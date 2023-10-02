Capitol-riot videos of Patrick Stedman, used as evidence against him, released to public

PALMYRA - A federal judge has approved the public release of a Capitol rioter's videos that were used as evidence against him at trial.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell directed the Justice Department to make available seven videos recorded by Patrick Stedman, 34, of Haddonfield, during the riot by Trump supporters on Jan. 6, 2021.

Six videos show scenes from inside the Capitol's Crypt, outside the House Chamber, and in the office suite and balcony of then House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Stedman gives an account of the riot in the final video, an on-camera appearance recorded outside the Capitol.

A jury convicted Stedman of all charges, including a felony count of obstructing an official proceeding, in June. He was sentenced to a four-year prison term and $20,000 fine in September 2023.

The prosecution had requested the release of the videos. Howell granted approval in a Sept. 13 order than noted no opposition from Stedman's attorney.

