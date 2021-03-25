Some Capitol riot suspects have been banned from using the internet while they await trial

Kelly McLaughlin
·2 min read
capitol siege riot ladder
Rioters clash with police using big ladder trying to enter Capitol building through the front doors. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Some Capitol riot suspects have been banned from using the internet while they await trial in their cases, according to court filings.

It's unclear exactly how many defendants have been barred from using the internet, but the Los Angeles Times found at least five cases in which defendants have been banned from using social media or going online.

Judges in the cases cite federal criminal complaints against suspects in their orders, seemingly in an attempt to stop the spread of further misinformation.

Defendants banned from the internet include esthetician Gina Bisignano, from Beverly Hills, California, who prosecutors say in court filings urged rioters to take up weapons and gas masks while at the insurrection. Prosecutors also allege Bisignano ranted about George Soros and made false claims about the legitimacy of the 2021 election online.

Another defendant, who a judge ruled is only allowed to use social media while supervised, is John Sullivan, a defendant from Utah accused of storming the Capitol in tactical gear and threatening police.

Both Bisignano and Sulligan have been charged with a number of counts related to the Capitol riot.

Bisignano's lawyer, Charles Peruto, told the LA Times that his client knows that social media is "what got her jammed in the first place."

Sullivan's lawyer, Steve Kiersh, meanwhile, accused prosecutors of banning Kiersh from trying "to communicate the way the vast majority of Americans communicate," according to court filings cited by the LA Times.

The idea of banning defendants from social media has been discussed in courts before - Ohio's Supreme Court protected a defendant from being banned from social media last year, and the US Supreme Court struck down a North Carolina law banning sex offenders from using social media in 2017.

But the Capitol insurrection was fueled by misinformation, including QAnon conspiracy theories and false right-wing narratives claiming that President Joe Biden falsely won the presidential election.

More than 370 people have been charged in the January 6 Capitol insurrection, in which rioters stormed the Capitol building as Congress members debated the Electoral College votes in the 2020 election.

Five people died in the riot, including a Capitol police officer.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Nuggets win the day: Five takeaways at the NBA trade deadline

    The Denver Nuggets acquired Aaron Gordon, the Bulls added Nikola Vucevic and the Clippers brought Rajon Rondo back to L.A. at the NBA trade deadline.

  • New-look Clippers show potential dominance in win over Spurs

    The new-look Clippers beat the Spurs for the second night in a row 98-85 in San Antonio without most of their usual starters on Thursday.

  • Trump and Trump Jr hire lawyer to defend them in Capitol riot lawsuit

    The Trumps have retained attorney Jesse Binnall, who has served the former president in multiple legal battles

  • Prosecutors: Members of extremist groups coordinated before Capitol riot

    A newly-filed court document alleges members of extremist groups coordinated with each other before January’s deadly riot on Capitol Hill. Federal prosecutors say the man accused of being a leader of the “Oath Keepers” was in contact with members of other extremist groups, like the Proud Boys as early as mid-December. NBC News’ Pete Williams reports on the court findings.

