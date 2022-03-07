Capitol riot suspect glares at witnesses as first jury trial over insurrection wraps up

Andrew Naughtie and Gustaf Kilander
·5 min read

The trial of a Texas man who threatened to kill his own family members if they turned him in for his part in the Capitol riot has wrapped up as the jury starts their deliberations.

Guy Wesley Reffitt, the first 6 January defendant to be tried by a jury, is one of hundreds of Trump supporters who have been arrested since they were spotted on camera at the Capitol on 6 January 2021. As per an affidavit from an FBI special agent, the 49-year-old Mr Reffitt was formally identified from video shot at the west front of the Capitol during the riot.

Easily recognisable in his hulking blue jacket, padded vest and helmet equipped with a GoPro camera, he can be seen in the footage – which was broadcast on Fox News – flushing his eyes out with what seems to be a bottle of water.

Among the charges he faces are civil disorder; obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; and hindering communication through physical force or threat of physical force.

Mr Reffitt is notorious for two things: the fact that he has pleaded not guilty to the five counts brought against him, and the fact that he allegedly threatened to kill his own children if they turned him in.

The prosecution indicated on Monday morning that they will not call upon Mr Reffitt’s youngest daughter to testify. The Department of Justice rested their case shortly before noon. Mr Refitt’s lawyer said the defence would call no witnesses.

The first witness to take the stand on Monday was US Capitol Police Sgt Adam DesCamp. He said 6 January was the first time ever that the agency used its less-than-lethal weapons, WUSA9 reported.

Sgt DesCamp said he saw Mr Reffitt tell another officer: “Don’t be a traitor.”

WUSA9 reported that every time a witness identified Mr Reffitt, he removed his mask and looked at them. Sgt DesCamp said police had to deploy a pepper spray canister the size of a “fire extinguisher” against Mr Reffitt.

While Sgt DesCamp testified that Mr Reffitt didn’t assault any officers, he said he made “implied” threats.

“Mr Reffitt did not threaten you, did he?” defence attorney William Welch asked.

“It was implied, ‘You can’t stop us all.’ No direct threats,’” Mr DesCamp said, according to WUSA9.

“But, Mr Reffitt didn’t listen when he was told to get back?” Mr Welch asked.

“Correct,” Mr DesCamp said. He added to Assistant US Attorney Risa Berkower that members of the crowd led by Mr Reffitt did assault officers, including himself.

USCP Sgt Matthew Flood told the court that the mob would fill in behind Mr Reffitt every time he stepped forward.

As recorded in the affidavit, it was Mr Reffitt’s son Jackson who contacted the FBI to alert them not just to his alleged behaviour during the riot, but numerous threats he made to his family after returning from Washington, DC.

According to the FBI, when Mr Reffitt’s wife said he could not make oblique death threats to his own children, he told her “words to the effect of, ‘he was trying to protect the family, and if someone was a traitor then that’s what’s going to happen’.”

Mr Reffitt’s son has since expressed concern that his father may have been further radicalised in jail while awaiting trial, housed as he is in a wing of Washington’s Central Detention Facility that is home to numerous other self-proclaimed “patriots” awaiting criminal proceedings over the riot. (These prisoners and the conditions in which they’re being housed have become a cause celebre for certain hardline Republican members of Congress.)

Responding to a letter his father wrote from prison reiterating that he did not regret his actions on 6 January, the younger Mr Reffitt told VICE News: “Honestly, it made me feel worse about my decision, only because I feel like I pushed him in a more extreme direction. I made him more enthusiastic about what he’s done.”

Before the riot, Mr Reffitt was already moving in extreme circles as a member of the militia-style “Texas Three Percenters”, a local iteration of the wider Three Percenters movement, which takes its name from the notion that only 3 per cent of the population of the colonial US took arms against the British in the War of Independence.

Mr Reffitt reportedly joined the group as he became angrier and angrier at the Black Lives Matter protests that spread across the US in 2020. The ragtag “militia” is small rather than national in scope. As the government affidavit writes: “While many independent or multi-state militia groups incorporate III% in their unit names, the term is less indicative of membership in a single overarching group than it is representative of a common belief in the notion that a small force with a just cause can overthrow a tyrannical government if armed and prepared.”

Nonetheless, according to prosecutors, Mr Reffitt had bold ambitions for 6 January, taking a disassembled firearm with him. Several days later, he allegedly told others in his group: “We had thousands of weapons and fired no rounds yet showed numbers. The next time we will not be so cordial.”

Mr Reffitt’s defence claimed that he did not enter the Capitol, and according to the Washington Post, have described him as someone with “a bit of an ego” who likes to brag. What the jury will think when shown a montage of footage and given the testimony of his family members remains to be seen.

Recommended Stories

  • Woman wanted as person of interest in homicide was spotted at a Fresno bar, cops say

    A welfare check led authorities to a dead man, detectives said.

  • Prosecutors rest case against man in 1st Capitol riot trial

    Federal prosecutors on Monday finished presenting testimony against a Texas man who is the first person to be tried on charges related to the riot at the U.S. Capitol last year. Guy Wesley Reffitt told U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich that he won't be testifying at his trial on charges that he stormed the Capitol while armed with a holstered handgun and interfered with police. After prosecutors rested their case, defense attorney William Welch said he didn't plan to call any defense witnesses.

  • Jury to decide fate of U.S. Capitol rioter as bellwether trial ends

    U.S. federal prosecutors on Monday are expected to make closing arguments in the first jury trial of someone charged with joining in the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters. Justice Department lawyers will wrap up their case against Guy Reffitt of Texas, the first of some 750 people charged with joining in the riot to face trial in Washington. The charges against Reffitt include carrying a semi-automatic handgun while on Capitol grounds and obstructing justice by threatening his children with harm if they reported him to authorities.

