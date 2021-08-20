A Capitol riot suspect could be sent back to jail after he broke pretrial-release rules by watching Mike Lindell's 'cyber symposium'

A scene from the Capitol riot. AP Photo

Douglas Jensen had been banned from accessing the internet as part of his pretrial release.

Now he could be sent back to jail after prosecutors said he watched election conspiracy theory videos.

Jensen also admitted to spending two days watching Mike Lindell's "cyber symposium."

A Capitol riot suspect could be sent back to jail after prosecutors said he broke pretrial-release rules by watching conspiracy-theory videos on his phone, including Mike Lindell's "cyber symposium," an event where the MyPillow CEO spread baseless election conspiracy theories.

Douglas Jensen is awaiting trial on several federal charges relating to the January 6 insurrection, where he was photographed in front of police officers breaking into the Capitol in a QAnon T-shirt.

Jensen had spent months in jail following his arrest but was released under strict conditions in July after his attorney claimed he was "deceived" by the QAnon movement and fed a "pack of lies" about election fraud by former President Donald Trump.

Those conditions included a ban on accessing the internet and on learning the passcodes to any internet-connected devices owned by his family members.

According to a filing published Thursday, prosecutors said a court officer discovered Jensen in his garage streaming videos on his iPhone from the video-sharing platform Rumble.

They said Jensen subsequently admitted to possessing the iPhone and spending two days watching Lindell's "cyber symposium," where numerous speakers peddled conspiracy theories that one cybersecurity expert described as "garbage."

Prosecutors said that Jensen should therefore have his pretrial release revoked and be returned to jail.

They argued that his determination to keep watching conspiracy theories proved that he had not changed, as he claimed when he disavowed QAnon at his bond hearing, and "that his alleged epiphany inside the D.C. Jail was merely self-advocacy."

"Jensen managed to violate one of the most difficult-to-enforce conditions in the most egregious way imaginable," the filing read, which was previously reported by BuzzFeed News.

"He has proven that not even six months in jail will deter him from returning to the conspiracy theories that led him to commit an assault against a federal officer on January 6, 2021," it said.

"Contrary to what Jensen claimed at his bond hearing, he is still very much bought into QAnon's 'pack of lies.'"

Jensen is due to submit a response to the filing next week, BuzzFeed News reported.

