Capitol riot suspect surrenders to police after 4-day manhunt

Gregory Yetman of New Jersey surrendered to the FBI after fleeing his arrest for his alleged role in the Capitol riot (screengrab/FBI)

The manhunt for Capitol riot suspect Gregory Yetman ended peacefully when he surrendered to authorities days after he fled his pending arrest.

Mr Yetman, 47, was arrested on Friday in New Jersey without incident, according to the FBI.

He has been charged with several crimes relating to the Capitol riot, including assaulting officers; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

FBI agents and police in New Jersey attempted to locate and arrest Mr Yetman on 6 November after obtaining an arrest warrant. When law enforcement officers approached to serve the warrant, Mr Yetman allegedly ran off, hopped a fence, and darted toward a set of train tracks near a heavily wooded area.

His flight into the surrounding area caused at least one local school to enact a shelter-in-place order for its students while police searched the area.

Mr Yetman was previously a military police sergeant in the New Jersey Army National Guard, according to to ABC News.

He served for approximately 12 years and received an honourable discharge in 2022, according to a spokesperson for the service.

He joins the more than 1,202 people who have been charged in relation to the Capitol riot.