. Rukstales quickly issued a statement saying he made a mistake, he was sorry and he condemns the violence. It did not save him. Hours later, he was put on leave, and days later he was unemployed. Cogensia said in a statement that Rukstales' "actions were inconsistent with the core values" of the company.

In Pennsylvania, the Allentown School District said many community members were upset with an image of an unnamed teacher at the Capitol. The teacher was temporarily relieved of his teaching duties pending an investigation, the district said.

Schwarzenegger compares riot to Nazi rise, Trump 'worst president ever'

Arnold Schwarzenegger, in a passionate, seven-minute video posted on Twitter, compared the Capitol rampage to the "Night of Broken Glass" attack on Jews by Nazis in his native Austria in 1938. The actor and former Republican governor of California accused Trump of inspiring a coup by "misleading people with lies." Schwarzenegger chastised unnamed members of his own party for being complicit. But he added that 'America will come back from these dark days and shine our light once again."

"Trump is a failed leader. He will go down in history as the worst president ever, Schwarzenegger said. "The good thing is he will soon be as irrelevant as an old tweet."

Pope Francis condemns violence, 'this movement'

Pope Francis offered prayers Sunday for those who lost their lives in the riot and those "shaken by the recent siege" at the Capitol. The pope spoke a day after urging an end to the violence, saying "this must be condemned, this movement."

"Nothing is earned with violence and so much is lost," Francis said Sunday. "I exhort the government authorities and the entire population to maintain a deep sense of responsibility, in order to calm souls, to promote national reconciliation and to protect the democratic values rooted in American society."

'History repeating itself': Immigrants shaken by Capitol riot

More arrests made as fallout from Capitol riot continues

Authorities arrested more U.S. Capitol rioters over the weekend, including one man who carried off the House speaker’s lectern and another photographed sitting in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office with his foot on her desk. Also arrested: Jake Angeli, a QAnon-supporter from Phoenix who briefly stood at the dais while wearing a fur hat topped with buffalo horns and wielding a spear.

Angeli told the FBI he came to D.C. “as part of a group effort, with other ‘patriots’ from Arizona, at the request of the president,” the statement of facts reads.

More graphic details and video of the insurrection is emerging. One officer appeared to be crushed in a doorway as rioters attempted to push their way through. Another was body-slammed from behind, tumbling over a railing into the crowd. Many of the images were taken by the rioters, most of whom wore no masks and made no effort to hide their identities.

Parler banned by Apple, Google, as social media faces insurgency issues

Parler, a favorite social media app among ultra-conservative voices, was banned from the app stores of Apple and Google. Apple said the Parler "has not taken adequate measures to address the proliferation of ... threats to people’s safety."

Trump has been banned from Twitter "due to the risk of further incitement of violence," the social media company said, adding that there was a risk of future armed protests at the Capitol. Trump attempted to evade the ban by tweeting from other accounts, which have also been banned or had tweets deleted.

Jake Angeli: Man who wore fur hat and horns at Capitol riot charged

Contributing: Tom Vanden Brook and Ryan W. Miller, USA TODAY; Richard Ruelas and Craig Harris, Arizona Republic; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Capitol riot live updates: Online planning; more arrests made;videos

Latest Stories

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene says she’ll file impeachment articles against Joe Biden on his first day in office

    'On January 21, 2021, I'll be filing Articles of Impeachment against Joe Biden for abuse of power,' Ms Greene had tweeted

  • Hundreds of National Guard troops quarter in Capitol hallways, in 5 astonishing photos

