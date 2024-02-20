Capitol riot suspect Vorous is indicted on more counts

Feb. 20—Next month's federal court trial of a Crawford County suspect in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot has been postponed as a superseding indictment has added more charges — for allegedly assaulting police three different times that day.

Jeremy Vorous, 46, of Venango, was indicted in March 2021 by a federal grand jury on five counts — one count of obstructing an official proceeding; two counts of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; and two counts of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

According to the 12-page affidavit filed in the case by the FBI, Vorous gained entry inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The affidavit states "Vorous said that he absolutely did not participate in the rioting or take anything."

Vorous' trial was scheduled to open March 11 in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia — almost three full years after the original indictment.

That trial, however, has been postponed with no new date set since a superseding indictment against Vorous was returned by a federal grand Feb. 7.

The new 12-count superseding indictment — first reported online Monday by the Erie Times-News — replaces the original five-count March 2021 indictment against Vorous. It includes the original five counts and adds seven additional charges including three related to alleged assaults on police.

In late 2022, the U.S. Attorney's Office said alleged new video evidence against Vorous had surfaced during the investigation of a different Capitol riot case.

The revelation of alleged new video evidence against Vorous came about during a Dec. 20, 2022, telephone status conference of the case before U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras.

During that status conference, James Peterson, an assistant U.S. attorney, said video from the Capitol's lower West Terrace showed Vorous taking an active role in the riot.

"It shows him shoving a barricade into officers," Peterson told the court during the conference. "He's breaching it, pushing a barricade into the officers."

The Meadville Tribune was the only media to attend that conference.

At that conference, Peterson told Judge Contreras that discovery in the Vorous case remained ongoing and additional evidence had been and was being turned over to the defense. Peterson told the judge a potential superseding federal indictment against Vorous with additional charges had been discussed as well.

The superseding indictment alleges Vorous assaulted officers with the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington three times while he was on Capitol grounds on Jan. 6.

According to the superseding indictment, Vorous had physical contact with an officer of the Metropolitan Police Department at 2:07 p.m.

Then, at 2:28, Vorous used a bike rack to assault an officer, according to the superseding indictment.

At 2:59, Vorous used a wooden sign to assault an officer, according to the superseding indictment.

The 12 charges listed in the superseding indictment are two counts of civil disorder and two counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer using a dangerous weapon; and one count each of obstruction of an official proceeding; assaulting, impeding or resisting an officer; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; act of physical violence in the Capitol building or grounds; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Vorous remains free on personal recognizance bond with consent to appear virtually for court appearances, pending trial.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.