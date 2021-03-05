Capitol riot suspect complains in court that it's 'not fair' he's still in jail

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Catherine Garcia
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Richard Barnett, the Arkansas man who posed for pictures in the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, complained on Thursday that it is "not fair" he is still in jail while "everybody else who did things much worse are already home."

Barnett was arrested in January on federal charges of entering and remaining on restricted grounds, violent entry, and theft of public property, and has entered a plea of not guilty. On Thursday, he attended a virtual hearing before U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper, who announced Barnett would remain in jail until his next court date in May. That's when Barnett erupted, yelling this was "not fair" and adding, "I've been here for a month, they're going to set it for another month, and everybody else is getting out."

Barnett's attorney, Joseph D. McBride, told NBC News his client's "frustration stems from the fact that he is incarcerated pre-trial, despite lacking any criminal history, being gainfully employed, respected in his community, and in a stable relationship for over 20 years. Normally, facts like these are more than enough for an individual to fight their case from the outside." McBride also said because of the pandemic, he is restricted in how he can meet with Barnett, and wasn't able to clearly explain the court proceedings.

On the day of the riot, Barnett was photographed with his feet on Pelosi's desk and holding up an envelope with her name on it. During an interview with New York Times reporter Matthew Rosenberg, Barnett said he wrote Pelosi "a nasty note" and took one of her envelopes, but didn't steal it because he left behind a quarter on her desk.

More stories from theweek.com
Trump wants revenge on Alaska's Sen. Murkowski. His advisers think he won't follow through because the flight is too long.
7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearance
Trump inadvertently boosts Biden's stimulus messaging with another statement raging against McConnell

Recommended Stories

  • The 29 Best Bar Carts Under $500

    Guaranteed to look great in your Zoom happy hoursOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • ITV Wins Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Interview With Oprah

    ITV has won the rights to air Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s hotly anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey, Variety can reveal. The U.K. broadcaster edged out rivals such as Sky and Discovery for the coveted CBS primetime special, which marks the couple’s first official sit-down interview since splitting from the British Royal Family a year ago. […]

  • More NC Republicans switch parties following Capitol riot, impeachment trial

    Since the day of the Capitol riot, more than 15,000 NC Republicans switched parties, with 85% becoming unaffiliated.

  • Chance for Atletico to land knock-out blow in Madrid derby

    Atletico Madrid can move eight points clear of Real Madrid by beating their city rivals on Sunday in a much-anticipated derby that could go a long way to deciding La Liga's title race.

  • EXPLAINER: Why Ethiopia's deadly Tigray crisis is growing

    Ethiopia’s government is under growing pressure to allow the world to see firsthand what has occurred in its embattled Tigray region as its Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister rejects “partisan interventions.” Millions of dollars in aid to Ethiopia, a key security ally in the region, are at stake. Last month The Associated Press exposed the killing of an estimated 800 people in the city of Axum, citing several witnesses, and a week later Amnesty International reported “many hundreds” killed there, citing more than 40 witnesses.

  • Investors Are Giving Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) A Lot Of Credit For Future Execution

    Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is easily one of the most controversial companies in the world right now. Most either love it, or hate it. To reach its bold targets and justify its current price, perfect execution is key.

  • Man accused of QAnon vandalism at 'America's Stonehenge'

    Police have made an arrest following a 15-month-long investigation into vandalism at a group of rock configurations in New Hampshire called “America's Stonehenge." Mark Russo, 51, of Swedesboro, New Jersey, has been charged with one count of felony criminal mischief, accused of defacing the stone in Salem in September 2019. Police said the rock tablet appeared to have been damaged by a power tool.

  • Live stimulus updates: Kamala Harris breaks Senate tie to begin debate on Joe Biden's COVID stimulus bill

    “It’s time to move forward with this legislation which will be one of the largest antipoverty bills in recent history,” Sen. Chuck Schumer said.

  • Pelosi: National Guard should stay long as needed

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the National Guard troops protecting the Capitol should stay as long as they are needed amid a new threat of another mob attack. (March 4)

  • What all those fake commercials in 'WandaVision' are really telling us

    Each commercial in the Disney+ series has revealed key information about what's really going on. Before the finale, read our guide to what they mean.

