Capitol riot: Man accused after Bumble dating app boast

·1 min read

A man has been accused of taking part in the US Capitol riots after allegedly boasting about it on a dating app.

Robert Chapman, from New York, told a user he matched with on the dating app Bumble "I did storm the Capitol", FBI court filings say.

They replied "we are not a match", and shared a screenshot of the exchange with authorities.

Mr Chapman was arrested and charged in New York on Thursday, media reports say.

According to the court filings, Mr Chapman, from the town of Carmel in New York State, told his Bumble match: "I did storm the Capitol... I made it all the way into Statuary Hall!"

The FBI says police body-camera footage captures Mr Chapman in the Statuary Hall during the 6 January riots at the Capitol building in Washington DC.

A post on Mr Chapman's public Facebook account, using the alias "Robert Erick", said he was leaving New York City the day before the riot, the FBI said.

The next day, the account posted a photo showing him posing within the Capitol, captioned "INSIDE THE CRAPITOL!!!".

Mr Chapman was arrested and charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct on restricted government property, according to NBC New York.

He had previously been arrested in New York in 2017, according to New York State Police.

The US justice department has charged more than 400 people with participation in the 6 January attack.

Federal prosecutors expect to charge at least 100 more people for taking part in the riots.

Recommended Stories

  • Capitol officer reportedly told units to monitor ‘anti-Trump’ protesters only

    The officers were allegedly instructed to only target protestors “who want to start a fight,” and not any “pro-Trump in the crowd.” According to a new report, a US Capitol Police Officer told units on the ground during the January 6 attempted insurrection to only police people protesting against former President Donald Trump. CNN reported an internal investigation revealed the officer instructed “all outside units” on the morning of January 6 to only monitor for anti-Trump demonstrators, among the mainly pro-Trump crowd.

  • Prosecutors expect to charge more than 500 for taking part in Capitol riot

    The Justice Department has notified federal judges that it expects to charge more than 500 people for taking part in the Capitol riot on January 6. NBC's Pete Williams has details.

  • Heroic Woman Turned In Her Bumble Match After He Bragged About Storming The Capitol

    There’s no shortage of dating app matches gone awry. A woman you find attractive shares that, yes, she actually likes “Live, Laugh, Love” wall art. A sweet guy finally shares a picture of himself and you notice a “Don’t Tread On Me” flag hanging in the background. And, if you’re one Bumble user, your potential date brags about breaking into the U.S. Capitol. You know, just your typical online-dating horror story. Believe it or not, that’s exactly what Robert Chapman told his potential love interest when he attempted to persuade them that he was worth their time and a possible dinner date. A week after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection, Chapman sent the following message via the popular dating app Bumble: “I did storm the Capitol. I made it all the way to Statuary Hall.” Like many romantic gambles, Chapman’s wildly bizarre humblebrag did not pan out. “We’re not a match,” his potential date wrote back. They then contacted the police and shared screenshot images of the braggadocio’s pick-up game. Then, on Thursday, as a result of the Bumble user’s tip, Chapman was arrested by the FBI and charged with “trespassing at the U.S. Capitol and disrupting official government operations,” according to The Washington Post. But bragging about taking part in a coup attempt on Bumble wasn’t the only bad decision Chapman had made — he also bragged about his involvement in the insurrection on Facebook, even posting from inside the Capitol building, and went so far as to change his profile picture to that of an “insurrection selfie,” per the same Washington Post report. After the tip, law enforcement reviewed body camera and security camera footage taken on Jan. 6 and located video of Chapman, wearing a bandana across his forehead as he joined rioters inside the Capitol building. Chapman was also photographed with other insurrectionists inside Statuary Hall, which was then posted on Facebook by a woman who captioned the photo: “My Dear friend and Brostar Robert made it in the Capitol building at the protest yesterday. Wooo Hooooooooo!!!!” Chapman is hardly the first person to brag about their involvement in a deadly insurrection in an attempt to secure a date, only to be issued a court date instead. Some women have reportedly started changing their political affiliation to “conservative” in an attempt to catfish insurrectionists, many of whom happily shared their participation in the violent Jan. 6 event. “I know a friend who changed her preferences on Bumble to Conservative,” one woman shared in a now-viral tweet. “She’s matching with MAGA bros and they’re bragging and sending her pics and videos of them in the Capitol. She’s sending them to the FBI.” “Well played,” John Sipher, a veteran of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), tweeted back. Shortly after the coup attempt, Bumble, Tinder, and Match started banning users who uploaded pictures of the riot to their profiles. So far, 427 people have been arrested for their involvement in what the CIA has deemed “the most documented crime in U.S. history.” Given how quickly MAGA supporters are falling over themselves to tout their involvement in a federal crime, that number is sure to climb. We bet Chapman wishes he had just used the pick-up line, “From 0 to America, how free are you tonight?” Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Why Are Republicans Ignoring Capitol Riot Videos3 Couples Share Their Dating App Love StoriesFellas, Is It Gay To Be Immune From A Deadly Virus