  • Possible Russia oil embargo drives US outreach to Venezuela

    Senior U.S. officials secretly traveled to Venezuela over the weekend in a bid to unfreeze hostile relations with Vladimir Putin’s top ally in Latin America, a top oil exporter whose re-entry into U.S. energy markets could mitigate the fallout at the pump from a possible oil embargo on Russia. The surprise visit came together after months of quiet backchannelling by intermediaries — American lobbyists, Norwegian diplomats and international oil executives — who have been pushing for Biden to revisit the failed “maximum pressure” campaign to unseat Maduro he inherited from the Trump administration.

  • High court narrows reach of law targeting career criminals

    The Supreme Court on Monday narrowed the reach of a federal law that strengthens penalties for career criminals found to illegally have a gun. The high court was ruling in the case of a man a lower court classified as a career criminal after counting the man’s burglary of 10 different public storage units on a single evening as 10 separate offenses. The man's 10 burglary convictions should have been treated as one event rather than separate crimes when considering whether he qualified for a stiffened sentence under the federal Armed Career Criminal Act, the justices concluded.

  • William Husel trial updates: Trinity Health executive denies framing doctor for murder

    Here is the latest from the murder trial of the former doctor accused of hastening the deaths of 14 of his patients.

  • Naming and shaming Russia not part of pope's diplomatic playbook, experts say

    Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Pope Francis has called out "those who make war", condemned violation of international law, spoken of people "oppressed by bombs and fear" and lamented Ukraine as a "martyred country". But he has shied away from publicly using the words "Russia" or "invasion" in speaking publicly of the conflict, making him one of the few world leaders not to do so. On Sunday he came closest to pointing a finger directly at Russia by implicitly rejecting Moscow's use of the term "special military operation" for its invasion of Ukraine.

  • U.S. adopts rules easing path to green cards for abused, neglected minors

    U.S. immigration authorities released new policies on Monday that will make it easier for immigrant minors who are victims of parental abuse and neglect to qualify for green cards, finalizing changes first proposed more than a decade ago. The rules from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) expand the pool of individuals who are eligible for "special immigrant juvenile" (SIJ) status and clarify the types of evidence that must be submitted to support an application. The program created in 1990 allows immigrants under 21 to apply for permanent residency in the United States if a state court determines that they need protection and that returning to their home countries would be unsafe.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene sparks anger by calling veteran Vindman ‘clueless’ and a ‘clown’ in Ukraine row

    Rachel Vindman responds: ‘We all know you are crazy stupid but why do you insist on telling us over and over?’

  • Voices: There’s an easy way to punish Putin and save Americans money. Republicans don’t like it

    If we made Big Oil pay right now, it would save Americans money at the gas pump and hit Russia where it hurts. But then the GOP wouldn’t be able to blame President Biden for high prices — and they wouldn’t be able to push their fossil fuel agendas either

  • Florida to recommend against COVID vaccines for healthy kids

    Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. “The Florida Department of Health is going to be the first state to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children,” Ladapo said at the end of the roundtable discussion.

  • Mark Meadows faces electoral fraud question over voter registration address

    Donald Trump’s last chief of staff reported to have registered using North Carolina mobile home at which he seems never to have lived Mark Meadows gave the address ‘where you physically live’ as a 14ft-by-62ft mobile home’, according to the New Yorker. Photograph: Patrick Semansky/AP Mark Meadows played a key role in supporting and advancing Donald Trump’s lie about widespread electoral fraud in his defeat by Joe Biden, but the former White House chief of staff may have committed such fraud hims

  • Monday's letters: Sarasota's tie to Russia, Trump at fault, governor's pouty performance

    The Sister Cities Association builds bridges of peace and understanding through exchanges in education, the arts, sports and economic development.

  • Voices: Putin’s war against Ukraine is not genocide – this is why we should not conflate the two

    There is no doubt Putin cares little about how many die for his cause, but this is not genocide, it is war

  • Florida teacher beaten and hospitalized after attack by 5-year-old student, police say

    A south Florida teacher was taken to the hospital last week after she was attacked by a 5-year-old student, leaving her "dazed" and "unresponsive," authorities

  • Ukraine Expert Alexander Vindman Humiliates Marjorie Taylor Greene With Brutal Fact Check

    The Republican member of Congress attempted to blame Russia's invasion of Ukraine on President Joe Biden, prompting a fiery Twitter exchange.

  • Their Time Served, Sex Offenders Are Kept in Prison in 'Cruel Catch-22'

    WASHINGTON — Angel Ortiz, in prison for robbery and attempted sexual abuse, had done his time. But before he could go free, a judge wrote, he faced “an unwinnable game of real-estate Battleship.” Ortiz was classified as a sex offender, and a New York law barred him from living within 1,000 feet of a school while on parole. Prison officials would not let him go until he identified a suitable address. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times They did almost nothing to help him. T

  • Death row inmate Oscar Franklin Smith set to be executed in Tennessee next month

    Oscar Franklin Smith of Nashville is one of five inmates on Tennessee death row scheduled to be executed this year.

  • Handyman arrested after woman's body found in septic tank in Jensen Beach

    Martin County Sheriff William Snyder says a Jensen Beach woman's handyman is behind bars after what is believed to be her body was found in the septic tank outside her home.

  • ‘No One Has Even Sent Condolences’: The Family of a Mentally Ill Man Who Was Sexually Abused and Killed In a Philadelphia Prison Files Lawsuit

    The city of Philadelphia is being sued by the family of Armani Faison, 35, a man raped and murdered by another inmate in his jail […]