Capitol riot suspect who put feet on Pelosi’s desk says he’s growing his beard ‘until all the J6ers are free’

The suspect Capitol rioter who was pictured with his feet on Nancy Pelosi’s desk on 6 January 2021 has told a court he will not shave his facial hair until all accused rioters are free.

Richard Barnett, who has been released on bail, appeared virtually for a status hearing on Tuesday when he announced his protest. The 61-year-old has been forced to wear a GPS monitor at his home in Arkansas.

“I’m not shaving it until the J6ers are free,” Mr Barnett told US district court judge Christopher Cooper on Tuesday, according to reports.

His remarks were an apparent reference to calls from Republicans and the right for hundreds of 6 January suspects (or “J6ers”) to be released from jail.

That has included from Donald Trump, who has called rioters “patriots” and told a rally in Conroe, Texas, on Saturday that he would pardon all of those charged with insurrection if reelected.

“Justice for Jan6” rallies have also been held, and as recently as last month on the anniversary of the rioting on the Capitol.

Five people were killed and dozens of law enforcement injured in an attempt to overthrow the results of the 2020 election that day.

Mr Barnett’s comments on Tuesday came after judge Cooper made a remark about the defendant’s beard being longer than before, Law&Crime reported.

While no further information was available about the hearing, KNWA News reported that his attorney asked for more time to prepare their case.

“It’s going to take awhile,” argued attorney Joseph Daniel McBride. “It is substantial, to say the least.”

Prosecutors said there had been significant progress in the gathering of evidence against Mr Barnett, who could go to trial by September.

Mr McBridge has asked for a trial date not to be set until he has completed preparations, and a following hearing is scheduled for April, according to reports.