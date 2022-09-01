Capitol rioter admits to assaulting Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after Jan. 6

WASHINGTON — A Donald Trump supporter pleaded guilty on Thursday to assaulting the late Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after the Jan. 6 attack.

Julian Khater, 33, pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting law enforcement officers during a virtual court appearance on Thursday before Judge Thomas Hogan. Khater admitted that he sprayed two officers in the face with the chemical irritant: Sicknick, and U.S. Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards. Sentencing was set for Dec. 13.

Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. (Courtesy Sicknick family)

The charges come with a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, although under sentencing guidelines his sentence would likely be between 78 to 97 months in federal prison.

Khater was arrested in New Jersey in March 2021 and originally charged with assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to injure an officer, civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, and several misdemeanors.

George Tanios, Khater's co-defendant, pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts in July.

Sicknick died of natural causes after the Jan. 6 attack, but the medical examiner said that what transpired during the attack played a role in his death.

The U.S. Capitol Police said after the medical examiner's finding that Sicknick "died in the Line of Duty, courageously defending Congress and the Capitol." The death of D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Jeffrey Smith by suicide days after Jan. 6 was also declared a line-of-duty death earlier this year.

As part of his plea deal in July, Tanios admitted he purchased two canisters of bear spray and two canisters of pepper spray. He said that Khater got a can of bear spray out of his backpack while they were on restricted grounds.

Julian Elie Khater holds a white can with a black top that appears to be a can of chemical spray, as he talks with George Tanios at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia )

More than 850 people have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack, and more than 350 have pleaded guilty. There are hundreds more arrests to come.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com