  • U.S. presented Iran roadmap on sanctions relief in Vienna talks

    During this week's nuclear talks in Vienna, the U.S. provided Iran with an outline of the sanctions it was prepared to remove as part of a mutual return to full compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, a senior State Department official told reporters on Wednesday. Why it matters: Iran has thus far demanded that the roughly 1,500 sanctions imposed by the Trump administration all be lifted, but the Biden administration says that's a non-starter.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe removal of the sanctions is highly politically charged in Congress. Israel and other U.S. partners in the Middle East are also very concerned.Because Iran has refused to meet directly with the U.S., EU mediators presented Iran with the U.S. position on sanctions.Breaking it down: The U.S. broke the sanctions into three categories:Nuclear-related sanctions the U.S. must remove to return to full compliance.Non-nuclear sanctions the U.S. does not need to remove.Sanctions imposed by the Trump administration under a non-nuclear pretext, but which the Biden administration believes were only meant to obstruct a return to the nuclear deal.The U.S. told Iran it will need to review all the sanctions in the third category to determine whether they were warranted or could be lifted.Another issue discussed in the talks was the sequencing of the steps Iran and the U.S. would have to take. The State Department official said the U.S. made clear to Iran it will not agree to remove all sanctions before Iran takes any action at all.What they're saying: Some progress was made in Vienna, but not enough to change the picture dramatically from one week ago, the official said.“We have more clarity about what the U.S. needs to do to go back to full compliance with the JCPOA and Iran knows better what it needs to do to go back to full compliance," the official said.But clarity doesn’t mean consensus, the official said, and there's still a long way to go.What’s next: The State Department official didn’t rule out the possibility of getting a deal by mid-May. He stressed that the U.S. wants to get to an agreement as soon as possible, but not at the expense of getting an appropriate deal.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Increasing the Capital-Gains Tax — Penalizing Initiative, Enterprise, and Not Just ‘the Rich’

