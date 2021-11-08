A Capitol riot suspect accused of attacking police during the insurrection fled the country and is now claiming asylum in Belarus

Police use tear gas around Capitol building where pro-Trump supporters riot and breached the Capitol on January 6. Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

A Capitol riot suspect accused of attacking police during the insurrection has fled the country and is now claiming asylum in Belarus.

Evan Neumann, 48, is on the FBI's most-wanted list in connection with the US Capitol riot on January 6.

Neumann faces six charges, including allegations of assaulting officers, obstructing law enforcement, knowingly entering the Capitol without permission, and violent conduct, according to documents filed by the U.S. district court.

But just a month after the court documents were filed, Neumann sold his California house and fled to Ukraine this summer to avoid arrest, ABC News reported.

He has since surfaced in Belarus, said to be the "last dictatorship in Europe."

Neumann appeared on Belarus state TV this weekend, according to the Moscow Times.

The man initially traveled to Italy in March, and made his way to Ukraine, where he rented an apartment for four months. He claims that Ukrainian security services were "following" him after two weeks, so he fled to Belarus.

A Belarus state TV presenter claimed that Neumann is being "persecuted by the U.S. government" in his interview, the Moscow Times reported.

