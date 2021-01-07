Capitol riot was false-flag operation by leftists, Trump backers claim, with no basis

Caitlin Dickson
·Reporter

As an angry mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, vandalizing offices, occupying the House and Senate chambers and sending legislators and staffers running for cover, several of President Trump’s key allies knew just where to cast the blame: on the loose-knit movement of left-wing agitators known as antifa, a favorite bogeyman of Trump and the right wing for the last several years.

They were undeterred by video showing rioters in MAGA hats, carrying Trump 2020 flags, descending on the Capitol from a rally near the White House where Trump himself had exhorted them to disrupt the counting of Electoral College votes submitted by the states, the final step in certifying Joe Biden’s victory. To them, that just showed that the insurrection was actually a leftist false-flag operation meant to embarrass the president’s peaceful supporters.

One of the first to push this narrative was Rep. Mo Brooks, an Alabama Republican and part of a small group of Trump loyalists who’d pledged to challenge the Electoral College results from several states during Wednesday’s joint session of Congress in an ill-fated final attempt to undo Trump’s defeat. “Rumor: ANTIFA fascists in backwards MAGA hats,” Brooks tweeted from the locked-down Capitol where he was taking cover from the mob. “Time will tell what truth is.”

Yet it was Brooks himself, addressing Trump supporters at the rally that morning, who had dramatically removed his camouflage cap and replaced it with a bright red one emblazoned with the words “Fire Pelosi” and urged fellow Republicans in Congress to back the effort to overturn the election results, declaring, “Today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass.”

Demonstrators
Die-hard Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol. (Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

When the House eventually reconvened Wednesday evening, one of those colleagues, the firebrand Florida Republican Matt Gaetz, declared on the floor that he had seen “some pretty compelling evidence from a facial-recognition company showing that some of the people who breached the Capitol today were not Trump supporters, they were masquerading as Trump supporters, and in fact were members of the violent terrorist group antifa.”

Antifa, which is short for antifascist, refers to a loosely connected movement of militant left-wing activists who believe that using violence is justified in fighting white supremacists, neo-Nazis and other fascist or racist groups. Extremism experts and federal law enforcement officials have made clear that the threat of violence from white supremacists and other domestic extremist groups far outweighs that posed by anti-fascist activists. But Trump and his supporters have turned “antifa” into an all-purpose slur against any left-wing protests or demonstrations. This has the advantage that since antifa barely exists in any organized form, as FBI Director Chris Wray has testified, there is no one speaking for it to dispute or correct the charge. Over the summer, Trump sought to baselessly blame these “radical leftists” for any acts of violence or property damage that occurred during the largely peaceful wave of nationwide protests against police brutality and racism, and even vowed to formally label antifa as a domestic terrorist organization, despite having no legal authority to do so.

As Trump’s supporters began converging on Washington Tuesday, Trump appeared to start laying the groundwork to blame antifa for any unlawful activities that might take place the next day. “Antifa is a Terrorist Organization, stay out of Washington. Law enforcement is watching you very closely!” he tweeted Tuesday evening. Not long after, the White House issued a (largely performative) memo calling on the secretary of state to consider designating the amorphous group as foreign terrorists.

Supporter of Trump
A supporter of Trump who had breeched security and entered the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Lawyer and Trump ally Lin Wood, who has become a devout proponent of the president’s baseless and conspiratorial voter fraud allegations, tweeted out several pixelated photos and screenshots Wednesday afternoon that he touted as proof that “Trump supporters are peaceful” and antifa was responsible for storming the U.S. Capitol. One particularly egregious example featured an edited split screen of two images which he described as “Indisputable photographic evidence that antifa violently broke into Congress today to inflict harm & do damage. NOT @realDonaldTrump supporters.”

Quite the opposite. In one photo is a man who had already been widely identified as Jake Angeli, a well-known promoter of the pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy theory. The other shows Matthew Heimbach, a prominent figure in the white nationalist movement, with his arm around another man. While the photo of Angeli appears to have at least been taken during Wednesday’s siege on Congress, a reverse image search of the Heimbach photo suggests it was pulled from a 2018 post on an antifascist blog dedicated to exposing neo-Nazis and white supremacists.