    Welcome to the Capital Note, a newsletter about business, finance, and economics. On the menu today: the coming (maybe) capital-gains-tax disaster, a GameStop winner, (Boris) Johnson’s green dream, Biden’s green dream, and “sleepminting.” To sign up for the Capital Note, follow this link. Higher Capital-Gains-Tax Rates Penalize Success, Disincentivize Business Formation, and Discourage Investment: An Unusual Formula for Growth From the New York Times yesterday: Mr. Biden will propose several tax increases he included in his campaign’s “Build Back Better” agenda. That starts with raising the top marginal income tax rate to 39.6 percent from 37 percent, the level it was cut to by President Donald J. Trump’s tax overhaul in 2017. Mr. Biden would also raise taxes on capital gains — the proceeds of selling an asset like a stock or a boat — for people earning more than $1 million, effectively increasing the rate they pay on that income to 39.6 percent from 20 percent. The president will also propose eliminating a provision of the tax code that reduces taxes for wealthy heirs who sell assets they inherit, like art or property, that have gained value over time. And he would raise revenue by increasing enforcement at the Internal Revenue Service to bring in more money from wealthy Americans who evade taxes. Administration officials were debating other possible tax increases that could be included in the plan this week, like capping deductions for wealthy taxpayers or increasing the estate tax on wealthy heirs. All of the tax provisions would keep with Mr. Biden’s campaign promise not to raise taxes on individuals or households earning less than $400,000 a year. The Tax Foundation’s Jared Walzcak tweets: Top all-in capital gains tax rates under Biden’s proposal: New York, NY: 58.176% Portland, OR: 57.3% California: 56.7% I do not know why this news should have come as a surprise, but the stock market did not like what it heard: CNBC: U.S stocks fell to session lows in a swift fashion on Thursday after reports that President Joe Biden is slated to propose much higher capital gains taxes for the rich… “Biden’s proposal effectively doubles the capital gains tax rate on $1mm income earners,” said Jack Ablin, Cresset Capital Management’s founding partner and CIO. “That’s a sizable cost increase to long-term investors. Expect selling this year if investors sense the proposal has a chance of becoming law next year.” Growth stocks, which could come under selling pressure on higher capital gains taxes, led the intraday decline on Thursday with shares of Tesla and Amazon falling. The iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF fell 0.5%, more than its value counterpart. “Markets are highly concentrated in a small number of growth names,” said Mark Yusko, CEO & CIO of Morgan Creek Capital Management. “Those stocks have driven most of the gains over the past few years and many investors have significant gains at current prices. Fear of higher capital gains rate could motivate selling of those names and trigger market correction, so some investors will try and front run that potential move by selling or hedging through short selling.” The S&P, NASDAQ, and Dow all closed down on the day. Increasing the tax on capital-gains tax to this degree (or, indeed, by any significant amount) is a move that, if approved, will be both economically disastrous as well as, in an age when “fairness” is meant to count, thoroughly inequitable. To start with the latter point — that an increase in capital-gains tax would be inequitable — the traditional starting point for such an argument is that it is often a tax on the proceeds generated by after-tax income, and so, in some respects, a form of double taxation. Secondly, it is a tax on nominal, rather than real gains. Some maintain that inflation ought not to be much of a consideration when it has been low for a relatively long period of time. The people who make that argument forget (or choose to forget) two things. The first is that even small rates of inflation compound significantly over the years. A $1 in 2000 is worth around $0.65 now. Over that period the average inflation rate has been 2.07 percent a year. That means that the investor who had turned his or her $0.65 investment in 2000 into $1 now would have to pay tax on a $0.35 “profit” that is entirely illusory. Now consider what happens to the math if we see (as I would expect) a significant uptick in inflation and an increase in capital-gains taxes. Lenin is often said to have said that “the way to crush the bourgeoisie is to grind them between the millstones of taxation and inflation.” As with quite a number of Lenin’s quotations, he may or may not have actually said it, but he certainly felt that way. But, you may say, this higher rate will only affect the rich, “for people earning more than $1 million.” Well, to start with, those who think that threshold will keep pace with inflation are likely to be disappointed. To take one example, the federal capital-gains-tax exemption (per person) on the sale of a primary residence is $250,000. This was fixed in (checks notes) 1997, and it has not been changed since. $250,000 in 1997 is worth around $412,000 today. Then there’s something else. What if someone had spent his or her life building up a business, perhaps taking a low income to do so. They then sell that business for, say, $3,000,000 (a gain that will be unadjusted for inflation). For that year, they will be treated as “rich” and (at least on the basis of that New York Times report) be taxed accordingly. The next year, well, too bad . . . Another thing to bear in mind is that the administration, twisting the knife still further, is proposing to end the capital-gains “step-up” for inherited goods, again, only for the wealthy, but . . . Daniel Pilla explained how that will work in a recent article for Capital Matters here. And, while we’re still looking at the position of individuals, it’s worth thinking about those who live in blue (and, like everywhere else since the Trump tax overhaul, low SALT deduction) states. Increasing the capital-gains tax to levels reaching the heights described by Jared Walzcak is not going to encourage the wealthy to stay, say, in New York City. If we look at Gotham, in 2018 (and so after the Trump tax changes) the top 1 percent of New Yorkers paid 42.5 percent of the total income tax collected by the city. Capital gains, incidentally, in New York, whether long term or short term, are treated, for tax purposes, as ordinary income. State income taxes, again for the rich, are also set to rise. If New York and states like it, some of which are centers of entrepreneurial activity, are committing fiscal suicide, the Biden administration may well end up making their demise an assisted suicide, a disaster with effects that will not be confined to those places. But then Biden and the Democrats seem to be either unaware of, or uncaring about, the effect that tax hikes of this nature are going to have on the broader economy. I don’t know how much extra revenue will be generated by a capital-gains-tax hike of this size. There is a long-standing debate over how much money is raised by capital-gains-tax increases, but if I had to guess, it will be less than expected. People respond to incentives — and disincentives — and change their behavior accordingly. Beyond that, increases in capital-gains taxes must increase the cost of capital, at least to the extent that it is dependent on individual investors, who would, I expect, look at expected post-tax returns before putting their money to work. The same, of course, will be true of the way that they look at the stock market, whether directly or through mutual funds/ETFs. There are all sorts