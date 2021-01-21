Capitol rioter who allegedly stole Pelosi’s laptop to sell to Russia released from jail

Josh Marcus
Riley June Williams is seen in a booking photograph from the Dauphin County Prison

Riley June Williams is seen in a booking photograph from the Dauphin County Prison

(via REUTERS)

A Pennsylvania woman who allegedly stole a laptop from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the attack on the US Capitol and sought to sell it to Russian intelligence services will be released from jail to the custody of her mother, a federal judge decided on Thursday.

Riley June Williams will remain with her mother under travel restrictions and reappear in federal court in Washington on Monday.

“The gravity of these offenses is great,” US Magistrate Judge Martin Carlson told Ms Williams in court. “It cannot be overstated.”

Ms Williams, 22, is facing charges of theft, obstruction, trespassing, and violent entry and disorderly conduct.

One of the suspect’s former romantic partners says he identified her in a video from the 6 Jan riot in Washington, according to the FBI.

Her lawyer, Lori Ulrich, said the tipster was a former abusive boyfriend whose “accusations are overstated."