    Reporters shared photographs of an extraordinary sight Wednesday morning as they arrived at the United States Capitol ahead of the House impeachment vote. The shots show hundreds of armed National Guard troops getting some rest in the hallways of the building.The jolting images provide a dose of reality about how tense the situation in Washington is at the moment, a week after the deadly Capitol riot, especially when coupled with harrowing revelations from lawmakers about the incident.> I spotted the National Guard sleeping in the hallways of the Capitol as I walked in this morning. pic.twitter.com/PzVpQCo5yU> > -- Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) January 13, 2021> Just walked into the Capitol to find literally hundreds of troops napping and lining up in the Congressional Visitor Center-- as streets around here are largely blocked.> > Many are cuddling their firearms, fatigues over their heads to block light, and riot gear in neat piles. pic.twitter.com/vCHAOGMdfA> > -- Nathaniel Reed (@ReedReports) January 13, 2021> A model of the statue of Freedom overlooks scores of U.S. troops deployed to the Capitol to protect Congress as the House prepares to impeach President Trump a 2nd time, on Jan. 13, 2021. pic.twitter.com/gwfdE3qeXB> > -- Lindsay Wise (@lindsaywise) January 13, 2021The scene drew historical comparisons to when Union soldiers were quartered in the Capitol during the Civil War. Check out more photos here and here. > Troops in the rotunda, during the Civil War and now. (Photo via @lindsaywise) pic.twitter.com/6T3OTi694y> > -- Rebecca Buck (@RebeccaBuck) January 13, 2021More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Demoted? Pushed aside? Fate of Kim Jong Un's sister unclear

    What has happened to Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader’s influential sister? Rumors that Kim Yo Jong is her brother’s heir apparent could be dangerous because they "raise the issue of Kim’s hold on power and health inside North Korea," said Oh Gyeong-seob, an analyst at Seoul’s Korea Institute for National Unification. This, he said, is why Kim Jong Un is slowing down her rise in power.

  • Racist slurs interrupt funeral for Phoenix civil rights icon

    Calvin Goode “deserves to be laid to rest with deep respect and gratitude, not hateful racist remarks,” said Rep. Ruben Gallego.

  • QAnon believer who plotted to kill Nancy Pelosi came to D.C. ready for war

    The Colorado man brought a Glock, an assault-style rifle with telescopic sight, high-capacity magazines and about 2,500 rounds of ammunition, including at least 320 “armor-piercing” rounds, according to court records.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Seattle

    Come home from a day of exploration to a charming forest-clad cabin or a chic art-filled loft—the choice is yours&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • More Democrats Say They'll Vote 'No' on Waiver for Biden's SecDef Pick Lloyd Austin

    Lawmakers heard from two experts who warned that granting another waiver to a recently retired general.

  • Report: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria; dozens killed or wounded

    Israeli warplanes carried out intense airstrikes in eastern Syria early Wednesday, apparently targeting positions and arms depots of Iran-backed forces.

  • Feds warn that racist extremists, anti-government militias were emboldened by Capitol breach

    Federal authorities on Wednesday issued a joint intelligence bulletin cautioning that last week's assault on the Capitol will be a "significant driver of violence" for white supremacists and armed militia groups.The bulletin, dated Jan. 13 and sent by the National Counterterrorism Center and the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security, warns that extremists looking to trigger a race war or civil war "may exploit the aftermath of the Capitol breach by conducting attacks to destabilize and force a climatic conflict in the United States." Racist extremists and anti-government militias "very likely pose the greatest domestic terrorism threats in 2021," the agencies said.The breaching of the Capitol is emboldening extremists, the bulletin warns, and baseless conspiracy theories from QAnon will likely inspire some to "engage in more sporadic, lone-actor, or small-cell violence against" racial, ethnic, and religious minorities, government officials, and law enforcement. Additionally, individuals who have accepted President Trump's false claims that the election was "stolen" may also "adopt the belief that there is no political situation to address their grievances and violent action is necessary." Read more at The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Honduran migrants head for Guatemala border as police wait

    About 200 migrants began walking up a highway toward the border with Guatemala late Wednesday, two days before a migrant caravan was scheduled to depart San Pedro Sula. Guatemala is requiring proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

  • Some who stormed the Capitol, including a Proud Boys leader, claim they were citizen journalists

    Some of those who stormed the U.S. Capitol — including those arrested — insist they were there reporting as citizen journalists.

  • Trump supporter dead in suspected suicide days after being arrested at Capitol riot

    An Atlanta medical examiner has confirmed the death, which followed the man’s arrest last week

  • Guard Troops Photographed Napping in Capitol Were on Break, Army Official Says

    Photos of troops sprawled under busts of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln raced across Twitter and other social media.