of reasons why the economy ought to see good growth in the next year or so, but looking further out, Biden’s policies (penalizing success, discouraging investment, encouraging malinvestment and heaping regulatory burden on regulatory burden) do not seem to me to be an ideal prescription for long-term economic growth. Around the Web Say what you will about GameStop, it is the story that just doesn’t stop giving: Reuters: GameStop Corp (GME.N) chief executive George Sherman can step down this summer with a $179 million windfall that dwarfs CEO salaries at many larger corporations thanks to a sweetheart deal that was turbocharged by this year’s furious meme stock rally, compensation experts said. GameStop said on Monday that Sherman would step down by July 31. The struggling U.S. videogame retailer has been seeking a new leader to work on its e-commerce transition with chairman Ryan Cohen, the billionaire co-founder and former chief executive of online pet supplies retailer Chewy Inc (CHWY.N). GameStop decoupled some of Sherman’s pay from his performance last year in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic and granted him stock when its shares were worth a tiny fraction of their current value, according to a Reuters review of security filings and interviews with compensation consultants. As a condition of his exit, GameStop is speeding up the time frame for Sherman to receive the shares, generating the award. Someone got to the moon. Johnson’s Green Dream A cautionary tale from the U.K. Ross Clark in The Spectator: As if Covid hadn’t caused a big enough disruption to the economy and investors, along comes another shocker: the government’s announcement of an even-tighter target for reducing carbon emissions. Britain has now been put on a legally-binding commitment to reduce carbon emissions by 78 per cent on 1990 levels by 2035. What does it mean for your money? Quite a lot. For one thing it means that it is more likely that the government will adopt the proposal by the Committee on Climate Change to ban the sale of all homes by 2028 unless they achieve a ‘C’ rating in an Energy Performance Certificate. That potentially exposes millions of homeowners to bills of £20,000 or more for insulation and other energy improvements. At present, just 10 million of Britain’s 29 million homes qualify for a ‘C’ rating. Many – especially the 7.8 million homes with solid walls – may have to be fitted with external or internal wall insulation at a cost of £10,000 to £15,000 as well as with heat pumps (another £10,000 if you are lucky). Solid Victorian homes which form a huge part of the country’s housing stock, could become a financial burden. Then there is the stock market. We have become used to former Bank of England governor Mark Carney and others warning about ‘stranded assets’ in the oil and coal industries. But the new target will have far more serious implications than that, not least because, for the first time, the target will include emissions from aviation and shipping. We don’t as yet have any means for running passenger planes without fossil fuel, so either it will require the development of new technology (which could prove elusive) or it will mean flights becoming wildly more expensive as they are forced, perhaps, to offset emissions through very expensive carbon capture and storage. Airlines, already laid low by Covid, could take another massive hit . . . Needless to say, there’s more. Biden’s Green Dream Bjorn Lomborg, writing in The Daily Telegraph: When Biden’s National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy warns us that climate is the “most significant public health challenge of our time” that ignores much bigger health problems. The leading causes of death in the US are cardiovascular disease and cancer. The world’s poor battle with much greater challenges like starvation, poverty, dying from easily curable diseases and lack of education. And these challenges have solutions where each dollar can help much more. We could do phenomenally much better at much lower cost helping children out of malnutrition or improving learning in schools. We could address most of the world’s top issues with a fraction of what we’re spending on climate. Earth Day reaffirms that we should care about the planet and its inhabitants and reminds us that we should tackle climate change. But we need to do so smarter and more effectively. We shouldn’t continue and certainly not ramp up our massive subsidies to inefficient solar, wind and electric cars. Unfortunately, this constitutes much of Biden’s unaffordable multi-billion climate promise. Instead, we need to spend much more on green innovation — this is by far the smart part of Biden’s plan. If we can innovate the price of future green energy down below fossil fuels, everyone — including China, India and Africa — will switch to green energy. Let us make Earth Day not about exaggerated climate alarmism but about straightforward, effective solutions. Random Walk “Sleepminting” and NFTs Artnet: In the opening days of April, an artist operating under the pseudonym Monsieur Personne (“Mr. Nobody”) tried to short-circuit the NFT hype machine by unleashing “sleepminting,” a process that complicates, if not corrodes, one of the value propositions underlying non-fungible tokens. His actions raise thorny questions about everything from coding, to copyright law, to consumer harm. Most importantly, though, they indicate that the market for crypto-collectibles may be scaling up faster than the technological foundation can support. Debuted as part of an ongoing project titled NFTheft, sleepminting serves as a benevolent but alarming crypto-counterfeiting exercise. It aims to show that an artist can be made to unconsciously assert authorship on the Ethereum blockchain just as surely as a sleepwalking disorder can compel someone to waltz out of their bedroom while in a deep doze. Remember, to “mint” an NFT means to register a particular user as its creator and initial owner. Theoretically, this becomes the first link in a verified, unbreakable chain of custody tethered to an NFT for the life of the underlying blockchain network. Thanks to this perfectly complete, perfectly secure, and eternally checkable data record, the argument goes, potential buyers can trust non-fungible tokens without necessarily having to trust their owners or sellers. These traits add a valuable layer of security that traditional artworks could never rival with their eternally dubious off-chain certificates of authenticity and provenance documents. Personne may have found a way to dynamite this argument for much of the art NFT market. Sleepminting enables him to mint NFTs for, and to, the crypto wallets of other artists, then transfer ownership back to himself without their consent or knowing participation. Nevertheless, each of these transactions appears as legitimate on the blockchain record as if the unwitting artist had initiated them on their own, opening up the prospect of sophisticated fraud on a mass scale. To prove his point, on April 4, Personne sleepminted a supposed “second edition” of Beeple’s record-smashing Everydays: The First 5,000 Days, the digital work and accompanying token that sold for a vertigo-inducing $69.3 million via Christie’s less than a month earlier. (My emails to Beeple and his publicist about the situation went unanswered.) In our ensuing email exchange, Personne claimed he then gifted the sleepminted Beeple (Token ID 40914, for the real crypto-heads) to a user with the suspiciously appropriate handle Arsène Lupin, an homage to the famous “gentleman thief” created by Maurice Leblanc and recently reincarnated in a hit Netflix show . . . — A.S. To sign up for the Capital Note, follow this link.

