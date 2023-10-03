Capitol riot suspect from Sewell reaches plea agreement

Another Capitol riot suspect from South Jersey has accepted a plea offer.

Peter Krill Jr., a Sewell contractor who was arrested in December, will have a plea hearing on Oct. 10, a court filing says.

A plea hearing also is scheduled on that day for Atlantic City man, James "JD" Rahm III. He disclosed acceptance of a plea agreement in an unrelated case on Aug. 31.

What are the allegations against Peter Krill Jr.?

Krill, 54, pulled a barricade away from officers outside the Capitol, “briefly allowing a group of protesters to push into the officers,” the Justice Department alleges.

He is also accused of entering the Capitol and remaining inside for about an hour.

Krill wore a helmet, goggles and a Trump 2020 sweatshirt during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot by supporters of then President Donald Trump.

He also carried an American flag.

At least two tipsters contacted the FBI over Krill's alleged involvement in the riot.

One said a man, "Pete," had videos on his phone from inside the Capitol. The tipster said "Pete" operated PMK Construction in Sewell, and later identified Krill from his driver's license photo.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg on Sept. 29 scheduled the plea hearing "after discussions with the parties."

Details of the pending plea were not disclosed.

But a criminal information filed against Krill on Sept. 28 brings only one charge — civil disorder and aiding and abetting.

A criminal complaint previously charged Krill with civil disorder and with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers. It also accused him of four misdemeanors that included disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Reach him at jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Hearing set for Peter Krill Jr., Capitol riot suspect from Sewell