  • Joint Chiefs pointedly remind military personnel Biden will be president, 'sedition and insurrection' are illegal

    In an extraordinary letter Tuesday, all eight of the top U.S. military officers told U.S. service members that last week's deadly mob attack on the U.S. Capitol was an illegal "direct assault" on not just Congress but also America's constitutional order, and "the rights of freedom of speech and assembly do not give anyone the right to resort to violence, sedition, and insurrection."The letter from the Joint Chiefs of Staff followed Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy's approval of 15,000 National Guardsmen, some armed with lethal weapons, to help secure the Capitol amid credible threats of violence from armed militia groups leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next Tuesday. Biden, the four-star generals reminded U.S. forces in their letter, "will be inaugurated and will become our 46th commander in chief."> The Joint Chiefs of Staff have sent this letter to the U.S. military about the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and the forthcoming transition of power to President-elect Biden as "our 46th Commander in Chief." pic.twitter.com/IzlYmAygfe> > — Breaking News (@BreakingNews) January 12, 2021"As service members, we must embody the values and ideals of the nation," the Joint Chiefs said. "We support and defend the Constitution. Any act to disrupt the constitutional process is not only against our traditions, values, and oath; it is against the law."Some retired military officers participated in Wednesday's insurrection, and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) asked the Pentagon on Monday to cooperate with the FBI and Capitol Police to determine the extent of participation in the "seditious conspiracy" by current and former service members. Another veteran, Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), said Sunday that McCarthy should screen any military personnel involved in inauguration security to make sure none are "sympathetic to domestic terrorists."More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Indonesian airliner crash may be linked to plane being grounded for nine months during lockdown

    Officials investigating last Saturday's Boeing airliner crash in Indonesia are understood to be probing a possible link to the plane's prolonged grounding during last year’s Covid-19 lockdowns. The 27-year-old Boeing 737-500, which crashed into the sea off Jakarta with 62 people on board, spent nearly nine months out of service last year because of reduced flight timetables caused by the pandemic. While officials conducting the inquiry have not yet commented on the cause of the crash, experts are now speculating that it may be due to technical faults caused by the plane’s lack of regular use. “There’s a major problem starting to raise its head in terms of restoring these aircraft because while out of service for nine or 10 months, they need to be kept operating, otherwise they deteriorate,” said Hugh Ritchie, chief executive of Aviation Analysts International, an Australian air safety consulting firm. The Indonesian plane did not fly between March 23 and Dec 19 last year, and was then used 132 times after it resumed operating, according to aviation data provider Flightradar24.

  • Millions will get their stimulus check through prepaid debit card. Here’s what to know

    Don’t throw out your stimulus check by mistake.

  • Capitol riot: Police release photos of man wanted in connection with killing of officer

    Officer Brian Sicknick killed during violence from president’s supporters

  • Hawley, facing fallout, blames media, D.C. 'establishment'

    O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, facing waning support from longtime backers and donors in the wake of the attack at the U.S. Capitol last week, defended himself in a newspaper column Wednesday, accusing the media and “Washington establishment” of deceiving Americans into calling him an “insurrectionist.” It marked the first time Hawley, 41, has publicly defended himself since the brutal attack on Jan. 6 when a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol following the president's rally. Five people died, including a Capitol police officer, and lawmakers had to scramble for safety and hide as rioters rampaged through the building, delaying by hours the tally of Electoral College votes that was the last step in finalizing Democrat Joe Biden’s victory over Trump.

  • Ethiopia says ex-foreign minister killed by military after refusing to surrender

    Ethiopia said on Wednesday its military had killed three members of the Tigray region's former ruling party, including former Ethiopian Foreign Minister Seyoum Mesfin. The three Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) officials were killed, and five other party members were captured, after they refused to surrender to the military, the government's task force for the crisis in Tigray said on Twitter. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government declared victory in its conflict with the TPLF on Nov. 28 last year after nearly a month of fighting.

  • Capitol rioter pictured with Pelosi lectern promises not to return to DC as lawyer says only a ‘magician’ could get him off

    His lawyer said he has been receiving death threats and would like to ‘like to just get home to his family’