  • 43 new charges filed against suspect in Colorado supermarket mass shooting

    Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, was arrested after allegedly killing 10 people at a King Soopers in Boulder on March 22.

  • George Floyd’s brother thanks Raiders for controversial tweet

    The family of George Floyd has issued a statement to thank the Las Vegas Raiders for their tweet of support despite the widespread backlash. Released through attorney Ben Crump, the statement was drafted by Philonise Floyd, George Floyd’s youngest brother, who was vocal throughout the trial.

  • Jewelry designer Kendra Scott is giving 50 moms $2,000 apiece: 'Every mom deserves the opportunity to put her mental health first'

    Jewelry designer Kendra Scott is giving 50 moms $2,000 apiece.

  • 'It's just traumatic as a parent': A mother discusses raising Black sons amid headlines of police brutality

    Yoga and mediation teacher Rebeckah Price discusses why she had "the talk" with her son Jahbril about safety and threats from the police.

  • 10 Things in Politics: Chuck Schumer's legacy is at stake

    And Biden is set to make a historic announcement this weekend.

  • Man shot at central Fresno motel, police searching for suspect

    Fresno police are searching for the suspect who shot a man at a motel in central Fresno on Thursday morning.

  • PLUG ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2021 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Plug Power Inc. Limited Shareholders

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2021) - The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.Class Period: November 9, 2020 and March 1, 2021Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 7, 2021Learn more about your recoverable losses in PLUG:http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/plug-power-inc-loss-submission-form?id=15078&from=5The filed complaint alleges that Plug Power Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements ...

  • Senate Republicans unveil a $568 billion infrastructure package that would keep the Trump tax cuts

    The plan would set up user-fees to tax people rather than corporations. Democrats are likely to oppose it since it's a quarter of Biden's proposal.