  • Wendy’s Will Give You A Free 10-Piece Chicken Nugget Right Now And It’s So Easy To Get

    It's that easy!!!

  • U.S officials have met Yemen's Houthis as Washington seeks end to war - sources

    Senior U.S. officials have held a first direct meeting with officials from the Iran-aligned Houthi movement that controls Yemen's capital, two sources familiar with the matter said, as the new U.S. administration pushes to end a six-year war. The discussions, which have not been officially made public by either side, took place in the Omani capital Muscat on Feb. 26 between U.S. Yemen envoy Timothy Lenderking and the Houthis' chief negotiator Mohammed Abdusalam, the sources said.

  • Wall Street drops as tech stocks tumble

    The Nasdaq ended sharply lower on Wednesday after investors sold high-flying technology shares and pivoted to sectors that stand to benefit from an economic recovery.The Dow and S&P 500 also fell.. with Microsoft, Apple and Amazon weighing on the S&P more than any other stocks. Meanwhile, government bond yields ticked higher -- reflecting investors' optimism about the economy, but hurting growth stocks, which have relied on easy money borrowing to fuel their rise.JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade says investors are weighing the impact of higher bond yields and what they mean for stocks. "I think where we’re really heading is people trying to figure out what to do right now and what I mean by that is you saw the sharp increase in bond yields over the past few weeks and at the same time, what’s been tough for people to figure out is that there have been many days where bond yields are higher and so are stocks. Or bond yields go lower and so do stocks. That’s not a normal relationship. So what that tells me is that there is an adjustment of assets." While tech fell, travel stocks, including American Airlines and Carnival Cruises, jumped more than 3%Meanwhile Lyft bucked the tech trend, rising more than 8% after the ride-sharing company reported strong February ride figures and said it’s seeing ride-sharing recover sooner than expected.Its optimism also helped lift shares of its rival, Uber.

  • 9 of the Best Outdoor Rugs That Literally Ground Any Space

    High-traffic areas are about to meet their matchOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • ‘Textbook voter suppression’: How Trump’s stolen election lies are shaping the future of democracy

    Republicans in 43 states have introduced more than 250 bills restricting voting rights, underscoring urgency in Congress to pass sweeping elections legislation, Alex Woodward reports

  • Kremlin shrugs off impact of U.S./EU sanctions, but pledges retaliation

    The Kremlin on Wednesday played down the impact of sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union over Moscow's treatment of opposition politician Alexei Navalny, but said it would retaliate with reciprocal measures. In President Joe Biden's most direct challenge yet to the Kremlin, the United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions to punish Russia for what it described as Moscow's attempt to poison Navalny with a nerve agent last year.

  • Police bolster security at US Capitol as QAnon theory claims Trump will become president March 4

    It's unclear how many QAnon supporters believe the March 4 inauguration theory. The House canceled its Thursday session as a precaution.

  • Fox Sports reportedly gave Skip Bayless a $32 million contract to keep him from going back to ESPN

    Skip Bayless is reportedly staying at Fox Sports for a reported $8 million per year after ESPN pursued him with offers in the same salary range.

  • A New Orleans police officer groomed and raped a 14-year-old girl he was assigned to take to a rape kit exam, a lawsuit alleges

    The lawsuit alleges the officer began grooming the girl as they sat in the waiting room of a New Orleans children's hospital.

  • Man pictured with feet on Pelosi's desk yells at judge: "It's not fair"

    The Arkansas man who was pictured with his feet on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk during the Jan. 6 insurrection had an outburst in court Thursday, yelling at the judge and his own lawyers that it isn't "fair" he is still in jail, KNWA reports. Background: Richard Barnett, 60, has been asking to be freed on bond since he was arrested days after the attack at the Capitol, per the New York Times. Barnett lost his patience after D.C. District Court Judge Christopher Cooper continued his trial until May 4.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.“I’ve been here a long time … another month … It’s not fair,” Barnett said, per KNWA. “You’re letting everyone else out, I need help,”He has pled not guilty to charges of aiding and abetting, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, parading or demonstrating in a Capitol building, and theft of government property.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.