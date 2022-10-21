Capitol riot suspect enters not guilty plea

Oct. 21—The Meadville man charged by the FBI last month for allegedly assaulting a U.S. Capitol police officer with a bike rack during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot has pleaded not guilty.

Mikhail Edward Slye, 32, entered pleas of not guilty to all charges via a video conference call Thursday with U.S. District Magistrate Robin Meriweather during Slye's initial appearance in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia.

Slye is accused of throwing a bike rack-type barrier to intentionally trip a Capitol police officer as the officer and his team were attempting to rescue two officers caught in the crowd just outside the Capitol, according to a criminal complaint filed by the FBI in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. After sustaining injuries in his fall, the officer regained his footing and continued his efforts to locate the two officers stranded among the rioters, according to the complaint.

Slye is charged with felonies for allegedly assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers and for allegedly interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder.

He also faces six misdemeanor charges for entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds; physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Slye remains free on bail, which includes he be supervised by and report to the court's Pretrial Services department; that he avoid contact with people who may be victims or witnesses in the case; that he not possess narcotics; and that he report any additional contacts with law enforcement.

He faces a preliminary hearing on the charges Oct. 28 before U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