  • A Week In Dayton, OH, On A $32,175 Salary

    Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last dollar.Today: a development associate who makes $32,175 per year and spends some of her money this week on bed restraints. Occupation: Development AssociateIndustry: Non-Profit DevelopmentAge: 23Location: Dayton, OHSalary: $32,175Net Worth: $6,945 total. $2,325 in savings and $5,270 in a mutual fund investment account my grandfather created for me when I was young and adds money for birthdays/Christmas in lieu of gifts. Minus debt.Debt: $650 to my parents for a car repair (interest-free)Paycheck Amount (biweekly): $1,002Pronouns: She/herMonthly ExpensesRent: $0 (I live with my parents)Spotify Premium: $10.74Netflix and Hulu: $0, mooch off parentsDisney+ and HBO: $0, mooch off brotherSavings: $400-$800 depending on the month Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?In the suburb I grew up in, everyone went to college after high school so I always knew I would follow that path and never considered doing otherwise. I had really good grades and test scores in high school so the majority of my education was paid for by a large merit scholarship. I paid the remaining tuition for my first semester with my savings from high school because I wanted to contribute to my own education. My parents paid for the subsequent semesters. I’m very thankful to have graduated with no student loans and I recognize my privilege. Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?My parents never really educated me about personal finance. It probably didn’t help that my mom was not involved in my family’s finances and she is the parent I spent the majority of my time with. The one thing I remember is my mom often telling me that it is better to spend more on a quality item than to get the cheapest option and have it be poor quality. What was your first job and why did you get it?I started babysitting and dog sitting when I was 13 so I could start saving for my future. This is how I was able to pay for my first semester of college out of pocket. I never spent the money I made. When I was 16, I got a job working in the cafeteria of a retirement home but had to quit after a few months because of a medical emergency. When I was 18, I started working at an escape room and continued working there for over three years. Did you worry about money growing up?All the time. My family was not “struggling,” we were solidly upper-middle-class, but I was hyper-aware of how much my existence cost my parents. My extracurricular activities and medical bills were expensive and I was constantly reminded of this and experienced a great deal of guilt surrounding these costs. Do you worry about money now?Until very recently, yes. When I met my partner, she had been working full-time at her career-job for two years and I was working part-time in retail. It was really hard for me to keep up with our shared lifestyle on my income and I would occasionally borrow money from my parents to pay for our dates. After I got my first full-time job three months ago, I immediately paid my parents back everything I had borrowed and started saving aggressively while also being able to afford myself a much better lifestyle. I still worry about money but not as much. At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?I am still not financially responsible for myself. Not even close. All of my basic needs are met by my parents. I’m very comfortable with this for the present moment because it gives me the ability to save large chunks of my income. I know that even once I move out, I could always rely on my parents if I needed something. Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.My grandfather created a mutual fund for me, as previously stated. Day One 7 a.m. — My alarm goes off and I scroll on TikTok for about half an hour before finally getting out of bed. Breakfast is a plain bagel with globs of butter. We got heaps of snow so I spend a solid 10 minutes scraping my car before I’m finally on the road by 8:50. I listen to my favorite personal finance podcast, She’s On The Money as I drive to work. 11 a.m. — I eat some cauliflower and a Larabar before my noon staff meeting because I know I will get way too hungry if I wait until it’s over. The staff meeting runs smoothly but I get caught up with work after so I don’t get around to lunch until 1:30. Lunch consists of a frozen chicken and broccoli alfredo bowl, a green juice, and animal crackers. 3 p.m. — I fill my 24oz tumbler with water and add two packets of crystal light with caffeine. I don’t like coffee and these packets have really helped me curb my Starbucks spending. 4:30 p.m. — I leave work a bit early because I’m ahead on hours for the week. I decided to give up weekday shopping for Lent so I’ve been eagerly anticipating Friday so I can get some errands done. I’m not super religious, but I do like the idea of setting a 40-day goal. Plus the Catholic guilt certainly helps me stick to it. As I park to go to the thrift store, I realize I have to pee but the Goodwill doesn’t have a bathroom. I go into a coffee shop in the same plaza and ask to use the bathroom. I’m proud of myself for resisting the urge to be polite and buy something. I’m sure this barista doesn’t really care anyway. I’m here on a mission to get my brother’s birthday gifts. I pick out three sweaters and a shirt for him and can’t resist picking up an early 2000s mini bag for myself. $26.61 5:45 p.m. — The next stop is a resale clothing store. I’m selling six things, half of which are my girlfriends. I try on a matching sweatsuit I saw posted on the store’s Instagram and it’s divine. The original price is $20 but I have a $10 off rewards coupon plus I get $21.72 for the items I sold, so I apply my coupon and do an exchange which gets me the sweatsuit for free plus $11 in cash. I Venmo my girlfriend, M., $7.62 for the items that were hers. 6:30 p.m. — My mom orders pizza and breadsticks for dinner. It’s delicious and I certainly enjoy all the free meals I get living with my parents. We watch an episode of Selling Sunset while we eat and then she heads to bed. I call M. and we talk for about an hour. After we hang up I watch mindless YouTube. 