  • Paraguay Says Chinese Vaccine Offers Tied to Dumping Taiwan

    (Bloomberg) -- Like many nations, Paraguay faces an uphill battle to procure coronavirus vaccines. But its quest is being complicated by fraught relations between China on one side, and Taiwan and the U.S. on the other.The Paraguayan government has been approached with offers of Chinese-made vaccines in exchange for breaking ties with Taiwan, the country’s foreign ministry said in a statement earlier this week. The ministry said that the offers were made by individuals “whose legitimacy and ties to the government of the People’s Republic of China are not proven.”Foreign Minister Euclides Acevedo vowed in a radio interview Monday to not bow to pressure, according to local news site Hoy. “We are not going to accept them telling us, ‘We sell the vaccines, but they break relations with Taiwan,’” Acevedo said.Paraguay’s Foreign Ministry didn’t immediately respond to phone calls and an email seeking comment.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Wednesday that she wasn’t aware of the source of the allegations, but said the country was “always honorable and above board” with its offers for vaccine support. “On the specific incident you mentioned, I think it is a typical malicious piece of disinformation,” Hua told a regular news briefing in Beijing.The episode is the latest example of how geopolitics is infecting the global race for vaccines, with major powers dominating production and hoarding supplies. It also caused street protests against the government’s handling of the health crisis and led to opposition lawmakers unsuccessfully pushing for an impeachment last week.Paraguay belongs to a shrinking club of 15 countries including Guatemala and Honduras that still recognize Taiwan’s government, officially known as the Republic of China, over Beijing. The 63-year-old relationship dates back to when anti-communist dictators Alfredo Stroessner and Chiang Kei-shek ruled in Asuncion and Taipei. Stroessner’s personal secretary and father of current Paraguayan President, Mario Abdo Benitez, accompanied the strongman on his visit to Taiwan in 1975.Taiwan has provided hundreds of millions of dollars in loans and aid over the years, but Paraguay’s dogged support of Taipei has sidelined it from public works financing under China’s so-called Belt and Road initiative. While Chinese factories flood Paraguay with manufactured goods, Paraguay can’t directly sell its beef and soy to China.China’s Communist Party claims Taiwan as its territory, despite having never ruled it, and has stepped up efforts to poach the island’s diplomatic allies since Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s election in 2016. Tsai, who maintains that Taiwan is already a sovereign nation, and has sought to defend such relationships while pursing greater economic and security ties with the U.S.‘Political Manipulation’“Vaccines should not be used as a tool for political manipulation,” Alexander Yui, director-general of Taiwan’s Department of Latin American and Caribbean Affairs, told a news briefing Tuesday. “We strongly oppose attempts by some parties to use the cutting of Taiwan-Paraguay relations as a precondition for receiving the Covid-19 vaccine from China.”Hua, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, sought to blame Taiwan for the dispute. “We urge certain people in Taiwan to stop making petty moves or create rumors or engage in political manipulation,” she said.Paraguay has struggled to secure vaccines for its population of more than 7 million. The South American country has received just 63,000 doses since February, although it recently announced that India and Qatar had promised to supply a total of 600,000 shots. The government has reported more than 198,000 cases of Covid-19 and more than 3,800 deaths.Paraguay’s desperate search for shots has attracted dozens of middlemen including a real estate company offering to broker vaccine deals. Many of the 35 intermediaries that have approached the health ministry have demanded multi million dollar down payments, Health Minister Julio Borba said in a radio interview.After Panama, El Salvador and the Dominican Republic switched ties to China, the U.S. has sought to prevent further diplomatic gains for Beijing in its own backyard. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed relations with Taipei during a March 14 call with Abdo Benitez, stressing “the importance of continuing to work with democratic regional and global partners, including Taiwan, to overcome this global pandemic, combat corruption, and increase transparency and accountability.”Ricardo Chiu, an official at Taiwan’s embassy in Asuncion, told Paraguayan media earlier this month that Taiwan would not interfere in any discussions regarding vaccines produced in China. Chiu rejected politicization of the fight against the pandemic, which he called “a human matter,” while also noting that Taiwan expected its own vaccine to be ready by June.(Updates with Paraguay-Taiwan ties starting in seventh paragraph and health minister in 13th paragraph. An earlier version of the story corrected the title of the Acevedo and details on vaccine supply.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Somalia photography: 'I want it to be normal for women to take photos'

    A photography exhibition in Somalia by two women challenges the way the country is seen.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Steady Market While Traders Await Next Catalyst

    The U.S. Dollar hit its highest level against a basket of currencies since November 23 earlier in the session, helping to put a lid on gold prices.

  • Biden is giving Kamala Harris the thorniest issue to oversee as VP: immigration

    President Biden believes, "'The person that I trust most, the person I turn to when there's a hard issue is Kamala Harris,'" a WH official said.

