Capitol riot suspects say they're 'force fed critical race theory' in jail

Two Capitol riot suspects have written a letter claiming they are "force fed" critical race theory and subjected to “anti-white messaging” behind bars.

Image: Ryan Nichols (via FBI)

Ryan Nichols of Longview, Texas, and Robert Morss of Pennsylvania, who have been charged with multiple offenses stemming from the Jan. 6 riot, penned a letter decrying the conditions of the District of Columbia jail, where they are being held.

"We are force fed CRT (critical race theory) propaganda on tablets," as well as "reeducation propaganda" and "anti-white racial messaging," they wrote. Critical race theory is the study of the relationship between race and laws and its impact on society.

The letter was attached to Nichols’ motion for modification of bail submitted Nov. 1. He is asking the court to be released on personal recognizance or to be released to the custody of his wife and committed to the supervision of a High Intensity Supervision Program with GPS monitoring.

According to the motion, “the jail also prevents him from having reasonable access to reading materials while simultaneously streaming anti-white messages and critical race theory propaganda across his tablet. This is psychologically damaging.”

In a list of 77 grievances, he and Morss claim they are sent to a "Hole" if they express their political views, have to beg for medical aid and water, and aren't allowed religious services.

"We are Political Prisoners on American soil who have been unjustly an[d] unfairly incarcerated," the pair wrote.

"We hereby, make the following request: Let us spend our precious and limited days in Guantanamo Bay Cuba, where the enemies of the United States of America are treated better than us group of January Sixers, who have merely been accused of crimes," the letter states.

Guantanamo Bay is a notorious military prison, known for holding 9/11 suspects and combatants from the battlefield in Afghanistan.

The District of Columbia Department of Corrections did not respond Thursday to NBC News' request for comment.

Image: Robert Morss (via FBI)

Nichols was arrested on Jan. 18, accused of storming the Capitol building with a canister of pepper spray and a crow bar and sharing posts on social media in the crowd, according to a federal affidavit.

He was charged with five crimes including violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, civil disorder, assault on a federal officer using a deadly or dangerous weapon and aiding and abetting, a criminal complaint states. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in April.

Authorities said Morss was heard during the Jan. 6 chaos yelling, "This is our Capitol! This is our Capitol!" He also is accused of ripping a riot shield from a Metropolitan Police Department officer with the help of others, according to the affidavit.

He was arrested on June 11 on charges including assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers or employees, civil disorder, robbery of personal property of the United States and obstruction of official proceeding, according to charging documents. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in October.

Attorneys for both men did not immediately respond to a request for comment.