1 a.m. — I haven’t stayed up this late in months. I end up on the ThredUP app looking for a pair of jeans. I recently ripped the seat out of one of my two pairs of work jeans and I’ve been looking for a replacement. I’m not the hugest fan of ThredUP, but since I stopped buying new clothing altogether about two years ago, I will check ThredUP when I can’t find something in a brick-and-mortar thrift store. Their return policy is kind of shady, there is a $1.99 restocking fee and if you want a refund instead of store credit there are more fees. I decide on a pair of Land’s End denim. My total with shipping and tax is $40.90 but I have a credit for $13.05 from a previous return so I only end up spending $28.85. I need sleep. I put on some ASMR to help me get there. $28.85 Daily Total: $55.46 Day Two 10 a.m. — Late start because I was up so late. I put on the astrology crewneck M. got me for Valentine’s Day. My dad brings home donuts from a local pastry shop for breakfast. I pack an overnight bag to go visit M. for the weekend. She lives about an hour away so we only really see each other on the weekends and tend to do a lot of overnights to make the trip worth it. Never have I ever met a lesbian couple that isn’t at least a little bit long distance. On the road by noon. I pick up some yellow roses for M. at Kroger. $9.62 1 p.m. — As I’m getting off the interstate, I see a homeless man and give him a dollar ($1). I meet M. at her apartment and we head out to start our day together. We go to Cane’s for lunch and she buys. We stop at Target and I get tech wipes, a pair of blue light glasses, and organic menstrual pads and liners. ($19.65). I get Starbucks there for myself and M. but my app is already loaded so it doesn’t cost anything. $20.65 4 p.m. — We stop at Bath & Body Works and I get myself five pocket hand sanitizers and a candle for my mom because there’s a good sale ($25.82). We hit up a few more stores and eventually end up at a local bookstore. M. buys me an astrology book as a gift (she’s so good to me) and I get us coffee and muffins from the coffee store inside ($13.75). $39.57 7:30 p.m. — We decide to go to Ikea to look for a new bookcase for me. I find one I like but it’s out of stock. I get M. a milk frother and myself one of the rainbow shopping bags and a bucket hat made out of an Ikea bag that I definitely don’t need but lizard brain said “get it” ($10.62). M. and I drive through Skyline for dinner and I pay. She’s a cheap date, our total is ($10.77). $21.39 9 p.m. — We stop at a sex toy store to look for bed restraints and we find a set we like. This is something M. and I have been wanting to try out for a while. I also pick up a pink lace bra from their lingerie section and a novelty rainbow test tube shot glass set for M. since she is a scientist. I drop $85.19. When I get home I realize the bra is was way too small and I FaceTime my friend to see if she wants it and she does. M. and I turn on Survivor in bed and I fall asleep by midnight. $85.19 Daily Total: $176.42 Day Three 7 a.m. — M. and I always tend to inadvertently wake up early during our sleepover weekends. I drift in and out of sleep until about 9 then after breakfast (frozen mini breakfast sandwiches and yogurt) and a shower, we have sex for a few hours before driving down the road to get some lunch. We go to our favorite local pizza place, M. has a $5 off coupon but I pay. It’s $11.16 for two slices of za and two breadsticks plus tip. We eat at M.’s apartment then head back out. $11.16 1:30 p.m. — M. needs a piece of plywood to replace some broken slats in her bed so we stop in Lowe’s. She grabs some new knobs for her dresser as well. Then we drive-thru Dunkin. I get a refresher and M. gets cold brew. She pays. 2:30 p.m. — We stop at an abandoned mall we have been wanting to check out. It’s massive and has really cool early aughts nostalgia vibes. The best part about a mall with no stores is I can’t spend any money, something I seem to be doing a lot of this weekend. 4 p.m. — Our next stop is Home Goods where I get a pack of 35 hangers for my mom. She Venmos me for them immediately. M. needs to make a return at Target, and after making a lap around the store, I get us Starbucks. I need to reload my card and I add $10. It’s rare M. and I go a weekend without going to Target at least twice. And we can’t go to Target without getting Starbucks apparently. $10 6 p.m. — After M. and I watch another episode of Survivor, it’s time for me to head home. Goodbyes are really hard for us, even when we know we will see each other again in a week. I make it home, heat up a can of SpaghettiOs for dinner, watch some more YouTube, and read in bed (City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert) before shutting my eyes at 10. Daily Total: $21.16 Day Four 8:30 a.m. — I overslept this morning! Ack! I have a microwavable breakfast sandwich and a slice of apple pie ala mode for breakfast because I believe every meal deserves to be punctuated with dessert. Despite oversleeping, I’m the first one at the office when I arrive at 10. 1 p.m. — I heat up a Trader Joe’s baked ziti and graze on carrots, broccoli, yogurt, pretzels, cheese, a smoothie, kombucha, and a cupcake for the remainder of the day. I get very hungry at work so I pack a lot of food and eat it in small bursts throughout the day. 7 p.m. — Wow! I stayed at work much later than I intended. I hate “hustle culture,” but I definitely fall prey to attaching my value to my productivity. I’m working on a huge social media campaign that is quite time-consuming. I’m the head of social media so this workload was self-imposed, but I’m hoping the return will be worth it. 7:30 p.m. — I clean the kitchen for my mom and make myself butternut squash ravioli with tomato basil sauce courtesy of Trader Joe’s. I start season 3 of Good Trouble then get ready for bed. I recently decided to start doing a more elaborate skincare routine, more so for self-care rather than actually wanting to change anything about my skin. Yves Rocher riche creme cleanser, some sort of Tarte serum (it was a gift), Trader Joe’s eye cream, Trader Joe’s gel moisturizer, and Burt’s Bees night cream. Read in bed until 10:30. Daily Total: $0 Day Five 8 a.m. — Oversleep again, but not quite as drastically. Same breakfast as yesterday. Variation of the same skincare routine but with a different cleanser from SheaMoisture, Burt’s Bees acne spot treatment (smells like licorice), and the Burt’s Bees day lotion. Arrive to work at 10 but I am not the first one here so no brownie points for me. 12 p.m. — My lunches are essentially the same every day but the frozen entrees change. Today it’s Trader Joe’s mac and cheese. I know I gave up shopping for lent but I am a very bad Catholic so I cave and buy a barely-used Glossier milky jelly cleanser from a Facebook buy-sell group for only $10. Sorry, Jesus, but that’s a really good deal. $10 4:15 p.m. — It’s a much calmer day today at work and since I worked late yesterday, I decide to reward myself and leave early. I stop at Trader Joe’s (can you tell I like Trader Joe’s?) and get bread, milk, sour cream, and apples for my family. I don’t pay for any groceries while living at home so I swipe my mom’s card. I head