  • These Restaurants Will Bring A Full Easter Meal To You, No Cooking Required

    You may be celebrating from a distance with family through a Zoom call (if so, we have some adorable backgrounds you can use!), but just because your celebration is a little bit out of the norm doesn't mean your Easter spread needs to suffer. In fact, so many of your favorite food chains are offering easy family-style to-go meals for the holiday that can be delivered right to your door or ordered for a minimal contact curb-side pick up. If you still want to cook homemade Easter meals for your virtual holiday meal, we have all the classic recipes you need, but if you'd prefer to pick up a ready-to-eat Easter meal from a restaurant, here's everything you need to know.

  • Octopus research yields insight into the evolution of sleep

    The octopus is an extraordinary creature - and not only because of its eight limbs, three hearts, blue blood, ink squirting, camouflage capacity and the tragic fact that it dies after mating. A study by researchers in Brazil published on Thursday shows that this animal, already considered perhaps the smartest invertebrate, experiences two major alternating sleep states eerily similar to those in humans - and it even might dream. The findings, the researchers said, provide fresh evidence that the octopus possesses a complex and sophisticated neurobiology that underlies an equally sophisticated behavioral repertoire, while also offering broader insight into the evolution of sleep, a crucial biological function.

  • EXPLAINER: Sanctioned Myanmar army businesses span spectrum

    The two huge Myanmar military-controlled conglomerates targeted by U.S. and UK sanctions following the army coup last month span a wide spectrum of businesses. Human rights advocates applauded the decisions to target those companies and cut them off from dealings with banks and businesses in the United States and United Kingdom. Critics of the military's Feb. 1 coup, its jailing of Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian leaders, and its killings and imprisonment of thousands of mostly peaceful protesters say more needs to be done to pressure army leaders.

  • Pitcher Gio Gonzalez retires after 13 major league seasons

    Pitcher Gio Gonzalez says he has retired after 13 major league seasons. The 35-year-old left-hander signed a minor league contract with the Miami Marlins and made one exhibition appearance, allowing seven runs and eight hits last Saturday while getting just one out against Washington, his former team. “I gave it one last fight, unfortunately my body wasn’t keeping up with my mind,” Gonzalez wrote on Instagram.

  • ‘We will leave – the question is when’: Biden says 1 May withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan now unlikely

    Experts warn against a hasty withdrawal over fears of violence and government collapse in the country

  • 'Die, H&M, die:' brand grapples with Chinese boycott and social media firestorm over Xinjiang 'forced labor' comments

    Major Chinese e-commerce platforms boycotted H&M after a social media firestorm over the brand's stand on Xinjiang human rights violations.

  • Biden says it’s his ‘expectation’ that he’ll run for president again

    President Joe Biden said Thursday he plans to run for re-election, but demurred on whether he thought he’d be facing Donald Trump again.

  • Trump: Rioters in deadly Capitol insurrection posed ‘zero threat’

    The former president’s remarks represent perhaps his most serious distortion yet of the events of Jan. 6.

  • Facebook 'supercharged' the Stop the Steal campaign that led to the Capitol insurrection, US lawmaker says

    Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was the only exec to answer "yes" to questions about whether their platforms bear responsibility for spreading misinformation.

  • Why NFL scouts are drooling over a little-known QB who only played one game last season

    Trey Lance only played one game for North Dakota State in 2020, but that hasn't stopped scouts from seeing the potential he has at the next level.

  • Laura Ingraham cut Trump off when he tried to repeat false claims the election was stolen, as Fox News faces defamation lawsuits

    Ingraham said she was reluctant to "relitigate" Trump's election-fraud claims, and tried to usher the former president to discuss other topics.

  • Benedict Cumberbatch felt 'emotionally and physically very vulnerable' after losing 21 pounds for new movie

    Benedict Cumberbatch lost the weight for "The Courier," in which he plays real-life spy Greville Wynne, who was locked in a Soviet prison for months.