The Capitol riot suspect pictured dangling from the Senate gallery has pleaded guilty and is ready to flip on others

The FBI used this picture in its documents against Josiah Colt. Feds say he joined people storming the Senate chamber at the Capitol on January 06, 2021. Win McNamee/Getty Images

A man pictured dangling from the Senate gallery has pleaded guilty in the Capitol riot, per reports.

Josiah Colt admitted to obstruction and will cooperate with feds against other accused rioters.

He was also pictured sitting in what he thought was Nancy Pelosi's chair, court documents say.

A man who was pictured dangling from the Senate gallery during the Capitol riot has pleaded guilty, and is willing to cooperate against other accused rioters, according to The Washington Post.

Josiah Colt, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, was facing up to five years in jail, but hopes to reduce that with his plea, the Post reported.

He admitted one count of obstruction, Law & Crime reported, in return for which prosecutions dropped several other charges.

Colt, 34 from Idaho, was accused of entering the Capitol on January 6, court documents seen by Insider say. He was identified by the FBI as the man pictured dangling from the Senate balcony.

Per the FBI, he later sat in what he believed was House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's chair. It actually belonged to then-Vice President Mike Pence.

He admitted bringing a pistol to DC, but said he left it in his hotel room on the day of the riot, The Post reported.

Another picture prosecutors say shows Josiah Colt in the Senate chamber at the Capitol on January 06, 2021. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Colt apologized in a statement to CBS2 News the next day, saying that he got "caught up in the moment."

"I said my peace then I helped a gentlemen get to safety that was injured then left," he wrote. He claimed he had tried to prevent other protesters from doing damage to the Capitol, which he called "sacred ground."

Colt has not admitted being part of any paramilitary group, but traveled to Washington DC with two other men the night before after crowdfunding for the trip, prosecutors say.

Case files show a Facebook post by one of his companions, Ronnie Sandlin, appearing to associate the men with the armed, far-right Boogaloo movement. A picture shows Colt masked and asleep with a gun in his hand, with a caption reading: "My fellow patriot Josiah Colt sleeping ready for the boogaloo Jan 6th."

Boogaloo is also used as a slang term for violent uprising. Colt commented underneath "Ready for any battle," with a laughing-crying emoji.

Colt denies any association with paramilitary movements and said in court that the post was a joke, according to Law & Crime, which cited him as saying: "Taken out of context, it looks worse than it is."

Colt was turned in by a family member who tipped off the FBI and confirmed he was the man in the pictures, prosecutors say.