across the street to Kroger to get the remainder of my groceries — kombucha, frozen burritos, pretzels, trash bags, and nicotine lozenges for my mom. She quit vaping a few months ago and I am so proud of her! 5:30 p.m. — I stop at the resell store again to sell a fleece jacket that my mom got as a promotional item with her skincare order. It’s cute, it just didn’t fit either of us. She lets me keep the $4.88 that the store gives me for it. 6:45 p.m. — My brother comes home (he moved out a few months ago) so my mom makes enchiladas for the family. She informs me they will be way too spicy for me so I make a quesadilla with cheese, corn, and black beans. It’s a weird combo, but it works. I convince my brother to watch one of my favorite movies, Sorry to Bother You, with me because I know he will love it and he does. Trader Joe’s dark chocolate peanut butter cups and cheap rosé accompany the film. Skincare, read, and bed by 10:30. Daily Total: $10 Day Six 7 a.m. — I did not oversleep but somehow am still running late? Breakfast is the same sandwich with a different slice of pie. Make it to the office a little before 10 just in time to greet my volunteer. I get her set up with tasks for the day and head upstairs to my office. 12:30 p.m. — Today’s entree is a Trader Joe’s Indian Butter Chicken and it’s the best one yet! It’s been a relatively slow day but I’m knocking things off my to-do list. The big social media campaign I’ve been working on is practically finished so that feels good. 2:30 p.m. — I have a Zoom call set up with a friend from college who needs to interview someone who works at a non-profit for her class. I love talking about my job plus catching up with her is so nice. 4 p.m. — I have a meeting with a community partner who is hosting a drive for us to pick up collection barrels. This is the most high-profile community partnership I have worked on so far and I’m very excited. 5:30 p.m. — I drive to Kroger after work to get all-purpose flour, frozen breakfast sandwiches, and a few Bird’s Eye frozen veggie pasta steamer bags. So yummy and the pasta is made entirely from veggies and it’s grain-free. Definitely check out if you are on a restricted diet. Again, I use mom’s card to pay for groceries. I call M. from the parking lot and we end up talking for several hours. I get emotional thinking about how a lot of my friends have moved or are about to move out of state, which is something I’m sure a lot of twenty-somethings can relate to. When I get home around 8, I’m too blue for a proper dinner but I manage to eat a slice of sweet potato pie and drink a smoothie. Daily Total: $0 Day Seven 8 a.m. — Surprise surprise! I overslept! There is currently a hole in my ceiling that was cut out to inspect for mold that is finally being repaired today (it’s been there for like two months) so I make sure my room is tidy enough for the worker to be able to do his job. I skip the pie and just have a breakfast sandwich. M. sent me a $5 Starbucks gift card with a koala saying “Hang in There” when I was sad last night so I use that to mobile order a pink drink from Starbucks which I pick up on my way to the office. I arrive at 10:15. Oof. I’m glad my workplace is flexible on arrival/departure times, I know my late mornings wouldn’t fly elsewhere. 12 p.m. — Due to my lack of pie, I’m hungry by noon. Veggie mac and cheese purchased last night is my entree today and I graze on the same snacks as always throughout the day. 5:15 p.m. — I leave work and get stuck in some nasty traffic. Thankfully, I have my finance podcast to keep me occupied during the extra-long commute. I quickly run inside, change out of my work clothes and into the sweatsuit I got earlier in the week, eat a cheese stick, and gulp down a glass of water. Today is my first day volunteering at a non-profit supporting trans folks and I’m already running late due to traffic. I make it to the volunteer site by 6:25 and get to work. We finish sorting all the donations by 7:40. 8:30 p.m. — After talking to M. for a bit in the parking lot, I head into Walgreens to pick up Zzzquil for my mom, I get two packs because there is a sale, plus a L’Oreal toner for me and a pack of peanut M&Ms for my mom. I put it all on her card. I also buy myself nuggets, fries, and a frosty from Wendy’s using her card (with permission, of course). I am going to take advantage of the luxuries of living at home as long as I can. I watch another episode of Good Trouble while I eat. Before going to bed, I check my bank account and see that my direct deposit hit so I send my mom $100 on Venmo to go towards the car repair mentioned previously. I skip my skincare routine and reading and am in bed by 11:15. $100 Daily Total: $100 Money Diaries are meant to reflect an individual’s experience and do not necessarily reflect Refinery29’s point of view. Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity or harmful behavior.The first step to getting your financial life in order is tracking what you spend — to try on your own, check out our guide to managing your money every day. For more money diaries, click here.Do you have a Money Diary you’d like to share? Submit it with us here.Have questions about how to submit or our publishing process? Read our Money Diaries FAQ doc here or email us here. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?A Week In Brooklyn, NY, On A $116,000 SalaryA Week In Philadelphia, PA, On A $54,000 SalaryA Week In St. Paul, MN, On A $58,000 Salary

  • Lincoln Project’s new nickname for Ted Cruz goes viral

    ‘Fat Wolverine’ trends on Twitter after Texas senator blasts liberal Democrats for proposing to expand Supreme Court

  • India is putting oxygen tankers on special express trains as hospitals run out of supplies for COVID-19 patients

    Indian Railways is calling the project "Oxygen Express" as it brings oxygen to the states of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

  • Arizona lawmaker uses racist language, demands Black colleague be ‘sat down’ in clash over voting rights bill

    State representative Travis Grantham used term ‘coloured people’ during clash

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls AOC a ‘scared little girl’ as she badgers her to debate Green New Deal

    Controversial Republican says New York progressive ‘doesn’t know anything about the economy or economics’

  • Police identify Mojave desert murder victims from 1980 cold case and link deaths to man in prison for other killings

    Woman’s search for biological parents leads police to identify victims

  • Donald Trump says LeBron James is ‘racist’ and dividing the United States

    NBA star says he deleted Ma’Khia Bryant tweet because it was ‘being used to create more hate’