Several others have latched onto the false-flag narrative, including Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, televangelist and Trump surrogate Pastor Mark Burns, and Fox News political analyst Brit Hume, as well as some popular QAnon promoters with large Twitter followings. Franklin Graham, a leading Trump supporter among evangelicals, also raised the specter of antifa, without evidence.

Zack Vorhies, a self-described former YouTube and Google engineer turned whistleblower, who according to Vice is also a QAnon fan and anti-vaxxer, posted an interview with a man outside the Capitol who claims to have overheard antifa activists “dressed as Trump supporters” discussing how to make Trump fans look bad before smashing a window. The video had received over 100,000 views in just four hours.

Of course, it’s impossible to know the identity and ideology of every single person who participated in Wednesday’s violence. But for weeks, the president has been urging his supporters from around the country to descend on Washington for what he promised would be a “wild” day of protests.

At least three different pro-Trump groups obtained permits for protests that were scheduled to take place throughout the day Wednesday, while many others promoted the demonstrations online and coordinated caravans of Trump fans traveling to D.C. to show their support.

Demonstrators breached barricades
Demonstrators breached security barricades to enter the Capitol. (Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Among those who had publicly promised to gather in Washington on Wednesday were right-wing militia groups like the Oath Keepers and members of the Proud Boys, a self-described male chauvinist group with white nationalist ties that has been involved in a number of violent confrontations with counterprotesters and police at previous protests in D.C. and around the country.

In fact, Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio last week suggested that members of the far-right group would dress in all black for the occasion, a look typically associated with members of antifa.

“[T]he Proud Boys will turn out in record numbers on Jan 6th but, this time, with a twist,” Tarrio wrote on Parler. “We will be incognito and we will spread across downtown DC in smaller teams.”

While others were trying to divert the blame for the chaos that took place on Wednesday, Tarrio and others seemed to embrace it.

“This is no longer Washington DC...This is the City of The People of the United States of America!” Tarrio posted on Parler this afternoon as images of the besieged Capitol building began flooding social media and TV news. “Come and Take it!” Tarrio, who was arrested in D.C. earlier this week on charges stemming from an earlier incident of vandalism at a historically Black church, and ordered by a judge to stay away from the city, directed his followers to another account that appeared to be posting live photos and videos from inside the Capitol.

A separate account for @TheProudBoys posted a photo of a massive crowd of Trump supporters in D.C. with the caption “Doesn't look like they're destroying the capital. Looks like they're liberating it. God bless America and all her patriots.”

Another Parler account promoting the “Stop the Steal” slogan used by Trump devotees protesting the election posted, “BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR DEMOCRATS.”

_____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Latest Stories

  • Trump's tweets in praise of Capitol rioters blocked by Facebook and Twitter

    The president's Twitter account was suspended for 12 hours after he told supporters who stormed the Capitol "We love you. You're very special" while spreading election misinformation.

  • Lindsey Graham dismisses fellow Republicans' Electoral College objections with a history lesson

    "Count me out" of the plan to object to the Electoral College certification, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told his colleagues on the Senate floor Wednesday night. Graham was never really on board, but had previously suggested he was at least willing to listen to his fellow Republicans, like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who wanted to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's victory because of unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud. By the time he spoke, though, Graham had reached the conclusion that "enough is enough."Graham provided the chamber with a brief history lesson, arguing that the objectors were making a mistake by citing the 1876 election between Samuel Tilden and Rutherford B. Hayes as precedent for their actions. That year, there were disputed results in four states -- Oregon, Louisiana, Florida, and Graham's home state of South Carolina. So, a 15-member Electoral Commission, similar to what Cruz and others want to see now, was formed. Hayes, the Republican, eventually received the votes he needed to become president.But, Graham noted, the commission wasn't the real reason the matter was settled. Behind the scenes, Republicans met with Democrats, who agreed not to accept a Hayes victory as long as federal troops were pulled from the South, bringing an end to the Reconstruction era. The deal, which became known as the Compromise of 1877, paved the way for Jim Crow. "If you're looking for historical guidance," Graham said, "this is not the one to pick." > Graham: "It didn't work. Nobody accepted it. The way it ended is when Hayes did a deal with these 3 states- you give me the electors, I'll kick the Union Army out. The rest is history. It led to Jim Crow. If you're looking for historical guidance, this is not the one to pick."> > -- Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) January 7, 2021More stories from theweek.com Watch Wednesday's pro-Trump assault on the Capitol unfold in under 5 minutes Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call

