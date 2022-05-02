Capitol riot panel requests information from 3 GOP lawmakers

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack by Donald Trump's supporters requested interviews with three Republican lawmakers, saying they have information about the planning of events that day.

  • Jan. 6 panel wants answers from GOP's Brooks, Biggs, Jackson

    Three more House Republicans received requests Monday to voluntarily appear before the congressional committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection and answer questions about their involvement in the effort to overturn Donald Trump's 2020 election loss. The committee sent letters to GOP Reps. Mo Brooks of Alabama, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Ronny Jackson of Texas — three members of the ultra-right House Freedom Caucus that have in recent years aligned themselves with Trump. The nine-member panel is asking for the members of Congress to testify about their involvement in meetings at the White House, direct conversations with then-President Trump as he sought to challenge his loss in the 2020 presidential election, and the planning and coordination of rallies on and before Jan. 6, 2021.

  • Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes

    Rioters who smashed their way into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, succeeded — at least temporarily — in delaying the certification of Joe Biden’s election to the White House. Hours before, Rep. Jim Jordan had been trying to achieve the same thing. Texting with then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, a close ally and friend, at nearly midnight on Jan. 5, Jordan offered a legal rationale for what President Donald Trump was publicly demanding — that Vice President Mike Pence, in his ceremonial role presiding over the electoral count, somehow assert the authority to reject electors from Biden-won states.

  • Special grand jury to investigate Trump in Fulton County

    A special grand jury will be chosen in Fulton County as part of an investigation into whether former President Donald Trump broke the law by pressuring Georgia officials to overturn the state's result in the 2020 election.

  • Trump election probe special grand jury selected in Atlanta

    A special grand jury was selected Monday for the investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. The investigation has been underway since early last year, and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis took this unusual step of requesting the special grand jury to help it along. The chief judge ordered the special grand jury to be seated for a period of up to a year, beginning Monday.

  • Capitol attack committee requests cooperation from key Republican trio

    Mo Brooks, Andy Biggs and Ronny Jackson receive letters as panel looks to establish extent of role in Trump’s bid to overturn election Ronny Jackson, the Texas congressman and Trump’s former doctor. Photograph: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images The House select committee investigating the US Capitol attack on Monday asked three Republican members of Congress to assist its inquiry, as it seeks to establish the extent of their roles in Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election. The panel sent

  • Trump election probe grand jury selected

    A special grand jury was selected Monday for the investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. (May 2)

