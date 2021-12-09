A Capitol riot suspect and his wife were found hiding from the FBI with their kids in an unheated trailer in the Nevada wilderness, report says

Josiah Kenyon seen throwing a plastic bollard at the Capitol riot. Photo included in a criminal complaint against him. FBI

Josiah Kenyon is charged with assaulting an officer at the Capitol riot.

Deputies found Kenyon and his family hiding in the Nevada mountains on December 1, KOLO reported.

Kenyon wore a costume at the Capitol and attacked officers with a table leg, the FBI said.

A Capitol riot suspect was discovered hiding with his wife and children in an unheated trailer deep in the Nevada mountains, KOLO reported.

US attorneys with the Department of Justice had charged Josiah Kenyon, 34, with unlawfully entering the Capitol and with assaulting a police officer on January 6, the department said last Friday.

According to the FBI, Kenyon assaulted several officers with "a table leg with a protruding nail" and threw a "large, hard plastic pylon" at others.

Kenyon's whereabouts were unknown to law enforcement until December 1 when, during a homelessness drive, deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office found a woman and two children living in an unheated trailer at the base of Peavine Peak, near Lake Tahoe, KOLO reported. The outlet did not specify the children's ages.

As deputies interviewed her, a man in a camouflaged Ford Sedan arrived and told deputies the family would be leaving the premises, KOLO reported. Deputies ran the plates, and found they were registered to Josiah Kenyon, KOLO reported.

Josiah Kenyon. FBI

Kenyon and his wife, Elizabeth, were then both arrested on charges of child endangerment, KOLO said.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office and Department of Justice did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Temperatures near Peavine Peak can drop well below freezing in December, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data shows.

During the search of Kenyon's car, deputies found an AR-15 rifle and a Glock handgun, KOLO reported.

The FBI said that on January 6, Kenyon wore a red "Make America Great Againa" cap and was dressed as "Jack Skellington" from the movie "The Nightmare Before Christmas."

Kenyon also helped smash an exterior window of the Capitol and then spent a total of 25 minutes inside the building, the FBI said.

As of Monday, 719 people have been charged in relation to the Capitol insurrection.

Read the original article on Business Insider