  • In Mike Pence, US evangelicals had their '24-karat-gold' man in the White House. Loyalty may tarnish that legacy

    Mike Pence has remained one of the only constants in the often chaotic Trump administration.Variously described as “vanilla,” “steady” and loyal to the point of being “sycophantic,” he is, in the words of one profile, an “everyman’s man with Midwest humility and approachability,” and in another, a “61-year-old, soft-spoken, deeply religious man.”But that humility and loyalty are being tested as his tenure as vice president draws to an end. “I hope Mike Pence comes through for us,” Trump told supporters at a rally on Monday, seemingly under the mistaken belief that Pence can overturn the election result as he presides over the Electoral College vote count at a joint session of Congress today. Balancing the ticketThroughout the past four years, the vice president has offered a striking contrast to the mercurial, abrasive temperament of his commander in chief. Indeed, in his acceptance speech at the 2016 Republican National Convention, Pence joked that he’d been chosen because Trump, with his “large personality,” “colorful style,” and “lots of charisma,” was “looking for some balance on the ticket.” Commentators have attributed Pence’s steadiness to his Hoosier roots and his “savvy political operator” skills. But it is his religious beliefs that perhaps inform his politics and style more than anything else; as Pence has oft repeated, he is “a Christian, conservative and Republican – in that order.” In a 2011 profile during Pence’s run for Indiana governor, noted state political columnist Brian Howey remarked, “Pence doesn’t just wear his faith on his sleeve, he wears the whole Jesus jersey.”It isn’t a characterization that Pence has shied away from. “My Christian faith is at the very heart of who I am,” Pence said during the 2016 vice presidential debate.Richard Land, former president of the Southern Baptist Convention’s Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission and current president of Southern Evangelical Seminary in Charlotte, told the Atlantic in 2018, “Mike Pence is the 24-karat-gold model of what we want in an evangelical politician. I don’t know anyone who’s more consistent in bringing his evangelical Christian worldview to public policy.” But as a scholar of U.S. religion and culture, I believe that Pence’s faith and political identities are more complex than these statements suggest. In fact, one can trace three distinct conversion experiences in his biography. Three-point conversionGrowing up in an Irish Catholic family with five siblings, working-class roots and Democratic political commitments, Pence attended Catholic school, served as an altar boy at his family’s church, idolized John F. Kennedy and was a youth coordinator for the local Democratic Party in his teens.It was as a freshman at Hanover College in 1978 that Pence experienced an evangelical conversion while attending a music festival in Kentucky billed as the “Christian Woodstock.”For some years afterward he remained active in the Catholic Church, attending Mass regularly, serving as a youth minister and seriously considering joining the priesthood. At the same time, he and his future wife Karen were part of a demographic shift of Americans who “had grown up Catholic and still loved many things about the Catholic Church, but also really loved the concept of having a very personal relationship with Christ,” as a close friend put it.By the mid-1990s he was a married father of three who identified as a “born-again, evangelical Catholic,” an unusual term that has caused some consternation among both evangelicals and Catholics.In subsequent interviews, Pence has spoken freely about how his 1978 conversion gave him a “personal relationship with Jesus Christ” that “changed everything.” But he has tended to avoid labeling his religious views when pressed, referring to himself as a “pretty ordinary Christian” who “cherishes his Catholic upbringing.” He has attended nondenominational evangelical churches with his family since at least 1995. Pence’s political conversion was more clear cut. Though he voted for Jimmy Carter in the 1980 presidential election, he quickly came to embrace Ronald Reagan’s economic and social conservatism and his populist appeal. In a 2016 speech at the Reagan Library, Pence credited Reagan with inspiring him to “leave the party of my youth and become a Republican like he did.” “His broad-shouldered leadership changed my life,” he said. Pence has frequently compared Trump to Reagan, arguing that they have the same “broad shoulders.”Pence ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 1988 and 1990, and the second bruising loss precipitated a third conversion, this time in political style. In a 1991 published essay titled “Confessions of a Negative Campaigner,” he described himself as a sinner and wrote of his “conversion” to the belief that “negative campaigning is wrong.” Between 1992 and 1999, Pence honed his blend of family values and fiscal conservatism in an eponymous conservative talk show.The show’s popularity provided a springboard to a successful run for Congress in 2000. During his six terms in the House, Pence acquired a reputation for “unalloyed traditional conservatism” and principled opposition to Republican Party leadership on issues like No Child Left Behind and Medicare prescription drug expansion. Religious actsIn addition to his “unsullied” reputation as a “culture warrior,” he also attracted attention for following the “Billy Graham Rule” of avoiding meeting with women alone and avoiding events where alcohol was served when his wife was not present. During the 2016 vice presidential debate, Pence said that his entire career in public service stems from a commitment to “live out” his religious beliefs, “however imperfectly.”One of those beliefs is his opposition to abortion, grounded in his reading of particular biblical passages. As a congressman in 2007, he was the first to sponsor legislation defunding Planned Parenthood, and did so repeatedly until the first defunding bill passed in 2011. “I long for the day when Roe v. Wade is sent to the ash heap of history,” he said at the time.In 2016, over the objections of many Republican state representatives, he signed the most restrictive set of anti-abortion measures in the country into law, making him a conservative hero. Among other things, the bill prevented women from terminating pregnancies for reasons including fetal disability such as Down syndrome. Although opponents succeeded in getting the bill overturned in the courts, Indiana is still seen as one of the most anti-abortion states in America.As vice president, Pence also cast the tie-breaking Senate vote to allow states to withhold federal family planning funds from Planned Parenthood in 2017.Pence has also been an outspoken opponent of LGBTQ rights. He opposed the inclusion of sexual orientation in hate crimes legislation and the end of the military’s “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy. He likewise supported both state and federal constitutional amendments to ban same-sex marriage, and expressed disappointment at the 2015 Obergefell decision, which required all states to recognize such unions.At the same time he has been a strong supporter of “religious freedom,” particularly for Christians.In March 2015, as Indiana governor, he signed the state’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act “to ensure that religious liberty is fully protected.” The act ignited a firestorm of nationwide controversy: Critics alleged that it would allow for individuals and businesses to legally discriminate against members of the LGBTQ community. Under pressure from LGBTQ activists, liberals, business owners and moderate Republicans, Pence signed an amendment a week later stipulating that it did not authorize discrimination. Staked reputationPence’s religious and political biography mirrors key political and religious shifts over the past 40 years, from the rise of the religious right and its growing influence in the Republican Party to the conservative coalition of evangelicals and Catholics across denominational lines, to the legacy of the “outsider” celebrity president.These threads converge in Mike Pence, whose “24-karat,” “unalloyed” conservative credentials were instrumental in rallying evangelical voters behind Trump in the 2016 election and who has staked his political future on continuing to defend him.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Deborah Whitehead, University of Colorado Boulder.Read more: * Why Trump’s Senate supporters can’t overturn Electoral College results they don’t like – here’s how the law actually works * What’s next for American evangelicals after Trump leaves office?Deborah Whitehead does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Republicans wake up, way too late, to Trump’s assault on democracy

