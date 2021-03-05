The Capitol riot suspect pictured with his feet on a desk in Pelosi's office had a tantrum in court, yelling 'it's not fair' that he's been jailed

Court documents identified this man as Richard "Bigo" Barnett inside the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on January 6. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Richard Barnett, accused of invading Nancy Pelosi's office at the US Capitol, had a court meltdown.

He yelled "it's not fair" in protest at his pretrial detention, calling it "a bunch of crap."

The self-described white nationalist will have to file a new bail hearing.

Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

A Capitol riot suspect who was pictured putting his feet up on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office had a meltdown in court, yelling "it's not fair!" at having to stay in jail, according to reports.

Richard "Bigo" Barnett, a self-described white nationalist, had the outburst during a Thursday hearing in which he made it clear he didn't think he should be in jail ahead of his trial, The Daily Beast's Pilar Melendez reported.

Court documents identified Barnett as the man pictured several times at the Capitol riot on January 6, both in Pelosi's office and outside, holding a letter that appeared to belong to her.

Pictures show him lounging on an office chair, taking selfies with his feet up, and waving a letter around.

Supporters of President Donald Trump inside Pelosi's office on January 6. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

According to court documents, later that day outside the Capitol he talked to a reporter about the letter, saying: "I did not steal it. I bled on it because they were macing me and I couldn't f---ing see so I figured I am in her office."

"I got blood on her office," he is reported to have said. "I put a quarter on her desk even though she ain't f---ing worth it. And I left her a note on her desk that says 'Nancy, Bigo was here, you B----.'"

A screenshot used by prosecutors in Barnett's trial, identifying him as the man waving a letter belonging to Pelosi outside the Capitol on January 6. Department of Justice

He has been charged on numerous counts, including entering restricted grounds with a weapon, violent entry and disorderly conduct, and theft.

Many people accused of joining the riot have been allowed to await trial at home, as The Daily Beast noted. But prosecutors have argued for Barnett's pretrial detention, saying he was pictured carrying a stun gun and attempted to evade law enforcement after the events.

Story continues

He wasn't happy at his Thursday hearing. "They're dragging this out," he reportedly yelled. "They're letting everyone else out. It's not fair!"

Scott MacFarlane, a reporter for NBC News, also witnessed the meltdown. "WOAH," he tweeted.

"This has been a bunch of crap," The Daily Beast reported Barnett as shouting. He is said to have argued that "everyone else who did things much worse are already home."

The judge paused the hearing after the outburst and then ended it after Barnett's lawyers said they planned to file a new bail hearing, The Daily Beast reported. His next hearing is due May 4.

Read the original article on Business Insider