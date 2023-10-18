Capitol riot trial postponed because of surgery

Oct. 18—A former Trinity man's trial on charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and storming of the U.S. Capitol has been postponed to January because he is recovering from emergency surgery.

Bradley Stuart Bennett's trial had been scheduled for this week, but earlier this month he had to go to the emergency room twice for extreme pain and nausea, according to a court filing by his attorney, Leza Driscoll.

"After testing, it was determined Mr. Bennett had large kidney stones. He was told he would need to schedule surgery to remove the stones," she wrote.

Bennett had surgery last week.

Judge James Boasberg of U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia rescheduled the trial to begin Jan. 16.

Bennett and a Texas woman, Elizabeth Rose Williams, were at the Capitol together and both went inside. They were not accused of attacking police.

Bennett is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds, entering and remaining in the gallery of Congress, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, and obstruction of an official proceeding.