    There is a straight line between the Republican Party’s failure to confront Trump when he first emerged in the GOP primary in 2015 and the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

  • Capitol Hill rioters share photos at Nancy Pelosi’s desk as others in MAGA hats pose for selfies

    President Trump urged supporters to ‘go home’ while also falsely claiming victory

  • 11 Storage Beds to Keep You Organized in 2021

    Read on for space-saving, clutter-clearing magicOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Romney tells Republican colleagues 'this is what you've gotten' as Senate shelters in breached Capitol

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) put the blame for the chaos unfolding in the Capitol on Wednesday firmly on the shoulders of his Republican colleagues: "This is what you've gotten, guys," Romney was heard yelling as "mayhem unfolded in the Senate chamber, apparently addressing his colleagues who were leading the charge to press Mr. Trump's false claims of a stolen election," The New York Times reports.Protesters breached the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, flooding the building and breaking into both chambers of Congress, sending lawmakers into terrified lockdowns. Sheltering with some members of the press, Romney reportedly called over Jonathan Martin of the Times to make it known, "This is what the president has caused today, this insurrection."More stories from theweek.com Watch Wednesday's pro-Trump assault on the Capitol unfold in under 5 minutes Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call

  • Four deaths, 52 arrests made after Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Four people died and 52 were arrested, Washington D.C.'s police chief said, after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to stop Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden's election victory. In a late night news conference, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert J. Contee said 47 of the 52 arrests to date were related to violations of Mayor Muriel Bowser's 6 p.m. curfew, with 26 of those involving people arrested on U.S. Capitol grounds. In addition, Contee said, two pipe bombs were recovered from the headquarters of the Republican and Democratic national committees, as well as a cooler from a vehicle on U.S. Capitol grounds that contained Molotov cocktails.

  • China is desperate to control the narrative of Covid-19's origin - whatever the cost

    International experts from the World Health Organisation trying to investigate the origins of the coronavirus in China, a year after it first emerged in the central city of Wuhan, continue to run into roadblocks. The delay for the WHO mission – already plagued by politics and posturing – adds to persistent worries that China will whitewash and frustrate the investigation. Indeed, a two-person WHO team on a three-week mission last August, aimed at laying out plans for further study, sat through a 14-day quarantine upon arrival and never visited Wuhan. This comes as Beijing engages in a relentless propaganda campaign to distract from its cover-up and rewrite the narrative – all aimed at claiming the coronavirus originated outside China. Officials have seeded a number of conspiracy theories, including blaming the US military for infecting China. The most recent theory flouted is to label imported frozen seafood as the culprit. Foreign minister Wang Yi has gone so far as to claim the virus emerged in many countries, and that China was simply the first to spot it. “We raced to report the epidemic first,” he told state media. Mr Wang’s comments are a far cry from the experiences of doctors, including the late Li Wenliang and Ai Fen, both of whom were reprimanded by Chinese authorities after discovering coronavirus infections in December 2018 and seeking to warn colleagues.

  • U.S. attorney in Virginia announces resignation

    The leader of one of the country's most prominent U.S. attorney's offices said Tuesday he is resigning after almost three years of prosecuting terrorists, spies and political operatives.

  • Trump lawyer Giuliani was pushing senators to block Biden victory even after riots began, misdialed voicemail reveals

    Donald Trump’s lawyer tried to block the count of the Electoral College votes as Capitol was still recovering from violence

  • What does ‘Status Not Available’ mean on stimulus tracking site? Here’s what IRS says

    Stimulus checks started arriving through direct deposit last week, the IRS said.

  • Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah: 'The election was NOT stolen. We lost.'

    Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah is pushing back on President Trump's false election fraud claims amid chaos in Washington, D.C, telling supporters, "We lost."Farah, who resigned as White House communications director just last month, in a series of tweets on Wednesday urged the president's supporters to accept that he lost the 2020 election, as rioters breached the Capitol building to disrupt the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory."I campaigned w/ Trump & voted for him," Farah wrote. "But I need you to hear me: the Election was NOT stolen. We lost."Farah went on to write that supporters "need to know" that the "legitimate margins of victory for Biden are far too wide to change the outcome," adding that it is "NOT and NEVER will be a time for violence." Earlier in the afternoon, Farah called on Trump to "condemn" the rioting in Washington, writing, "You are the only one they will listen to. For our country!"Although Trump later released a video telling the rioters to "go home," in the same video, he also again falsely claimed the election was "stolen" and told the supporters who breached the Capitol that "we love you" and "you're very special." The New York Times' Annie Karni reports that "some around POTUS are worried his video message was counter-productive and that the message received was that he still wants his supporters to fight for him."More stories from theweek.com Watch Wednesday's pro-Trump assault on the Capitol unfold in under 5 minutes Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call

  • Mexican with allergic reaction after Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine still hospitalized

    A Mexican doctor who had a serious allergic reaction after receiving Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's vaccine against COVID-19 remains hospitalized and has not fully recovered muscle strength, health authorities said on Wednesday. The 32-year-old internist, who got the vaccine on Dec. 30, had several seizures in the following days and is being treated in a specialized hospital that is part of Mexico's social security institute IMSS. The health ministry's initial diagnosis after the reaction was encephalomyelitis.

  • Attorney of woman who falsely accused Black teen of phone theft speaks out

    “That phone could have been in hand of 90-year-old grandma, an Asian person... someone Black or blue,” said the attorney of 22-year-old Miya Ponsetto.

  • Rudy Giuliani says pro-Trump rioters attacking US Capitol building are ‘on the right side of history’

    Former mayor and other Trump allies release statements only after violent rioters clash with law enforcement and breach Capitol building

  • Trump has reportedly been 'ranting about Pence,' who could still effectively fire him

    President Trump cannot fire Vice President Mike Pence. But Pence could play a big part in immediately ending Trump's term.Removing Trump via the 25th Amendment, "a move, long dismissed as a liberal fantasy," is one of a handful of options being considered by shaken Trump allies, Axios said Wednesday night, confirming earlier reports. Republicans are furious with Trump for "fomenting an attack on American democracy" by sending a mob to sack the U.S. Capitol, as well as his his leading role in ending GOP control of the Senate, and "there's concern about whether the country can withstand another two weeks with Trump at the helm."Republicans are also discussing censuring Trump, which would do little, and removing him via impeachment, which probably couldn't happen before he leaves office Jan. 20, Axios says. "The 25th Amendment route would require buy-in from Pence and a majority of Trump's Cabinet. But many of those Cabinet members also have been loyalists to the president and serve in acting capacities, so it's not clear that support or will exists." On the other hand, "Trump has been ranting about Pence" and his ceremonial role in finalizing President-elect Joe Biden's win, sources tell Axios.If removed under the never-used Section 4 of the 25th Amendment, "Trump can't just take his powers back immediately and fire all the Cabinet officers who sought to sideline him," George Conway explained.> ... to sustain the VP's and cabinet's judgment. Congress has 21 days to act. > > Since Trump now has less than 14 days left in his term, Congress can just run out the clock with Pence in place until Biden is sworn in.> > -- George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 7, 2021The idea of removing Trump with 13 days left in his term is not yet being embraced by House or Senate GOP leaders, Axios says,"and it's too soon to know whether those talking about them are just letting off steam after a shock to the democracy, or whether a critical mass exists to proceed." But Pence, one of Trump's most loyal aides, looked pretty irritated and maybe even a little presidential when he reconvened the congressional count of Biden's electoral victory after police removed the pro-Trump mob from the Capitol."I've known Mike Pence forever," Sen James Inhofe (R-Okla.) told the Tulsa World on Tuesday night, after a day of public abuse by Trump. "I've never seen Pence as angry as he was today. I had a long conversation with him," he added. "He said, 'After all the things I've done for (Trump).'"More stories from theweek.com Watch Wednesday's pro-Trump assault on the Capitol unfold in under 5 minutes Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call

  • Scaling roofs and mountains, Philippine students battle to take online classes

    Since the pandemic forced him into remote learning, 10-year-old Jhay Ar Calma has often had to climb on to the corrugated iron roof of his home in a poor neighbourhood of Manila to get an internet signal. "Sometimes we change the SIM card to a different provider so he doesn't have to study on the roof, but there's rarely enough money to spare for that," Calma's mother Jonalyn Parulan told Reuters. Hopes for a return to classrooms this month have been dashed after President Rodrigo Duterte reversed a plan to trial in-person classes in low-risk areas, postponing any reopening indefinitely as the Philippines battles over 480,000 coronavirus infections, the second-highest number in Southeast Asia.

  • How could a mob occupy the US Capitol? Siege raises security fears after police were overwhelmed

    US Capitol in lockdown: Follow the latest news "Where are they?" a Trump supporter demanded in a crowd of dozens roaming the halls of the Capitol, bearing Trump flags and pounding on doors. Lawmakers were hiding under tables, hunkered in lockdowns, saying prayers and seeing America's divisions up close and violent. Guns were drawn and a woman was shot and killed. A Trump flag was hung on the Capitol, tear gas was fired and glass shattered. But how did a violent mob get inside the Capitol building? Leaders demanded to know why law enforcement did not better protect the building, despite extremist groups for days discussing online their violent plans. "How did so many rioters get into this building from so many directions? How was it breached?" Karen Bass, a California Democrat and House Judiciary Committee member, told ABC. "You saw people with ropes scaling the building. You [normally] can't even get into this building with a purse." Ken Cuccinelli, the Department of Homeland Security's acting deputy secretary, told ABC that he was "quite surprised" that the doors of the Capitol were breached with no little police resistance. "All of us in law enforcement have been planning for this for a number of days," Mr Cuccinelli said. "This is all going to get analysed. It really is going to have to be looked at."

  • Microsoft employees slam the company for urging Congress to accept Biden's win while also donating to senators who want to overturn the election result

    Microsoft president Brad Smith said the company believes in "democratic principles," but employees publicly accused him of hypocrisy.